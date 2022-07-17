How to Prevent GPU Sagging Before Evident Damage

As graphics cards get larger and heavier, users face new challenges in case management and keeping the GPU in good shape.

GPU sagging is a problem computer enthusiasts have attempted to solve for years – and there are some great solutions. Choosing the right one for your build depends on what kind of look you prefer and what type of support you think would best work for your card.

What is GPU Sagging?

GPU sagging occurs when the weight of a graphics card causes it to bend over time. Instead of being a straight, rectangular piece of equipment, the sides start to dip until it looks more like a U shape than before.

Sagging occurs because the bracket where you attach the GPU isn’t supportive or strong enough to hold such a heavy weight. Many new, heavier GPUs use stands developed for much lighter cards. Because of this, they slowly deform over time in the areas where they aren’t getting enough support.

Is GPU Sagging Bad for Your Card?

Many people will tell you not to worry about a little bit of bend in your card – and they’re not wrong. If your GPU is only sagging a little bit, it might not be something that should concern you, and it can still deliver blazing performance. What should, though, is how it will progress over time.

As the GPU gets deformed and the sides dip down, the card’s weight and the bracket’s strength don’t change. That means you’re likely to see more pronounced changes in the card as time passes. Eventually, it might bend enough to hurt the internal components, disrupt its necessary connections, or even damage the fans and prevent the card from receiving adequate cooling.

Some people with large GPUs don’t experience any problems, even with significant sagging. However, if you move your computer to clean or upgrade it, you’re in more danger of the card breaking than if it had been positioned and set correctly.

Do All GPUs Sag?

Not every GPU is at risk of sagging. Many GPUs still in use are lighter and can receive enough support from the bracket that mounts them to your case. The cards most likely to slump to the point that requires help are the newer, larger cards that offer high-end performance for a premium price.

However, one major issue that creates sag even in smaller cards is adding an external cooler to the GPU. The extra weight can contribute to the card becoming misshapen over time. So if you’re adding a new cooler, bracing the card might be worth considering.

How to Prevent GPU Sagging?

To prevent GPU sagging, computer builders have come up with various solutions. Some require purchasing new hardware to add to your computer, while others utilize items you may already have in your home. You don’t have to commit to a single method. Try something that you prefer and switch to something else if you don’t like the look of it.

GPU Brace Support

A GPU brace support attaches to the wall of your case like the GPU would typically. It extends along the length of the GPU like a shelf to help keep it straight and give it extra support.

Power down your computer and then flip the switch on the PSU. Disconnect the computer from the wall and wait a few minutes before opening it up to access the internals.

Remove the GPU from the case. You don’t need to detach the connections, necessarily, but you want to have space to uninstall the brace under it. Attach the brace support to the back of the case with the provided screws in the expansion slot. You need to have an available space to mount it just below where the GPU sits. Slide the rubber pad that braces the GPU near the card’s end. Ensure it won’t interact with any cables or interfere with the fans.

Replace the GPU and check to ensure the rubber pad stabilizes it in its current position. If it doesn’t, you may need to slide the pad forward or backward for optimum positioning.

There are many different brace supports to choose from. The most important thing is getting one designed for your GPU so you can be sure it will fit.

GPU ARM Supports

If you have room in your case, you can also get a stand or arm support. Unlike the brace support that attaches to the side of the case and holds the GPU like a floating shelf, this connects under the GPU and holds it up almost like a table leg. When you can’t find a floating bracket made for your card, an arm support is a good choice because they’re usually adjustable and compatible with many cards.

Power down your computer and then flip the switch on the PSU. Disconnect the computer from the wall and wait a few minutes before opening it up to access the internals. Clean the floor of your case where the arm support will sit. Most have a base stabilized with either a rubber compound or a magnet. Mounting them to a clean case will help them get a better grip. Loosen the support on the side and slide it up the arm until it is pressed snugly against your card. Check to ensure the support doesn’t interfere with any moving parts or airflow.

Tighten the support, so it creates a base for the card to rest on.

Close your case and restart the computer.

Arm and brace supports are both great options. One isn’t necessarily better than the other. Choose which you prefer based on the available space in your case.

Change the Positioning

Another way some users prevent GPU sagging is to attach the card to the case in a vertical position instead of a horizontal one. It changes where gravity works on the card and is less likely to cause significant sagging if done correctly.

Of course, this is only an option if you have enough room in your case for a vertical card. If that doesn’t work for your setup, simply go with one of the other solutions.

Using Ties or String

Many computer builders use ties, string, or zip ties to hold the GPU in place. While it’s not quite as elegant a solution as a purpose-made bracket or arm, it’s still effective and prevents the GPU from sagging.

Choose a type of tie or string. Many people have luck with fishing wire. Loop the string around the GPU at either end and secure it tightly. You don’t want to have it slip off. The string should be in enough on either edge of the card that it adds support in the areas prone to sagging.

Attach the other end of the string to a screw or hole on the top of the case. Make sure there isn’t a lot of play in the line. It should be taut enough to hold up the GPU, so it has the support it needs not to sag.

When you use ties or strings to brace your GPU, the most crucial part is tying them in the proper position. Keep an eye on your GPU once you’re done to be sure nothing you’ve added interferes with its operation.

Finding Other Solutions

There are a few other solutions that users have found to brace their GPUs and prevent sag. People use these tips to achieve cheap, practical solutions with things they already have at home. How you choose to deploy them is up to you – just ensure any material you put into your computer is heat-resistant, non-conductive, and won’t interfere with any electronic components.

Many users align the PCIe cables to support the graphics card. By routing them under it and avoiding the fans, the wires can act as an additional brace without interfering with the fans or other components.

Some computer builds use Legos to prop up their graphics cards. Since Legos can handle the heat inside the machine and can be built into almost any position, it’s a practical option for builds that make other solutions difficult.



You can use certain pieces of plastic that mimic an arm or even 3D print a custom solution that sits between the base of the case and the bottom of the card.



I wouldn’t necessarily recommend these solutions if you can get a brace or arm support. Not only do they look better, but they’re designed for this specific purpose. However, almost anything will work in a pinch to help keep your GPU working better for longer.

My GPU is Damaged From Sagging

There isn’t a lot you can do to work a GPU back into its original form without running the risk of creating more damage. Unlike the Reddit user who flipped his case upside down, most people don’t have years to wait to use their GPU again, and you probably don’t want to use your computer when it isn’t right side up.