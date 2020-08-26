The PlayStation 5 is coming soon, and it’s looking better and better. With a couple of months to its debut, Sony states PS5 games make the best line-up we’ve seen in the history of the console.

The company is raising the bar of game immersion with its proprietary techs. First, the controller’s “haptic feedback” can react to the player’s actions. Then, the console’s 3D audio chip can give you a sense of surround and direction. As a result, Sony could unlock a new dimension of gaming experiences with their PS5 games.

During an interview, Sony marketing director Eric Lempel discussed the line of PS5 games. It looks like the company is focusing on its publicity on the titles itself instead of hardware. Given the Xbox Series X is, in theory, the most powerful of the two, we think it’s a good idea.

Moreover, Sony is reaching the launch windows despite the pandemic. It doesn’t look like Microsoft can deliver the same promise.

The most exciting game coming on the PlayStation 5 is Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales.

It’s a sequel to one of the most successful Sony IPs. Miles Morales represents the ability to travel real-scale New York with next-gen mechanics and load times.

More so, it blends smooth gameplay of combat and exploration with the comic/cinematic storytelling we saw on the original title.

Most notably, developers at Insomniac explain their upcoming game will use all of the PS5 resources. That means Miles Morales will show off instant lading times, 3D audio, ray-tracing, haptic-feedback. Additionally, it will pack deep draw distances, 4K graphics, realistic characters, and natural hair mechanics.

“As you experience Miles’s story, you’ll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.” – Insomniac Creative Director Brian Horton.

Sony is highlighting PS5 games

Eric Lempel assures Sony is revealing further original PS5 games. He points Sony Studios are working hard to deliver next-gen experiences in the coming years.

Its June showcase event revealed a trope of cool-looking exclusives. Other than Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony showcased a bunch of IPs coming straight to their next-gen console. Some of the most promising PS5 games include:

Deahtloop

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet and Clank

Demon Souls Remake

“(..) the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting.” – Sony Marketing Director Eric Lempel.

By August, Sony also shared their State of Play live stream showing what we think is the last batch of PS4 games. Even so, we saw some next-gen titles like Godfall and Hitman 3.

Lempel says there’s more content coming. However, it seems Sony is not revealing further information about the console’s hardware.

That said, Lempel assures Sony’s production has not been affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Everything is on time, and Sony Studios keep working to deliver original exclusives, sequels, and DLCs by 2021 – 2022.

PS5 games are harnessing the haptic feedback

Much like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, all of the upcoming PS5 games have deep integration with the console controllers.

To exemplify the controller’s adaptative triggers, Lampel talked about the Demon’s Soul remake. He said the team has found ways to turn the game into a “sensory experience.”

Because the controller can replicate things that weren’t possible before, the remake is turning out as a fascinating game. For example, it replicates the feeling of blocking a sword with your shield, a fire crackling in your hands, or your arms opening a massive gate.

Either way, the world has not teste the Dual Sense controllers just yet. Sony has experience with controller tricks before. In particular, the PS3’s Sixaxis motion was a fan-favorite. Nevertheless, the haptic feedback seems like a more ambitious task.

We’re not clear if the controller’s adaptative triggers will work on any game, exclusive or not. In other words, we don’t know if the controller will have automatic adaptative triggers for specific actions you do in games, or if developers must code all of your controller’s reactions.

How the haptic feedback affects PS5 games

The PlayStation Blog has shared some info on DualSense controller tech over the year. Let’s see how the haptic feedback translates to the player experience.

DualSense controllers feature adaptative triggers that make the peripherals react to your actions. Sony calls this proprietary tech “haptic feedback.2

Insomniac’s Brian Horton has added some specific details about the haptic feedback on the Miles Morales game. The triggers can give players a sense of where attacks are coming from. Additionally, it reacts differently to Mile’s different abilities.

Horton explains the DualSense peripherals push the sensitive dimensions of the PS5 games.

“For instance, as you hold down Square to do a Venom Punch, you feel Spider-Man’s bio-electricity crackle across from the left side of the controller, culminating in the right side on impact.” – Insomniac Creative Director Brian Horton.

You can read on the PlayStation blog how different studios are adding the haptic feedback functionality to their games. For example, you’d feel each spell you cast with your Demon Souls character. On Ratchet & Clank, there’s a specific weapon that needs an extra push to go all out. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, the haptic feedback creates the sensation of recoil.

I hope you’re getting the hang of it. It seems Sony Studios can create any sensation they want through the controllers. From touching a stone gate to firing a blaster, the adaptative triggers will deliver immersive impressions.

“As a player, I’m excited to finally FEEL which weapon I’m holding in my hands without looking at any UI. I can also sense where an enemy is spatially, even outside of my field of view.” Counterplay Games CEO Keith Lee (Godfall devs).

The 3D audio chip of PS5 games

On top of the DualSense controllers, the PlayStation 5 is also enhancing the experience with its Tempest 3D audio chip. It’s another proprietary tech that’s able to deliver over 200 sound sources through your speakers or headphones (above, below, back, front, and sides). Regular TV speakers wouldn’t work, though.

That said. Sony released an ad showcasing both the haptic feedback and the 3D audio ship. The spot doesn’t follow any particular PS5 game, though, as it’s just a representation.

The Play Has No Limits ad shows how players would feel the ground, the floor, and weapons. It also shows how playrs could hear sound sources coming from all around them.

The Xbox Series X faces pandemic trouble

Unfortunately, things are getting out of hand for Microsoft. Recently, they clarified their biggest XSX hit, Halo Infinite, will release on 2021.

The original goal was debuting the game at launch. Microsoft wanted the fourth entry of the series to reach the Xbox Store and the Xbox Game Pass service for consoles and PC by Holidays 2020.

A few extra exclusive Xbox Series X games could still make it exciting at launch. And even though it looks like it’s actually going to be pricier than the PlayStation 5, Microsoft could be working on a budget XSX alternative.