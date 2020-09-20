With Microsoft gearing up for the launch of the new Xbox, everyone was on their toes for PS5 announcement. Fans have been waiting for the new gaming console by Sony for a while now.

Earlier in a PS5 LIVE stream, Sony announced the release date for the console. The new PS5 will arrive on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. In other territories, it will be available in November 19.

In the announcement on Wednesday, Sony shared that the new PlayStation will start at $399.99. This is the cost of the Digital Edition of the PS5. The regular version of the console is $499.99. The price release of the Sony device was being sought after eagerly for a while.

Earlier in September, Microsoft revealed the price tag of Xbox Series X and Series S: $499 and $299. The Series S is entirely digital and the Series X supports a digital drive. This announcement spiked curiosity about the PlayStation 5. Like the new Xbox, the PS5 has a digital and a disc drive edition. In the PS5 digital edition you can only download and stream games. and the regular version comes with a disc drive. The consoles by Microsoft are dropping on November 10.

Let’s take a look at what specs does the new PS5 have: CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

NVMe SSD Slot External Storage: USB HDD Support

USB HDD Support Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

The PS5 has an AMD chip that has a CPU based on the third-generation Ryzen. The console supports 8K gameplay. The graphics chip in it supports ray-tracing.

For memory, the console has an 828GB SSD which means that the games will load faster. The console will be able to handle more objects on-screen at once. Games and patches will also install faster than current HDD-driven consoles. The PS5 allows users to install non-Sony proprietary expandable storage. This gives you the option to purchase off-the-shelf parts to slot into the system. It also supports 4K visual at 120Hz.

The PS5 console gives haptic feedback. This replaces the rumble technology found in previous controllers. The haptic feedback allows players to experience a wide range of feedback.

One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

The controller has a built-in microphone, so you don’t need to wear a headset for online voice chat. The DualShock feature of PS4 has been replaced with a Create button.

With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. The new Sony console comes with several detailed accessories. These are the details we have so far:

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – Offers 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones.

HD Camera – Features dual 1080p lenses for gamers. This lets them broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments.

Media Remote – A remote control with built-in microphone. Helps to navigate movies and streaming services with ease.

DualSense™ Charging Station – For convenient charging of two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers

The PS5 showcase event also revealed information about some upcoming games.

Hogwarts Legacy

A new Harry Potter game has been in the talks for a years. During the showcase, Avalanche Studios’ Harry Potter universe game was revealed. It is titled Hogwarts Legacy. The upcoming open-world RPG is set during the 1800s. The gamers actions will shape the wizarding world of Harry Potter. You can learn and customize spells. You can also team up with iconic characters, and tame fantastical beasts. The game is scheduled to release sometime in 2021.

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI was revealed in the showcase. It is the latest in the long-running RPG franchise. The trailer revealed that XVI has more traditional fantastical setting and political intrigue. There is some speculation it could be connected to earlier games in the series. This game is PlayStation console exclusive. This is different than XV, which also came to Xbox One. Its release date has not been announced yet.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A clip of Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed. It gave a more in-depth glimpse at gameplay. It’s confirmed to be a PS5 launch game set to release alongside the console on November 12. A PS4 version of the game will also be available. Those who buy that version will get upgraded to the PS5 version for free when they play it on the new console. The game costs cost $50. A remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man is included in the deluxe edition for $70.

God Of War Sequel

The game was unveiled at the end of the presentation. The trailer briefly teased that Ragnarok is coming. The God of War sequel is developed again by Sony Santa Monica Studios. A lot of details of the game have not been revealed yet.

PlayStation Plus Collection

A selection of the best-selling PS4 games were shown in the event. This idea is similar to Xbox Game Pass. Several games like God of War, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, and Persona 5 are included. All of these games come to PS Plus subscribers at no additional charge. And they will be available to install and play as soon as the PS5 launches.

With all these exciting information, gamers are eager to get their hands on the new PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated about more details.