Japanese YouTubers and media outlets got hands-on experience with the PlayStation 5. We even got to see footage of immersive gameplay on the new console.

A month before the launch, some first hands-on videos of the console got published. Most of the video footage shows games running on the console. And one YouTuber Famitsu, also released close-up glimpses of the DualSense controller. We also got a close look at the PS5 tower in the video:

Another Japanese YouTuber also shared detailed videos of gameplay of some titles. Godfall, Astro’s Playroom, and Balan Wonderland were some games on the video. And the next-gen console performed smoothly in all the games.

But there is still a lot that Sony has kept hidden from us. We still don’t know about the UI on the PS5 console and the Create button’s functions. Even during the preview event, the console’s menu and the new button were inaccessible. The only thing we know about PS5’s UI comes from the startup screen, and animation in the official PS5 reveal.

Sony has been very secretive about these features on the upcoming gaming console. And fans are also getting speculative. Some say that the new console might have an Alexa-style in-built support system. Some say that a faster SSD will let players skip the main menu and start playing immediately. Also, we saw a few PS5 UI concept images on Reddit. This hints that the fans are curious and eager to know what Sony has packed in the new console.

It will be exciting to see how gamers react to the device when it releases publicly on November 12.