Many safety features designed to keep your computer and consoles healthy can also prevent games from performing correctly.

Your Minecraft installation might experience errors or even not start at all if certain parts of the game can’t communicate outside of your computer. If you’re running a server, it’s even more critical to ensure the game has all the access it needs to perform correctly.

What is Port Forwarding on Minecraft?

When you do something on a remote Minecraft server, you have to send and receive information to and from that server. Each movement, encounter, and change in the world has to be cataloged and saved. However, sharing that information requires access.

Port forwarding for Minecraft is one way to ensure it has all the access rights it needs to perform well. You have to change a few settings in your router, but the entire process takes only a few minutes. The only catch is that you must have administrator access to your network to make and save changes.

If you’re trying to port forward the Minecraft server you run, it’s a little more complicated simply because you have to assign a static IP address before you port forward. That only applies if you run your server — not if you’re renting one from a company.

Why Does Minecraft Require Port Forwarding?

Many people who play Minecraft don’t have to manually forward their ports. The information can come and go without any issues. It’s only when you’re having problems with your game or trying to improve performance that you should try it.

How to Port Forward Minecraft?

Port forwarding means that data Minecraft needs can be transferred from your computer to the server or from other computers to the server you’re running.

It’s especially important to port forward if you’re running a server. However, you may find you have a better Minecraft experience if you set up the ports in your router, even if you’re just a player.

Setting a Static IP

You need to set a static IP for your device if you plan to host a server. This isn’t necessary if you are just playing the game.

Click the gear icon in your start menu to open Settings. Choose “Network & Internet.” Click “View Hardware and Connection Properties.” Go down to “Wi-Fi” and look for the IPv4 address. Log into your router. Look for a list of connected items. It will probably be in advanced settings, devices, or other areas. Find the IP address on the list that matches the one from your computer. Choose to bind, reserve, or set your IP to static. The phrasing will vary depending on the model of router you’re using. Save your changes.

Now the IP address on your computer won’t change even when you’re disconnected from the internet. This means that people using your server can log on with your IP address and won’t be disconnected because the IP address has changed.

Setting Up Your Port Forwarding

Open your web browser and type in your router IP address to reach the login screen. Enter your user ID and password. Find the port forwarding area and click to access it. Type 25565 into the TCP section. Type 25565 into the UDP section. Save the section if applicable before you close your router page.

You can usually find the port forwarding area in advanced settings. Look for anything about access, port forwarding, or port triggering.

Creating a Custom Service

You can often create custom service in the port forwarding area that would work for a Minecraft server. Here are some basic instructions on how to set it up, just keep in mind that the process would vary a bit depending on the device you’re using.

Name the custom service with something recognizable like the name of your Minecraft world. Choose TCP/UDP as the type of service. Put “25565” in the internal and external port ranges. Input your internal IP address. Save and exit.

Editing Server Config Files

You want to edit your server’s configuration files once you’ve set a static IP and forwarded your ports. Open the configuration files and input the static IP as the server-IP and port 25565 as the server port. Save and close the file.

Opening a Port on the Firewall

If you’re hosting a server, you should also open the correct ports on the firewall. Set this up on the computer hosting the server.

Type “Windows Defender Firewall With Advanced Security” into the search bar and open the matching result. Highlight “Inbound Rules” and then click “New Rule.” Choose “Program” and then click “Next.” Locate Minecraft in the “This Program Path” area. Click “Next.” Choose “Allow the Connection” and then click “Next.” Click on “Domain,” “Private,” and “Public.” Click “Next.” Type in a name for the rule. Click “Finish.” Create a new rule. Choose “Port.” Click “TCP” and then choose “Specific local port.” Type “25565” next to the specific port. Click “Next.” Choose “Allow the connection.” Click “Next.” Name the rule something different and then click “Finish.”

Once you’re done, you should have everything set up to host a Minecraft server. It might also help set up rules if you’re just playing, but it’s not nearly as essential.

Using port forwarding and firewall rules can help ensure that your Minecraft installation is accessible and runs well. Though it may seem like a complicated setup, once you get the hang of it, you’ll find it’s straightforward. The information is also valuable for other games when connection issues or trouble are finding a match.