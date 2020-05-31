Currently, the entire world is battling the deadly coronavirus. The United States has the highest amount of death rates and is also facing nation-wide racism issues.

However, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is battling a war of his own, especially with social media.

The President signed an executive order that puts social media sites like Twitter and Facebook at risk. The executive order aims at tech companies to prevent online censorship. And it makes them liable for what billions of people share every day.

Executive Order on Online Censorship

The executive order released on Thursday can cut back the platform liability protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act acts as a shield to companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter from liability for the content posted on their platforms.

Now, the signed order could allow the government to take action and limit the tech companies’ rights.

Trump, announcing the draft said, “they’re not going to have that shield.” He further added that these companies have “unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, and alter.”

And it only took one mere step from Twitter for the President to make the decision.

What Happened Before?

Two days before signing the order, the President took to Twitter to share his views on the mail-in voting and voter fraud issue. The President, without any evidence, claimed that mail-in voting would be fraudulent.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

In return, Twitter placed a fact-checking warning under two of the President’s tweets.

Twitter, on the other hand, addressed the order defending its move.

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

Facebook also backed up its fellow social media “rival” opposing the order.

Facebook’s statement on today’s Executive Order. pic.twitter.com/OqTnYYij0w — Andy Stone (@andymstone) May 28, 2020

However, in a recent interview, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said that social media platforms shouldn’t be “arbiters of truth.”