Ubisoft released a statement on the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5.

The video game company’s support page released the statement yesterday. And this isn’t the first time that the page dropped information. Earlier in August, it said that physical discs on the Xbox collector’s edition would stop.

A recent update on the page states that the PS5 is capable of switching between generations.

They have edited the support page on Ubisoft. But you can find the circulated screenshot here.



There are features on the PS5 that allows swift transition. And it also includes the ability to multiplayer games across both generations. However, the backward compatibility is available only on PS4 titles. PS1, PS2, and PS3 games will not run on the new system.

Things are different at Xbox. The upcoming Xbox Series X will boast backward compatibility for all previous generations. Achievements earned on Xbox One supported games are transferrable to the Series X.

Many agree that Sony should opt for backward compatibility. There are some amazing titles that deserve a chance on the new PlayStation. While Sony has yet to say anything about this, the release of PS5 is near. We will soon find out whether the released information is true or not!