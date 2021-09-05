How to Get Prestige Points in League of Legends (LOL)

League of Legends might be a free-to-play game, but if you want to flaunt your impeccable fashion sense? You’ll need to fork out for prestige points, a premium currency that allows you to unlock exclusive skins for your favorite champions. Prestige skins are rare, flashy and provide the ultimate “glow up.”

In this guide, we’ll cover exactly how to get prestige points in LOL. We’ll also go over everything else you need to know, including what prestige skins are, what else you can spend prestige points on and what will happen to this currency in the future – Riot has some pretty big plans in the works!

What are Prestige Points?

Prestige points are a premium in-game currency used to unlock exclusive content, like prestige skins, icons, emotes and wards.

Compared to Riot Points (RP), which you can keep permanently, prestige points expire after a year if they have not been spent. You also can’t buy prestige points directly from the in-game store. They can only be gained through two methods, which we’ll discuss shortly.

What are Prestige Skins?

Introduced in 2019, prestige skins are basically updated, “flashier” versions of old skins.

Riot’s lead skin producer, IAMCARLOS, describes prestige skins as being “about taking an existing skin and adding rarity and desirability through more expensive-looking (and often sparkly!) materials in the model and VFX as well as the ways you can get the skin.”

Here’s a comparison between an in-game skin and its prestige version:

Regular version:

Prestige edition:

As you can see, while both skins share the same thematic, they are vastly different. The prestige edition definitely has a more “sparkly” and eye-catching design.

How to Get Prestige Points in League of Legends?

Here, we’ll go over the two ways you can gain prestige points in League. Keep in mind that both of these methods require you to splash some cash.

Speaking of which, did you know you can actually find out how much money you’ve spent on League so far? If you dare to find out, check our guide.

Buy Masterwork Chest Bundles

The quickest and easiest way to get prestige points in LOL is by buying masterwork chest bundles with RP.

Masterwork chests give you the opportunity to gain various loot items, like orange essence, skin shards, ward shards or emotes. In some cases, you can even gain another chest, a gemstone or an exclusive gemstone skin.

While the standard masterwork chest does not come with complimentary prestige points, the bundle options do.

Currently, the bundle options available are:

1 masterwork chest & key + 1 prestige point (225 RP).

5 masterwork chests & keys + 6 prestige points (1125 RP).

10 (+ 1 bonus) masterwork chests & keys + 13 prestige points (2250 RP).

A prestige skin costs 100 prestige points to buy, so you would have to spend around 17,000 to 18,000 RP to gain enough points.

Considering that currently 7,900 RP will set you back $50, you would have to spend over $100 to get one prestige skin.

While expensive, the masterwork chests in themselves will likely give you some pretty awesome goodies. We’ve gone over what these are above, but here are your odds of acquiring each item type:

Champion skin shard (70% chance). 525 orange essence (10% chance). Ward skin shard + 150 orange essence (10% chance). Emote permanent (10% chance).

You can also potentially gain:

Hextech chest and key set (10% chance). Gemstone (3.6% chance). Mythic skin permanent (0.04% chance).

How to Buy Masterwork Chest Bundles

To buy masterwork chest bundles, you’ll first need to add RP to your account:

Open the client, then go to the store (the “ coin ” icon, top right).

(the “ ” icon, top right). Click the “ purchase RP ” button.

” button. Here, you’ll be able to buy as much RP as necessary using your preferred payment method.

You can then acquire the bundles by doing the following:

Go to the store, then click on the “ loot ” tab (hammer icon).

” tab (hammer icon). Scroll down until you find the masterwork chest bundles .

. Simply click on the bundle(s) you wish to purchase.

Buy Event Passes

Every big event in League comes with a purchasable event pass that allows you to unlock additional missions, rewards and event tokens. You can use these event tokens to redeem prestige points or an event-related prestige skin.

The event pass itself also gives you an exclusive mission award of 25 prestige points. Like masterwork chests, you have to buy the event pass from the store.

While this is certainly a more cost-effective approach, it is pretty time-consuming and grindy. You have to play several games to secure enough event tokens.

Which Champions Get Prestige Skins?

According to IAMCARLOS, champions are chosen based on several factors, including:

If they have a skin that would fit the prestige thematic

Their popularity (ideally, a high playrate)

When their last skin was released

If they’re getting a new event-related skin

If they’ve received a prestige skin previously (they try to avoid giving a champion more than one prestige skin)

Currently, the following skins have received prestige editions:

Arcanist Zoe

Ruined Pantheon (Ascended)

Battle Academia Leona

Battle Queen Diana

Bewitching Miss Fortune

Blood Moon Aatrox

Conqueror Jax

Coven Leblanc

Coven Zyra

Dark Star Malphite

Fuzz Fizz

K/DA Ahri

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa

K/DA Evelynn

Lunar Beast Fiora

Mecha Kingdoms Garen

Obsidian Dragon Sett

PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Zed

PsyOps Ezreal

Pulsefire Lucian

Pulsefire Thresh

Space Groove Lulu

Spirit Blossom Teemo

Star Guardian Neeko

Star Guardian Soraka

True Damage Senna

True Damage Yasuo

The champions below will be receiving a prestige skin in the near future:

Kayn

Volibear

Brand

Morgana

How to Spend Prestige Points in LOL?

You can spend your points at the dedicated prestige point shop. Here’s how to find the prestige point shop in LOL:

In the client, go to the “ loot ” tab.

” tab. Next, under “ materials ” click on the prestige point icon (see below).

” click on the (see below). This will open up the prestige point shop , where you can find all the prestige skins – and other exclusive content – currently up for grabs.

, where you can find all the prestige skins – and other exclusive content – currently up for grabs. To unlock an item, click on it and press the “forge” button.

What Is the Future of Prestige Points?

Riot recently announced that in 2022, prestige points (and gemstones) will be scrapped and replaced with a new rare currency. Importantly, Riot have stated that this “new system will include a way to, over a long period of time, unlock a prestige skin without spending any money.”

So, if you want to unlock an exclusive skin without forking out the cash? Simply wait until 2022!

Keep in mind that while this is the current plan, Riot has stressed that everything is still subject to change.

Related Questions

Do Prestige Points Expire?

Prestige points usually reset each year. However, as we mentioned above, this currency will be retired in 2022.

Can I Get Prestige Skins Without Prestige Points?

Currently, the only way to get prestige skins without prestige points is if you unlock them by chance from hextech chests. However, considering their rarity (low drop rate) and the fact that there are over a thousand skins in the game, the odds of this happening are remote.

How Much Does a Prestige Skin Cost?

A prestige skin typically costs 100 prestige points. If you’re redeeming an event prestige skin, it usually costs around 2000 tokens.

What Other Currencies Are There In LOL?

Besides prestige points, the other in-game currencies are RP, blue essence, orange essence and gemstones. You can get blue essence simply by playing the game, while RP can only be acquired by spending real money. Gemstones can either be bought or obtained from chests