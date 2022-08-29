How to Fix Printer Installation Error 0x00000057? (5 Proven Ways)

The Printer Error 0x00000057 is an error you face when accessing and using a shared printer over your local network. Some users have reported getting this error message when installing printers on their systems.

The main culprit behind this error is the installation of the corrupted printer drivers. You don’t need to worry much since the error is easily solvable on the client side itself.

There are some minor fixes you can apply and get your printer back to life again. So, without further delay, let’s get straight into the topic.

How to Fix Printer Error 0x00000057?

Reinstalling the printer driver works most of the time to solve the 0x00000057 error. However, there are other tested and proven methods as well. You can try restarting your computer as a preliminary fix to solve the issue and run into further fixes. Make sure you have administrator privileges before jumping to the fixes section.

Here, we have compiled a list of 5 methods you can use to solve this printer driver error. Let’s dive straight into them.

Add Printer Using a New Port

A printer can use different ports to interact and exchange information with your computer. While adding a printer, you can specify the ports you want to use to connect to printers like LPT or COM ports. But since you are trying to access the network printer, you should use a manual port instead of using an existing port.

Follow these steps to add a network printer manually:

Hit Windows + R key on your keyboard to open Run. In the text field of Run dialog box, type control and press the Enter key to open Control Panel. While on Control Panel, navigate to Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers.

Click Add a printer from the top. In the Add a device popup, click The printer that I want isn’t listed. In the next window, check the box next to Add a local printer or network printer with manual settings and proceed by clicking Next.

Check Create a new port option and choose Local port from the corresponding drop-down.

Click Next button and enter port name in the next popup box. Port name looks something like ( \\YourComputerName\PrinterName ).

Choose the desired printer you want to connect to from the list shown and click Next. Provide a name to your printer in the next window and click Next > Finish. It will successfully add your network printer without error.

Perform a Manual Installation

Another fix you can try when facing the 0x00000057 error is to install the printer driver manually. But before performing a manual installation, you should remove the previously installed driver and stop the print spooler service beforehand. You can easily uninstall the printer driver from its properties.

Here’s how:

First, in order to stop the print spooler service, right-click the Start button and choose Run option from the list. Type services.msc in the textbox and then hit Enter to open Services application. Scroll down in the service list and find Print Spooler. Right-click over it and choose Stop from the context menu.

Again open the Run application and type printui /s /t2 in the text field. Then hit Enter key. It will open Print Server Properties window. Under Drivers tab, it will show you a list of installed printer drivers. Choose the problematic printer driver and click the Remove button.

If asked for confirmation, confirm the removal of the driver. Now you need to re-enable the Print Spooler service. You need to go to Services application again and Start the service, following the steps you did to Stop the service. Once done, try accessing the printer again. You should not face the issue.

Add Printer Using Microsoft Management Console

Microsoft Management Console (MMC) on Windows is a feature that lets you manage hardware, software as well as network components of your OS. MMC creates a separate framework for your printer to work and possibly fixes the error.

If manual installation or adding a printer using a new port did not work, you could also try adding a printer using the MMC console.

Follow the steps below:

Press Windows + R key. In the text field of Run, type mmc followed by hitting Enter key to open Microsoft Management Console. Click File from the menu bar and select Add/Remove Snap-ins.

Scroll under Available snap-ins and select Print Management. Click Add > button and then click Add the Local Server in next window.

Click Finish button and then OK button. Click Print Management under Console Root and select Print Servers. Click Drivers option shown under your PC name.

Search for the printer driver name that is creating issues. Press DEL key on your keyboard to delete the entry and click Yes in the confirmation popup.

Try accessing the printer again; it should not show the error.

Use FileRepository to Install the Drivers

FileRepository is a folder on your C: drive that stores all drivers installed on your system. If you are in a large organization with multiple computers, this fix is for you. Say you want to install the printer drivers on all computers, but you might install drivers with no issues on some computers while others may throw an 0x00000057 error.

In such a scenario, you can use driver files from computers with no driver issues to others where you encounter the problem.

First, take a USB drive and go to the computer where printer driver is working fine. On that computer, open Run application and type regedit in the text box. Press Enter, after that Registry Editor will open. While on Registry Editor, navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Print\Environments\Windows NT x86\Drivers\Version-3

In this location, you will see a list of printers. Choose the active printer. In the right pane, search for and open InfPath file. There you will get something like C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\prnms003.inf_x86_354004a2c3426b15\prnms003.inf under Value data.

Now, open This PC or My Computer. Go to this location: C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository Search for the folder that you got in step 6 and open it.

Copy the entire folder contents to the USB drive. Go to the computer where you faced an issue installing the printer driver. Repeat the same steps up to step 9 in this computer as well. Copy and paste the contents from USB to the folder. If Windows denies your access to the folder to paste the contents, you should change the ownership to the folder. After you are done, install the printer driver again. You should not face an issue after this.

Use SFC and DISM Scans

Since this printer error is caused due to corrupted system files and drivers, you can try running SFC and DISM tools to see if they fix the issue. What these tools do is search for corrupted system files and replace them with working ones. The former tool uses locally available files from the cache stored on a compressed folder on Windows while the latter downloads the files online and repairs them.

It would be best if you used the SFC tool first and then only used the DISM. If you do not face the printer error after using SFC, there is no need to run DISM. Else, you need to run it as well.

Follow these steps: