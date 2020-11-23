Creators of the modern Hitman trilogy, IO Interactive, is currently working on a James Bond game.

Agent 47 is a ruthless assassin. The best part of his skill set is disguising, but he’s not one with words.

The smooth British agent is something else, though. 007 is a different secret agent, so we hope IO Interactive is crafting another game type.

We have not covered IO Interactive before. However, we did list Hitman 3 as one of the best games coming to console in 2021

Project 007: A James Bond game

There’s not a ton of info about the game. IO Interactive released a short teaser trailer revealing their intentions on November 19.

The studio already opened the game’s web page, where they announce the plot will be original. That means we’re not expecting a Golden Eye remake or anything like that.

IOI’s teaser is very short and only shows the classic intro animation of the franchise.

“Project 007 is a brand new James Bond video game being developed at IO Interactive. We’re looking for elite talent from around the world to join us and work on this unique and exciting game! Join the team” – IO Interactive.

The web page also shows other firms working alongside IOI for the James Bond Game. Notably, EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC, both James Bond right owners, are part of the project.

I should note these two conglomerates also own Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio. In the eyes of the general public, MGM owns 007 film rights.

OFFICIAL INFO

What’s the plot of Project 007?

With the full support of MGM and EON Productions, IOI hopes to build a story-driven plot with cinematic quality.

The game will have an original plot that serves as an origin story. It will be the first origin story we’ll see for the Bond character.

“Players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite secret agent and earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.” – IO Interactive.

Earn your 00 status in Project @007 (working title), a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive. Check out the Teaser Trailer now: https://t.co/x2QeO2VKZB pic.twitter.com/QmqGGDjdCw — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 20, 2020

That means the upcoming video-game version of James Bond won’t have anything to do with the movies. Current film Bond, Daniel Craig, debuted on 2006’s Casino Royale, which opened up by the Agent earning his numbered status. Then, the movie’s plot revolves around Bond’s first mission as 007.

The upcoming James Bond game is neither a prequel nor an expansion of Casino Royale. As an original story, though, both Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 prove no other studio but IOI has the means to handle stealth and covert missions.

For now, we wait for Hitman 3:

You could apply for Project 007

Also, IOI published an open call to join Project 007 developer team. The positions are in Copenhagen (Denmark) or Malmo (Sweden).

You could also list as an intern or pitch your profile to the company.

Available positions:

Senior Multiplayer Network Programmer

Gameplay Programmer

Executive Producer

Technical Director

AI Programmer

Lead Sound Designer

Senior Producer

Gameplay Director

Gameplay Animator

Lead Cinematic Animator

Project 007 is a brand new James Bond video game being developed at IO Interactive. We're looking for elite talent from around the world to join us and work on this unique and exciting game! Join the team: https://t.co/YWajJTPjJt pic.twitter.com/gtiYKUmmSk — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 22, 2020

We expect the game will be hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. BUt by the job listing, it seems there’s a lot of work to be done, so a couple of years may pass before we learn anything else.