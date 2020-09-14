Talks about the remake of Prince of Persia have been going on for a while. Speculations in the gaming community have been consistent in the past few weeks. On an Instagram story posted by Ubisoft, the news has been confirmed.

Leaks of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake have been making rounds for a while. And we got a confirmation about the remake on Instagram.

Hints about the remake became the talk of the town when a Guatemalan Website Max listed it in their store. Screenshots of the listing were seen on Twitter too. Talks about the remake were also heard in a podcast by Jason Schreier.

Game developer Ubisoft uploaded an image on their Instagram story for their event. Ubisoft Forward is the alternative event planned instead of its annual E3 conference.

In the story, there was an unrecognizable picture of Prince of Persia Sands of Time. And it even had the logo of the game on the top left. The logo of the game is actually a monument from the infamous moon mission. The mission is declared unforgettable by fans all around the globe. The company has already deleted the Instagram story.

Following the leak, Ubisoft has already confirmed the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake” at the event. To say that fans are excited would be an understatement. Prince of Persia is undoubtedly a classic. And is Ubisoft’s deal-breaker as a successful game developer.

It follows the same plot of the original 2003 release. Now with much better graphics and artwork the game retains the fairy tale charm in it. The motion capture suits in the new animations look beautiful. Studios in Pune and Mumbai are both in charge of the remake.

Prince of Persia took a back seat in the last decade as Assassin’s Creed rose to prominence. It has been a long wait for the revival of the game. But it seems like good news for many eager gamers and fans.

With the remake, fans are hoping for fancier combat in the game. Even in the original version, the combat fell on the sloppier side compared to its adversaries. The game has been more than just combat. It is so much more about the adventures, the movement, and the rhythm. A generation of gamers has been through the story of the Prince before. This remake is a continuation of the same story. It will definitely be exciting to see how the newer generation feels about the game. And even more so for the gamers who grew up with this.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store on Windows, and UPlay+. There are different versions for the upcoming consoles: Xbox Series X and Series S, and PS5. But the game will be playable on the next-gen consoles through backward compatibility.

The game is set for release on January 21, 2021. It is priced at $39.99.