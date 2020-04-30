Remember back in 2016 when Pokémon Go ruled the internet? It made people walk around for hours searching for new pokémons. But as the entire world is in lockdown, it’s pretty hard to play a game that’s meant for the outside world.

However, Niantic, Pokémon Go’s creator, has rolled up some handy updates that’ll help people enjoy the game from the comforts of their homes.

Pokémon Go now comes with an update called Remote Raid Pass. It allows players to access a nearby raid without having to leave their houses.

How does it work?

Remote Raid Passes are now available in the in-game shop! With a Remote Raid Pass, you’ll be able to join any Raid Battles you can see on the Nearby screen or tap on the map! Learn more: https://t.co/yNGqNxaupL #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/vZj8ObH54a — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2020

Trainers can obtain the Remote Raid Pass in the in-game shop of Pokémon Go. You first need to access the “Nearby” feature. Then, you can access the nearby Raids by scrolling to the right.

Once you reach the spot, select any Raid you desire. However, you need to know that only “ongoing” raids are accessible.

As you select the “ongoing” Raid, a pink button appears that says “Battle using a Remote Raid Pass.” It also shows the number of trainers present in the lobby. Now, you need to select the button to use the pass and enter the lobby.

How to get Remote Raid Pass?

Remote Raid passes are available in Pokémon Go’s in-game shop. You can get three Remote Raid Passes for one Pokécoin as a one-time offer. After that, it’s 100 Pokécoins for one. You can also get three passes for 250 Pokécoins.

The Remote Raid Pass will still be available after the pandemic is over. However, the company plans to change how it works soon.

Currently, remote trainers have similar attack power like the ones at the location. But in the future, the ones physically present at the Raid will have the upper hand.