Labyrinth Trials in Path of Exile: Detailed Walkthrough

In PoE, there are lots of maps and stages that you have to complete for the endgame. But apart from that, there are also dungeons with monsters, traps, and puzzles. These kinds of dungeons are called “Labyrinth”.

But you have to unlock the Labyrinth first to play in it. Unlocking it will reveal the Ascendancy Class. To unlock the Labyrinth, players must complete a set of trials.

So, let’s quickly talk about how to complete the Labyrinth trials with ease. But first, let’s discuss the trials and labyrinth.

Things You Should Know About Before Starting the Trials and Labyrinth

The trials that lead to the unlocking of Labyrinth and Ascendancy Class are known as “Trials of Ascendancy” or “Lab Trials”. These trials can be found across the game maps and Acts. The game has 10 acts from ACT 1 to ACT 10 where you can find all the lab trials. All the trials will test the players’ ability to control character movement.

All the trials have different traps. Also, the trials have many doors and timed levers to test players’ abilities. As you progress Acts, the difficulty level of the trials also increases. Completing each difficulty trial will unlock the Labyrinths with the associated difficulty.

There are 4 variations of the Labyrinth. The list below enlists the labyrinths in ascending order concerning the difficulty level.

The Normal Labyrinth

This is the easiest Labyrinth of all and the first one. This Labyrinth will also grant you ascendancy after completion. Although, easy for new players this can also be hard as it tests players’ game mechanics. But first, you need to complete these trials from ACT 1 to ACT 3 to unlock The Normal Labyrinth.

The Lower Prison – Act 1 – Spike Traps

The Crypt (Level 1) – Act 2 – Spinning Blades

The Chamber of Sins – Act 2 (Level 2) – Sawblades

The Crematorium – Act 3- Furnace Traps

The Catacombs – Act 3 – Blade Sentries

The Imperial Gardens – Act 3 – Dart Traps

At the end of ACT 3, there will be monsters of Level 30+ so you need to be at least Level 33 to complete all the trials. You will also get 2 Ascendancy points to invest in your Ascendancy nodes.

The Cruel Labyrinth

As the name suggests, this labyrinth can be a little cruel to you. If you felt normal labyrinth was easy, here you will die many times before completing it. But the maps and traps are the same as in ACT 1 and 2 trials of the normal labyrinth with more difficulty. To unlock this labyrinth, you need to complete the following trials from ACT 6 to 7.

The Lower Prison – Act 6 – Spike Traps

The Crypt (Level 1) – Act 7 – Spinning Blades

The Chamber of Sins (Level 2) – Act 7 – Sawblades

For smooth completion of this trial, make sure your level is at least 55. If you wish to complete this labyrinth first without trying the normal one, you will gain 4 Ascendancy Points.

The Merciless Labyrinth

This labyrinth unlocks when you complete the trials that are equipped with the same traps as normal labyrinth trials in ACT 3. But they are in ACT 8 to 10, with different maps and dungeons.

The Bath House – Act 8- Furnace Traps

The Tunnel – Act 9 – Blade Sentries

The Ossuary – Act 10 – Dart Traps

If you wish to complete this labyrinth directly, you will earn 6 Ascendancy Points at once. But before starting the ACT 10 trial, you should be at level 68 at the least.

The Eternal Labyrinth

All the trails leading to unlocking this Labyrinth are at random places. There is no definite place for these trials and are scattered throughout the map. But if you consume an Offering of Goddess in the Map Device, it will open portals to a random trial. Here is the list of all trials for this labyrinth.

Trial of Piercing Truth contains spike traps

Trial of Swirling Fear contains spinning blades

Trial of Crippling Grief contains sawblades

Trial of Burning Rage contains furnace traps

Trial of Lingering Pain contains blade sentries

Trial of Stinging Doubt contains dart traps

But you can find these trials on the map. These trials spawn randomly and can be time-consuming. So, to get these trials you can look for them in Global Chat. Additionally, it’s important to be at least Level 75 for this trial.

Each trial starts with a door called “Trial of Ascendancy” and ends with an ornamental tablet called “Trial of Ascendancy Plaque”.

So, now you know how many trials are there and where they are. Now, let’s discuss the detailed walkthrough of lab trials except the Eternal Labyrinth.

Walkthrough of All Lab Trials

This walkthrough will help you with what to expect in the trials and how to complete the trials. We will discuss all the trials one by one from Act 1 to Act 10.

The Lower Prison (Act 1)

This is the easiest lab trial and the first one. To complete this trial, follow these steps:

First, open your map and go to Act 1. Search for The Prison and teleport there. First, go the right path. Then, in another room again take right. As soon as you enter another room, go to the left opening. Then keep on going right. Then in one room, you will find a torch on a table. Go to your left opening and keep on going straight. Then you will find the door of “Trial of Ascendancy”. Go through it. Now you will find yourself in the room with spike traps and a locked door. You need to open the door first. The spikes activation has a timing. Mind the timing of spikes and run in the path until you find a “Lever”. Activate the Lever. Then run back again. The door is open now. Now go through the door and take the path where it takes you. You will again find spike traps. Go through the spikes, kill the monsters and you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy Plaque”.

In this way, you can complete your first trial.

The Crypt Level 1 (Act 2)

First, open the map and click on Act 2. Then, find The Crypt on the map and teleport to it. After teleporting, you will find stairs going down. Keep going down the stairs and then the bridge. After crossing the bridge, go to the right and get to the end of the map. At the end of the map, you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy” door and go through it. This trial contains spinning blades on timber. Beat the monsters and you will find a locked door. Go to another room with traps and activate the lever in the room after evading the traps. Then come back to the locked door which is open now. After getting through the door, you will see a switch. Activate it and go to the second left opening of the room with more traps. You will again find the switch in the room with traps. Activate it too. And go through the locked door. Kill the monsters and you will find “Trial of Ascendancy Plaque”.

The Chamber of Sins Level 2 (Act 2)

First, open the map and click on Act 2. Then, find The Chamber of Sins on the map and teleport to it. Go on straight to the end of the map until you find The Chamber of Sins Level 2 and go to level 2. Go on straight and when you hit the wall go the right only. And you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy” door. As soon as you enter, you will see sawblade traps. Evade them and keep going. Go to the left and keep on with the path. You will find a door on the right with a switch inside it. Ignore it. Then go to the right. Then kill the monsters in your way. Go to the left door and you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy Plaque”.

The Crematorium (Act 3)

Before starting this trial, make sure you have lighting and fire resistance. This trial has furnace traps that deal fire damage and have monsters with lightning.

Find The Crematorium in your map in Act 3 and teleport to it. You will see a door labeled “The Slums” on your left and an open door on your right. Go through the door on your right. Then keep on going straight and upon reaching the second room go to your right door where you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy” door. Then you will find the furnace traps and monsters. Go through the traps and kill the monsters and activate every lever. Activating all levers will open all locked doors and at the end, you will find the “Trial of Ascendancy Plaque”.

The Catacombs (Act 3)

Teleport to The Marketplace in the map of Act 3 and go to The Catacombs door. Get to the right of the Catacombs and you will find the “Trials of Ascendancy” door. You will find sawblade traps. Evade them and you will find a locked door. To unlock the door, you need to activate the lever on the right. Go through the unlocked door. Stay on the path evading the traps and killing monsters and at the end, you will find the plaque.

The Imperial Garden (Act 3)

Teleport to the Imperial Garden in the map of Act 3. Keep on going to the right of the garden to find the “Trial of Ascendancy” door. You will find dart traps in the trial. You can evade the monsters and traps and get to the plaque and end the trial.

The Lower Prison (Act 6)

In Act 1, you can find the trials when you go to the right side of the map but in Act 6 you will find it to the left. You will find The Lower Prison in Act 6. Also, the monsters and traps and more difficult. All other processes are the same.

The Crypt Level 1 (Act 7)

The traps are the same in this trial as in Act 2. You will have to teleport to the Crypt in Act 7 to start the trial. This trial is more difficult and time taking. In this trial too, you will find it on the left.

The Chamber of Sins Level 2 (Act 7)

You will find this trial in Act 7 of the map. Except for the difficulty, all processes are the same as in Act 2. Also, there are timed cranks in the trial that should be used instead of the lever so can be a little confusing.

The Bath House (Act 8)

The traps and monsters in this trial are the same as in Act 3 Crematorium but with increased difficulty and a new map. You have to teleport to The Bath House in Act 8 of the map. While in Act 3, you need to go to the right, in this trial you have to go to the left.

The Tunnel (Act 9)

You have to teleport to the Tunnel for this trial of Act 9 on the map. Traps are the same as in the Catacombs and levers are used to open the doors.

The Ossuary (Act 10)

For this trial, you have to first teleport to the Ravaged Square and then go through the Ossuary. With more difficulty than that in Imperial Garden, all other traps and mechanics are the same.

Following this walkthrough, you can find the trials with ease and complete them in no time.