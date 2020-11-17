The PlayStation 5 premiered on November 12th to broad critical acclaim and user reception. Aside from its performance, users are hauling to the console because of the PS5 launch titles.

We’re here to discuss the games you can only play on Sony’s consoles. Bear in mind most of these titles are available for both the PS4 and the PS5. So, in a way, the gaming experience will be similar on both consoles, only that the newer version boasts overall better performance.

PS5 Launch titles

Our list of PS5 launch titles includes Sony exclusives mostly. We’re detailing price, plot, gameplay, and an overview. It might help you decide whether to buy the PS5 right now -if possible- or wait until there’s something you want to play.

About PS5 game prices

You can run any PS4 game on the PS5 through backward compatibility. That will boast some upgrades as better frame rates and slightly improved graphics. You can’t install PS4 games on the internal SDD; they won’t boast faster load times.

Sony is offering free upgrades towards the PS5 version for most titles.

Keep in mind some PS5 games have jumped the price towards $69.99 -from $59.99. European countries are jumping towards €69.99 either way, and the UK also sees £69.99 (about $95).

Most non-US countries are at the wrong site of the currency, which means new-gen game prices will be even higher.

Astro’s Playroom

Retail price: free OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios Developer: SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!

The cute little robot game.

PS5

The game starring’s the PlayStation possible future mascot comes pre-loaded on the consoles. It’s a 3D platformer that serves as a PS5 launch title example. PlayStation even recommends playing the platformer before the other titles.

In other words, Astro’s PlayRoom is there to show users all of the new features of the PlayStation 5. That includes the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, load times, graphics, and frame rates.

The gameplay interacts perfectly with the DualSense’s response features. As this is a first-party title and a showcase game, no other PS5 game has the same levels of DualSense interactions as Astro’s Playroom.

Also, I should note you could finish the campaign in about 5 hours. If you think that’s too short, then you’re out of luck, as some of the new-gen games are coming with similarly short campaigns.

However, Astro’s Playroom is a free game. And it’s an entertaining platformer with cute mechanics and neat graphics.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Retail price: $49.98 OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios Developer: Insomniac Games

“The exaggerated swagger of a black teen” – GameSpot

PS5/PS4 Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a great game. By all means, reviews, and testings, it’s just as fun -if ever so slightly different- then Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4.

That said, it’s also a relatively short game that sells for $50. What you’d get is a 5-6 hours single-player campaing with excellent combat mechanics, an okay story, and a superb villain -the tinkerer.

What you don’t get is any kind of playability. The RPG mechanics are relatively straightforward, side quests feel repetitive and dull.

The game feels like a DLC, a natural continuation of Spider-Man. During production, Sony and Insomniac games probably decided to sell it as a stand-alone version. And, as it is, it’s a bare-bones title.

It’s up to you to decide how much $50 is worth!

By the way, you can pay the $69.88 retail price to get the remastered Spider-Man as part of the bundle.

Miles Morales runs at 4K/60fps with moderate ray tracing features. You can turn the “High Fidelity option” to boast the ray tracing in exchange for capped 30fps.

Demon’s Souls Remake

Retail price: $69.99 OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios Developer: Bluepoint Games

Dying shouldn’t be this fun.

PS5Demon’s Souls Remake is the powerhouse. We can easily consider it as the best PS5 launch title. However, the game is selling for the new, hefty price tag some game-companies are hauling.

It follows the original gameplay, design, and plot to the letter. Yet, with new-gen improvements, a two-decades-old video-game feels terrific. That goes to show Hidetaka Miyazaki’s prime opera is a timeless game.

I bet you’re already aware of its existence. If not, Demon’s Souls remake was a hardcore RPG that led onto the Dark Souls series we know and love.

Once again, the game it’s absolutely unique on the PS5. From the feeling of your controller when you miss your sword and strike it into the wall instead; from challenging boss fights and pyrrhic victories, it’s fantastic.

Oh, you’re going to die hundreds of times. Only Dark Souls III -and maybe Bloodbourne- is more challenging than this title.

With the fast SDD drives, though, the loading screens when you die will be instantaneous. Moreover, Demon’s Souls make runs with beautiful graphics, 4K resolution, and 60fps.

By the way, the title supports only play through PS Plus. Online worlds can have up to 6 players at the same time.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Retail price: $59.88 OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios Developer: Sumo Digital

A challenging, fun, and lengthy adventure.

PS5/PS4Sackboy’s premiere was very quiet compared to the two behemoths above. Still, it’s a gorgeous 3D platformer with impressive visuals and performance.

Moreover, the game continuously adds new gameplay mechanics on every level. It keeps on your toes with pure creativity and fun challenge.

Sackboy is, right now, PlayStation’s mascot. He’s the star on PS3’s crazy My Little Planet 3 game. He comes with a family-friendly adventure this time around, safe enough for kids, challenging enough for adults, and welcoming for everyone.

It’s there to prove the PlayStation 5 has a variety of genres for their audience.

If you’re into platformers, Sackboy is amongst the best of 2020 platformers. It won’t compete against, say, Ori and The Will of Wisps in terms of music and plot.

Yet, it’s compelling enough to afford its entry ticket and play with your loved ones. It even supports local co-op with up to four players, which is a rare feature nowadays. That said, you can play the whole game -including extra and extra-fun co-op only levels- while on a party.

The Pathless

Retail price: $49.99 OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios Developer: Giant Squid

Explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and test your skill in epic battles. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.

PS5/PS4

The Pathless is a gorgeous, unique game. It’s currently on Microsoft Windows via the Epic Store and Apple Arcade. However, Sony is teasing the title as one of its own.

It’s a mythical adventure following an archer and his loyal eagle on a vast, mysterious forest. You are a hunter searching the cure for the darkness that plagues the world.

You must sort through all kinds of puzzles on a vast and survive all sorts of peris with your eagle companion. The world is open, expansive, glorious, and, most of all, without any checkpoints or maps.

Giant Squid built the game around its gameplay mechanics. You get to fly with your eagle and see the world all around. You also get to uncover landmarks that will help you traverse through the story. There are also action set-pieces where your hunter abilities will shine.

The game presents itself as a piece of art, and indie title doing its own thing. There’s no violence, no RPG levels to master, no loot to grind. It’s all about your journey and the experience of shaping within a fantastical world.

Overall, it’s a heart-full title that rewards exploration. Its moment-to-moment exploration is the perfect way to relax after a long day.

Bugsnax

Retail price: N/A OFFICIAL SITE Publisher: Young Horses Developer: Young Horses

The enticing adventure.

PS5/PS4

Bugsnax is not currently available for the Xbox platform, but it’s out for macOS and Windows as well. Either way, the game is an official PS5 launch title.

This is another whimsical adventure to increase the variety of the PS5 launch title genres.

You’re on Snaktooth Island searching for a half-snack/half-bug creature.

More specifically, Bugsnax is a “Gatcha” game, which means you’ll be running around catching them creatures.

Bugsnax is currently available for free as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

PS5 launch titles (cross-gen)

Aside from Bugsnax and The Pathless, there’s another set of cross-gen titles for the PlayStation 5. The list includes CoD: Black Ops – Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Mortal Combat X, and more.

Other enhanced games include Dead By Daylight, Borderlands 3, Fortnite, No Man’s Sky, Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition, NB2K21, Fifa 21, Dirt 5, Godfall, and more. Beware, though, EA is facing massive backlash due to Fifa’s loot boxes, so we’re not sure about the future of Fifa 21 – I don’t recommend it either.

CODI should note Activision is giving PlayStation players an edge over Microsoft users. Cold War for PS5 and PS4 are getting 1-year exclusivity for the zombie mode; exclusive weapons, more weapon slots, extra XP, and more.

“PlayStation players get a suite of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War advantages that give them the edge” Official Info

We’ll be covering the third-party titles in a follow-up article.

Also, the PlayStation Plus Collection became available on launch day.

In Summary

As you see, there’s not a high-stream of PlayStation exclusives right now. The PS5 launched with a handful of exclusive titles, but the library is still broad thanks to cross-gen games.

Out of all of the alternatives, Demon’s Souls: Remake is what may drive your $500 investment. I wouldn’t place the same faith on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, given that it’s a very short (DLC-short) experience.