The highly anticipated PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Season 9 has released in the market. It is the gamers’ fantasy as the new season comes with a dynamic new map, fresh store, new survivor pass, and more. The PUBG update for the PC was out last week, but it happened today for the consoles.

To talk about the most thrilling part of the update game, it is the new map. This dynamic Paramo is a 3×3 map that is amidst an active volcano. So, the players need to make sure they are carefully out of the lava area. Besides, you will see another element to the map, which changes the locations’ look – cloudy, sunny, or even ash falling from the sky.

Furthermore, you will also find crates on the new map. These crates are hidden throughout the world and can be broken open for supplies. There is a key that the gamers will find. The key is used to open a secret door. Likewise, there will be helicopters that will drop players and care packages into the battle. Gamers can also use these helicopters early to drop the supplies.

Similarly, Season 9 also features a brand new survivor pass where the gamers can unlock exclusive gear. In this season of PUBG, the players only have to reach till 50th level to receive all the content. Thus, this updated version is a shortened one.

Also, you can refresh the ranked mode and the season-based stats for all the players. However, this may not be as expansive as the states available online.

Not to forget, you will get to transact with in-game currency now. The new, updated PUBG features G-Coins with which you can make purchases in the shop.

In conclusion, the console version of the update is ready to kick off. PUBG will operate at 60 FPS on next-gen consoles. Hence, gamers playing the game on PS4 and Xbox One will find a smoother gaming experience if they switch to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.