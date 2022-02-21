How to Fix PS4 Database Corrupted / Data Error

The PS4 database corrupted error means the PS4 won’t be able to access specific games. The error relies on particular save files in the storage drive. The damage may go beyond certain archives, but it’s not a severe error like the Blue Light of Death.

If you’re here, it means you saw its error codes already. The PS4 database corrupted error represents itself with one of these options:

CE-34875-7 or NP-32062-3 codes mean game save files on the PS4 storage drive are corrupted

codes mean game save files on the PS4 storage drive are corrupted "The database is corrupted. The PS4 will Restart" or "Corrupted Data – Cannot load the saved data because it is corrupted," which means the PS4 can't access a specific game.

Alternatively, the PS4 may crash a game and display the following error:

“Cannot continue using the application. The data for the following application is corrupted. Delete the application from the PS4 and then insert the disc again.”

Either way, the PS4 database corrupted error can appear after many years of use. It is, in essence, the mark of time in your console.

The issue is more pressing than corrupted save data on specific games. Luckily, the console offers a way to rebuild its database via its Safe Mode troubleshooter, which is what we need.

PS4 Database Corrupted Potential Causes

Users have reported the PS4 Database Corrupted on multiple games. Notably, it includes Destiny, Warframe, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us Part II.

Regardless of the game presenting the problem, the typical issues you may be dealing with are:

Your hard drive is malfunctioning

One of the games you have installed on the console has corrupted data

You didn’t install a game file property into the system

Your system data is corrupted

File header or storage media corruption

The corruption itself is hard to pinpoint. As I said, it’s a mark of time, as your PS4 can wear off and pick up random bugs and glitches during its lifespan.

More specifically, the random errors can surge from power outages, plugging the AC cord while you’re playing, or hardware failure.

Either reason leads to the same result. The error is occurring on the storage drive.

Storage Drive Damage Symptoms

You would recognize your storage drive is corrupted or damaged if you see the following signs on the PS4:

Slow performance

Longer loading screen

FPS drops

Longer time to turn off or turn on

“The database is corrupted” or similar error codes

The PS4 fails to start particular applications or games

Games crash to the home screen

A game logo is replaced with a “broken file” icon

How to Fix PS4 Database Corrupted?

Our solutions will start with the most logical step, so ensure you try our fixes one by one until you find the one that works for you. Remember to identify the games presenting data errors beforehand.

However, if you’re using an external storage drive, you can check our troubleshooting guide for USB hard drives and HDDs not working on the PS4.

Rebuild PS4 Database

We’re starting with perhaps the most powerful solution: rebuilding the consoles’ database via its troubleshooter.

This built-in feature can fix corrupted data across the system by defragmenting the PS4. Before that, though, we’re power-cycling the console to erase any other power-related glitch.

Here’re the steps:

Turn off the console Unplug all of its cables for 30 seconds While you wait, press and hold the power button for five seconds Plug its cables back Turn the TV or monitor on Press and hold the power button for about 7 seconds until you hear a second beep. Plug your PS4 controller into the console via its USB cable Press the PS button on your controller to open Safe Mode Select Rebuild Database

Wait for the process to finish

The process can take a while, but it won’t lose any of your games or data. Moreover, on top of fixing corruption, it can make your PS4 run faster and decrease the loading screen times.

Delete Corrupted Data Manually

The PS4 may store corrupted files in separate folders. So, another way to fix the error is by deleting these files manually.

Here’s the process:

Go to Settings Scroll down to System Storage Management Go to Saved Data on the sub-menu

Choose Media Player Check Corrupted Data Select Delete



Bear in mind the corrupted data may include a video game file. In that case, you’d need to reinstall or even re-download portions of a game.

Uninstall Corrupted Game Manually

There’s a chance your game data became corrupted during the downloading process. It leads to failed installs.

The solution is deleting the original files and then downloading the game again.

Here’re the steps:

Go to the PS4’s Settings Go to Notifications

Navigate to Downloads on the right panel Locate the faulty game Delete the files



Afterward, download and install the game again. This process won’t erase your saved data.

Restore the License

The PS4 license usually doesn’t expire. However, it may happen if your console and your PSN account are out of sync. It’s a common issue when your internet connection is poor, or the PS4 can’t connect to the internet.

Go to Settings Select Account management Select Restore license

Restart the PS4

You should try the faulty game again and see if it fixed the problem.

Check the External Drive on Windows

If the problem happens on games on your external drive, you can check it on your Windows PC.

Here’re the steps:

Turn off your console Unplug the drive from the console Plug the drive into windows Go to My PC Right-click on the drive Select Properties

Go to the Tools Tab Select Check



Afterward, we’re going to check the drive with Windows SFC tools. It’s a wide system check capable of reinstalling any corrupted data.

First, check the external drive’s “letter” on My PC. Mine is “E:”

Then, here’s the process:

Type Command Prompt on the search bar Right-click Command Prompt and choose Run as administrator Type “ (drive letter): sfc ”

For example, the code I used is “ E: sfc ” without quotes. Press Enter Type sfc /scannow

Press Enter Wait for the process to finish

Upgrade to a Better and Larger HDD

Ultimately, you may have to upgrade to a better, larger, newer HDD if the problem persists. Also, you may want to upgrade after using the same drive for many years.

Upgrading to a larger HDD is the best way to improve the PS4’s performance and storage. It’s also a nice solution to avoid data corruption.

Tips to Avoid PS4 Database Corrupted

The PlayStation 4 is seven-year-old hardware. By now, problems are widespread. If you think about it, no PC can play AAA games for seven years straight without fail.

There’re ways to keep the system’s performance flawless or, at least, in good shape. Here’re the tips:

Shut down the PlayStation every night, and avoid Rest Mode unless you’re using it for downloading games. Leaving the PS4 switch on can damage the internals.

Rebuild its database regularly. It will correct storage errors, corrupted files, and damaged storage drives. Moreover, it helps your drives work at their highest capacity.

Avoid moving the PS4 too much. Even though it’s a stellar and long-lasting gaming hardware, it’s not capable of sustaining heavy damage. So, improper handling of your PS4 may lead to database corruption.

How to Backup Your Data?

Before upgrading, though, you have to back up your data:

Plug an external USB storage device into the PS4 Go to Settings Go to Application Saved Data Management Select Saved Data in System Storage Select Copy to USB Storage Service

Select the items you want to back up and press on Copy Update the PS4 Sign in to PSN

How to Replace the HDD?

Now, you can replace the PS4 hard drive with a newer one:

Shut down the PlayStation Disconnect the USB drive with your backups Take out the PS4 hard drive carefully. The hard drive cage is in different places on the PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS4 SLim. However, it’s easy to recognize, and you can unscrew it with a Phillips head or a cross-head screwdriver.Place the new drive

You can install either a SATA HDD or a SATA SSD storage drive. It must have a minimum of 250GB and a maximum of 8TB.

How to Re-install Your System Software?

Your new drive doesn’t have the PlayStation’s system software by default. So, you need to reinstall it.

That means going into PlayStation’s site to download the software. In other words, you need two USB drives: one with your backup data and another one for the system file—the latter needs at least 5GB of space.

Plug an empty USB drive into your PC Format the drive to exFAT or FAT32 format Create a folder within the drive named “PS4.” Create a subfolder within PS4 named “UPDATE“ Download the reinstallation file from PlayStation official site. Save its “PS4UPDATE.PUP” into UPDATE. You can find the file on this page by scrolling down to PS4 Console Reinstallation File.

Plug the USB drive with the system file into the console Press and hold the PS4 power button for about 7 seconds, until a second beep Plug the PS4 controller via USB and press the PS button On Safe mode, select Reinstall System Software

Select Update from USB Storage Device > OK. Wait for the process to finish

How to Backup Your Playstation Data?

Now that you have installed the system, it’s time to backup your data: