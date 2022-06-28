Print to PDF Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes

We all can relate to the frustration when Microsoft print to PDF stops working at an urgent time. You just want to print some files on your computer as a PDF file with the help of Microsoft print to PDF but it suddenly decides to show messages like “File not found” or “There was a problem printing the page. Please try again”.

What is causing the print to PDF not to work? One of the most common, yet simple reasons is that you have put commas in the file name when you saved it or it could also be a system error. But worry not because we have mentioned a few solutions that you could try out.

The solutions to this issue vary from simple to comprehensive ones. Read the full article and go step by step to solve the Microsoft print to PDF not working issue.

How to Fix Print to PDF Not Working

You can fix the print to PDF not working by following some simple steps. You should try starting with simple solutions like restarting your device or performing troubleshooting on Microsoft print to PDF. You can follow these steps one by one and see which one works for you.

Check Your File Location

Sometimes, the file that you need to print is saved in a different location. When this happens your printer can not locate the required file and like we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll see a message that says “File not found”. Here’s what to do to locate your files:

Press Windows + R. Type this command: C:\users\%username%\Documents

Press Enter

See if the files you are trying to print are located here or not. If it is not located in the folder that opens, your printer is not able to locate the file to print to PDF.

Now, you can relocate the files you need to print to PDF. If this does not work, try other solutions given below.

Rename PDF File

You can not use Microsoft print to PDF in certain files if those files contain commas or other special characters. The printer will not be able to detect the file when you use commas. Remove any commas or special characters from the file you need to print.

Rename the file into something simple and easy-to-find. Now, Microsoft print to PDF should detect your file and print it to PDF.

Disable and Enable Print to PDF

Disabling and enabling is like restarting the app. Doing this will refresh the app and also open the program without any cache data. Try to disable and enable Microsoft print to PDF and see if it works for you.

Click on the search bar. Search for “ Turn Windows Feature On or Off” Scroll to find Microsoft print to PDF. Click on it to unselect Microsoft print to PDF.

Click on OK. Now, Restart your device. Again, open the same tabs by following the same steps. Now, select Microsoft Print to PDF. Click on OK.

Set Microsoft Print to PDF to Default Printer

When you put Microsoft print to PDF as a default printer, you don’t need to keep choosing actions. Your device will automatically open Microsoft print to PDF and it will be ready to print. You can set the Microsoft print to PDF to a default printer by following these steps:

Click on the search bar. Search for the Control Panel. Under hardware on sounds, click on View Devices and Printers. Right-click on Microsoft print to PDF. Click on Set as Default.

Click on OK. Restart your device.

Use Hardware and Device Troubleshooter

Use the windows troubleshooter to see what is wrong with the printer and fix them. Follow these steps to perform troubleshooting on Microsoft print to PDF

For Windows 10

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Click on Update & security. Select Troubleshoot on the left pane. Click on Additional Troubleshooters. Right-click on Printer and select Run the Troubleshooter.

Follow the prompts.

For Windows 11

Click on the search bar Search for Troubleshoot Settings Click on Other Troubleshooters Besides the printer, click on Run

Select Microsoft Print to PDF Click on Next

Reinstall Microsoft Print to PDF

When you have an app/software/program for a long time, it builds up cache and also contains bugs. Uninstalling and reinstalling the Microsoft print to PDF could fix bugs in the program. Let’s do that by following these steps:

Press Windows + R key. Type Control Printers. Press enter key. Scroll to find Microsoft Print to PDF. Right-click on it and click on Remove Device.



Microsoft print to PDF is removed. Now, to reinstall the printer follow these steps:

Follow the same steps as above till step 3. Click on Add a Printer on the top left menu bar.

Click on “The Printer That I Want Isn’t Listed” Click on “Add a Local Printer or Network Printer With Manual Settings” Click on Next. Select on Use an Existing Port. Click on the down arrow on the bar besides use an existing port Select PORTPROMPT:(Local Port)

Click on Next. Select Microsoft on the manufacturer menu. On the printers section, click on Microsoft print to PDF. Click on Next.

If you do not find Microsoft print to PDF in the printers section, click on windows update. This might take a while. After finishing, click on Microsoft print to PDF and click on next.

If Microsoft Print to PDF is still not showing up even if you have tried the windows update then follow these steps:

Press Windows + R button. Type this command : printui.exe /s Click on Drivers Select Microsoft Print to PDF. Click on Remove

Click on Remove Driver Only and click on OK Click on Yes when a pop-up box opens. Again press Windows + R button. Type this command: printui.exe /im

Click on Add a Local Printer or Network Printer With Manual Setting. Click on Next. Select PORTPROMPT:(Local Port) Click on Next. Click on Windows Update

Find Microsoft print to PDF Click on it and click on Next

Check for Windows Update

Always stay up-to-date on your windows updates. When your Windows is updated, many bugs and errors on the system, programs, or apps are fixed.

Here’s how to check for updates:

For Windows 10

Press on the Windows + R button. Type this command and press Enter.

ms-settings:windowsupdate

Click on Check for Updates.



Now, windows will check for any updates if there are any. Now, click on the Restart Now button.

For Windows 11

Press on the Windows + R button. Run this command: ms-settings:windowsupdate Press enter Check for updates and install.



Do I Need to Update My Printer Driver?

A printer driver is like a communicator between us and the printer. You should always keep your printer driver up-to-date because a printer driver with issues will always bring problems when you try to use print to PDF.