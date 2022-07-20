Podcast App Keep Crashing on iPhone? Try These 10 Fixes

Apple Podcasts is a go-to app for many podcast enthusiasts. It is the best source to stay informed on trendy to educational topics. However, many iOS 15 or lower users reported bugs on the podcast app.

Their podcasts either stop in the middle of playing or crash every time they open. Most of the time, the content may fail to load although you have a stable internet connection.

To fix this, we have all the reasons why your podcasts keep crashing on your iPhone, accompanied with a quick fix you can do yourself.

Why my Apple Podcast Keeps Crashing?

Before we jump into the fixes part, let’s see why your Podcast app keeps crashing. The most common reasons behind these issues are mentioned below: Podcast apps might have bugs that are leading to apps crashing.

Your iPhone is running low on storage.

App crashes will occasionally happen if your device is overheating.

You are running on the buggy version of iOS.

You have many power-hungry apps running in the background.

How to Fix Apple Podcast Keep Crashing on iPhone

In this part, you will find different fixes that you can try to resolve your Apple Podcast app that keeps crashing.

Force Close the App and Reopen It

If your podcast app keeps crashing or not responding after you launch it, you can force close the app. When you force close the app, it will be temporarily removed from the memory without the risk of losing data. Therefore, try force closing the app as it is the easiest method to fix such an issue.

Swipe up from the bottom and release your finger once the recent apps show on your screen. Locate the Podcast App. Swipe up to clear it from the background.

Wait for a few seconds and reopen the app.

Force Restart Your Device

It is another easiest method to fix the app that’s not responding or keeps crashing. If your Podcast didn’t work after you closed the app, you should force restart your device. Force restarting helps to refresh your iPhone’s memory which means it has to start fresh in the memory, which can aid in solving these issues. Don’t sleep on this method; you must try it to see its magic.

Press and release Volume Up, Press and release Volume Down. Now, immediately press and hold the side button until the screen goes off. It can take a while, so keep on holding the side button.

Once the screen goes off, now press the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Toggle On and Off the Airplane Mode

The podcast app needs an internet connection to run. So, if some network connection hinders your app from not loading the content or keeps crashing, you should toggle on and off the Airplane Mode.

When you enable Airplane Mode, it forcibly disables the network connection, and once you turn it off, it can fix the app crashing issue if a network connection only causes it.

Swipe from the top to bottom to open the control center. Tap on the Airplane icon to enable it. After 20-30 seconds, now tap on the Airplane to disable it.



Alternatively, you can do the following ways to go to Airplane Mode settings.

Open Settings. Toggle on the Airplane Mode to enable it. After 20-30 seconds, toggle off the Airplane to disable it.



Free the Storage

Having enough storage doesn’t just allow you to install or store apps/files. It also helps to run your apps properly. If your iPhone is running low on storage, it might take a long time to open or even crash in some situations.

Having adequate storage can fix the problem of crashing randomly. Therefore, check your storage and remove the unnecessary apps to make room for storage to run the apps properly.

Open Settings. Go to General. Click on iPhone Storage.

Wait for a few seconds, and your device will show you the storage details. Now, if you are running out of storage, you can delete the unnecessary apps to increase the storage.

Update the Podcast App

If your other apps are running properly except for the Podcast app, then there’s a possibility of bug within the Podcast app. You can fix such a problem by updating the app. App developers quickly release a new software update if they find any issues within the app. So, if the new update is available, try updating it and see whether it’s working for you.

Open App Store. Search for Apple Podcast. Tap on it and Click on Update. It takes a few minutes to update, depending on your internet speed.

Reinstall the App

If there’s no new update available, you can reinstall the app. Before uninstalling the app, you must understand that all your downloaded podcasts will also be deleted. So, if your app opens luckily for once, note down all the downloaded podcasts so that it can be easier for you to resume the episodes once you reinstall the app.

To uninstall the app:

Go to your Apple Home Screen. Find the Podcast app. Long press on it for 5 seconds or until you see (-) or floating apps on your screen. Now tap on (-).

Hit on Delete to confirm.



To install the app:

Open App Store. Search for Apple Podcast. Tap on Download.

Update Your iPhone

The main motive for updating the device to the latest version is to get new features, security updates, and, most importantly, to resolve the previous bugs. If your current iOS version is buggy, you can occasionally expect such app crashing problems. Therefore, the best solution would be to update to the latest version to fix it. Updating may take a while, but it’s worth it.

Open Settings. Go to General. Tap on Software Update.

Hit Download and Install.

You have to enter the Passcode if prompted. While updating, ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Cool Down Your iPhone

Not just Podcast apps but any app can crash if your device is too hot. If you have connected a charger or your iPhone is running many apps in the background, it can put the device under pressure and get warm soon, leading to problems like app crashes.

It will be great if you leave your device alone while charging. Also, charging and using a device can hamper battery health. So, cool down your iPhone and try using the podcast app to see whether it’s working again.

Reset All Settings

You can also consider these settings if you are still unable to access your Podcast app. If toggling the AirPlane mode didn’t work, you should reset this iPhone’s settings. Basically, it will only reset the settings like network, location, and other privacy settings to default, fixing the podcast app if any of those settings causes it.

Open Settings. Go to General. Scroll down and Tap on Transfer and Reset > Reset.

Hit Reset All Settings.

Enter your Password if prompted. Hit Erase to confirm.

Download an Alternative Podcast App

This can be an alternative method if you really want to listen to the Podcast. You can find different podcast apps on your App Store, such as Stitcher, Google Podcast, Spotify podcast, and others. Although your favorite podcaster might not be on every platform, you can discover a new podcaster that you can give a try until your Apple Podcast is fixed.