There are features on the PS5 that allows swift transition. And it also includes the ability to multiplayer games across both generations. However , the backward compatibility is available only on PS4 titles. PS1, PS2, and PS3 games will not run on the new system.

Many agree that Sony should opt for backward compatibility. There are some amazing titles that deserve a chance on the new PlayStation. While Sony has yet to say anything about this, the release of PS5 is near. We will soon find out whether the released information is true or not!