Poco users may have to wait a while for the MIUI12 update. The particular device in question is Pocophone F1. There have been issues of overheating, so the updates may be pushed for a later time.

Xiaomi had scheduled the OS update for the late August. However, the date is unclear now. Maybe the update will come in September or later months. There has been no official confirmation about the issue.

It was Piunikaweb who reported about the delay due to overheating issues. Pocophone F1 devices have been overheating while playing 4K/30 FPS videos.

The phone heats in no time; the difference can be felt in twenty seconds. The overheating also occurs when the phone is used in maximum brightness.

But, there have been rumors that Xiaomi will release the update with fixed issues soon. They better come up with solutions as the issues seem rampant, according to Piunikaweb.

When Will MIUI Update Arrive?

Xiaomi and Poco have been tightlipped about Pocophone F1, receiving the MIUI12 update. Initially, the device was in the second list of the MIUI12 update program. A variety of gadgets have received the new OS, Xiaomi should solve the problem soon.