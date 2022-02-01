Why Is Your Ps5 Controller Not Charging? 15 Quick Solutions

The DualSense is top-tier hardware. Yet, it can fail. For example, you might be here because you want to fix the PS5 controller not charging.

You can’t swap its batteries easily as you would on Xbox controllers, though. So, it could be a tricky issue. In essence, the battery has a lifespan, and it limits how many times you can charge it or how often you need to charge it.

Your PS5 controller not charging is a widespread issue on online forums. We managed to find various solutions and explanations to help you solve the matter.

PS5 Controller Not Charging Causes

The DualSense has a USB-C-to-USB cable to recharge. You may find the issue when plugging the peripheral and finding its battery is still flat.

Here’re some possible reasons:

Incompatibility: Even though it’s a universal USB Type-C connection, the DualSense is fussy regarding its cables. Moreover, it’s picky when it comes to the voltages it accepts. That could be the case if you’re using AC charging with different plugs, and no option is offering the specifics of the peripheral need. Try using its original cables to solve the issue.

Even though it’s a universal USB Type-C connection, the DualSense is fussy regarding its cables. Moreover, it’s picky when it comes to the voltages it accepts. That could be the case if you’re using AC charging with different plugs, and no option is offering the specifics of the peripheral need. Try using its original cables to solve the issue. Faulty USB cable: Similarly, your cable may be failing. You can check for signs of damage.

Similarly, your cable may be failing. You can check for signs of damage. Wrong ports: The PS5 controller won’t charge on 2.0 or 1.0 USB ports. It needs 3.0 ports to get the right amount of power. Changing the port or updating the port’s firmware may solve the issue.

The PS5 controller won’t charge on 2.0 or 1.0 USB ports. It needs 3.0 ports to get the right amount of power. Changing the port or updating the port’s firmware may solve the issue. Dirty USB ports: Dirt, dust, and rust on USB ports prevent proper connection with the cable. Cleaning the port should do the trick.

Dirt, dust, and rust on USB ports prevent proper connection with the cable. Cleaning the port should do the trick. Outdated software: a firmware issue is a common cause. For example, your controller may be acting weird after an update.

Damaged battery: If your PS5 controller won’t charge whatsoever, perhaps it’s time to change the battery.

If your PS5 controller won’t charge whatsoever, perhaps it’s time to change the battery. Damaged controller: The controller may have internal damage, li9ke its charging pin. Often, using your Sony warranty or contacting a service store is your best option.

The controller may have internal damage, li9ke its charging pin. Often, using your Sony warranty or contacting a service store is your best option. Console damage: If all else fails, the console has internal damage. You would need to take it for repairs or replacement.

How To Fix PS5 Controller Not Charging?

We’re covering a series of easy fixes. Try these, one by one, until you find the solution that works for you.

The PS4’s DualShock, as it’s an older device, works differently. In essence, the troubleshooting is a bit more complex, as the options are not as automatic and intuitive as they are on the PS5. Here’s the guide to check if your PS4 controller won’t charge.

Additionally, you could notice the DualSense is not charging when the mic stops working as you play.

Update the Controller’s Firmware

The PS5 controller, as well as the PS4 controller, requires firmware updates. If it goes out of date, it could start acting weird. This is especially true if your console updated recently, but your controller did not.

Here’s how to update your peripheral:

Turn on your console Log in to your account Plug the DualSense into the PlayStation 5 If there’s an update available, the PS5 will notify you automatically Accept the terms and conditions of the update Wait for the process to finish

After the process ends, check if your PS5 controller is charging.

In particular, updating the firmware increases the number of cables that can charge the DualSense. In other words, it manages the voltage it needs more efficiently.

Update the PS5

Likewise, updating the PS5 may clear the issues between the console and the controller. Here’re the steps:

Turn on the console Press the PS button on your controller Go to Settings at the top-right corner Go to System Select System software Select System Software update If there’s an update available, click on Update Choose to update using your internet connection Wait for the process to finish

Reset the Controller

There’s no update option

Your controller can’t charge on any port, with any cable

You updated the controller, and it’s acting weird Resetting the controller is the option to go on one of these three scenarios:

The reset feature restores the firmware and erases bugs and glitches, preventing proper functionality. Simply use a pin to press and hold the reset button on the back to reset the controller for 5 seconds. You’ll find it on a small hole, right next to the Sony logo.

Charge the Controller With the Console

Try charging the PS5 controller directly on the console. It’s the easiest fix: as I said, the DualSense is finicky about the AC it accepts.

Use the Back Ports

Many PS5 users report the front ports of the console can’t charge the controller properly. An easy solution is using its backports, as these are USB 3.0 options.

Check the Dualsense Is Properly Connected

It sounds obvious, but it’s a common issue. If you don’t insert the cable properly, it won’t get enough power. In particular, if you don’t see the controller’s lights flashing, the cable is not transmitting power between the devices.

It’s an issue I’ve personally seen many times. So, please, ensure you properly insert the cable.

Change the Cable

The most common fix is changing its cable. If you see any sign of issues or wear, it may be faulty. Moreover, even if you can’t see any damage, the internal wiring could be failing.

Try replacing the cable for another USB-type C-to USB cable. Many Android phones use the same hardware. If it doesn’t work, try searching for an option that lists compatibility with the DualSense, like this one.

Test Different Cables

In particular, the DualSense may have trouble with your wire, the plug, or both. Try using different combinations of your ports and cables until you find one that works.

That’s because of the power requirements of USB-C devices. They need a higher voltage than 2.5V. For instance, here are a couple of options that work:

An official Android USB-C phone charger

The official Nintendo Switch AC charger

The PS5’s DualSense Charging Station

An official Android USB-C cable or a cable that lists compatibility with the DualSense, plus a USB 3.0 port of a Windows PC

And here are some examples that don’t work:

Third-party USB-C cables you use with your Android phones

USB-C Macbook charger

USB hubs

In essence, keep testing the peripheral until you see it charging on the PS5 UI. Press the PS button on the controller. You should see a battery charging icon at the bottom middle, on the Accessories icon.

Use the Right Voltage

Now that you know about DualSense’s charging requisites, here are the exact numbers you need:

The adapter must be 5V / 1500ma.

The cable must be able to transmit over 2.5 high-voltage

Invest on the DualSense Charging Station

Even though options work with the PS5, the best option is Sony’s official option.

Sony is a bit like Apple, meaning that their technologies are not widely compatible with other brands. As a result, you’re better off buying what they offer to solve the problems their devices and peripherals present.

Luckily, the Charging Station is not very expensive. There’re third-party options out there two, of which have very positive reviews.

You could try these ones, for example:

Send It to Service for a Battery Replacement

Unlike the PS4 controller, the PS5 controller has an internal battery you can remove. If the battery is malfunctioning, it won’t charge anymore; therefore, the controller can only work with the cable.

In specific, if the controller can work plugged but not wirelessly, the issue is a battery that can’t charge. If this is the case, you’d need to take it to service for a repair.

Get an External Rechargeable Battery

A non-replaceablñe battery is not a very friendly feature. As an alternative option, there are third-party battery packs you can plug into the DualSense’s port.

These are extended batteries that add 10 to 15 hours extra. You can recharge them and replace them more easily.

Clean the Charging Port

Also, unlike the PS4, you can’t change the DualSense’s charging pin. However, you could clean the port.

Try using a can of compressed air or a blower to blow away the dust. Also, use a cue tip or a microfiber cloth to clean it carefully.

Take the Controller to Service

If the controller still can’t charge, there’s no other option than to take it to service. For instance, its port could malfunction, so it can’t transmit power between the cable and the controller anymore.

You may want to check Sony’s Fix & Replace program to see if you can use the warranty. Otherwise, you could take it to a repair store.

Take the Console to Service

Lastly, the console may have several hardware issues causing the problem. These could be inner dust, rust, internal wiring damage, and more. We do not recommend opening the console, and it’s quite delicate. Instead, take it to service as well.