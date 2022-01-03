All-Pyro-Characters-Ranked-in-Genshin-Impact

Whether you’re a fan of the Icy Ruins of Cryo, the jolting effect of Electro, or any other Elemental Finesses in the world of Genshin Impact, there exists a myriad of Characters to choose from! Pyro is one of the five elements in Genshin Impact which deeply appeals to a multitude of RPG Game fans.

The fire maneuvering Characters hail as one of the strongest in the Genshin Impact Chart. Don’t know which next favorite Pyro character to invest your Primogems in? We’ve ranked all Pyro Characters so far to make things a bit easier for you.

Hu Tao

Additional Title: 77th-Generation Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor

Polearm Artifact Sets: Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

The eccentric Hu Tao boasts of a spectacular Single Target Damage. Not only that, Hu Tao has an impressive Pryo Damage and a massive Elemental Burst AoE, easily securing her spot at the top of the list.

Using her Sanguine Rogue Talent, Hu Tao’s Elemental Burst not only regenerates HP for herself but helps her regain her HP if it’s halfway depleted. You can use Hu Tao best as a Primary DPS. You can also pair Hu Tao with a Hydro or Cryo DPS for a stronger Elemental Reaction or additional Pyro support or Sub-DPS.

Guide to Afterlife (Elemental Skill)

Hu Tao enters a state of Paramita Papilio that makes her ATKs increase based on Max HP. This converts all her ATK DMG into PYRO DMG and cannot be reversed by other elemental infusions. Hu Tao’s Charged ATKs are converted to Blood Blossom when hit onto opponents. This state of Hu Tao causes a AoE Pyro DMG. Blood Blossom can only affect one opponent at a time and it can only be refreshed by Hu Tao.

Spirit Soother (Elemental Burst)

Hu Tao commands an aflame spirit to AoE Pyro DMG against enemies. This makes Hu Tao regenerate her Max HP. When Hu Tao’s HP is below or equal to 50%, both her DMG and HP are regenerated.

Weapon Suggestions for Hu Tao:

Skyward Spine (5 Star) +12% Normal ATK SPD+8% CRIT Rate.

Normal and Charged Attack hits on enemies have a 50% chance to start off a vacuum blade. This deals with 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. Can occur once every 2 seconds. Staff of Homa (5 Star) + 20% HP. ATK Bonus is equal to 0.8% of the Character’s Max HP. If the Character’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Diluc

Additional Title: Master of the Dawn Winery

Claymore Artifact Sets: Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 2- Piece Set (4 Star), Berserker 2- Piece Set (4 Star)

A Claymore-wielding Pyro Character, Diluc is capable of dealing massive damage with both his Elemental and Normal Attacks.

Using Diluc with other Elements can trigger greater Melt and Vaporize elemental reactions with high damage scaling. This is more effective with his all-pervasive high Physical Damage. Most of Diluc’s upgrades give him a greater upper hand with his damage output.

Searing Onslaught (Elemental Skill)

Diluc performs a single slash that deals with Pyro DMG. Also deals with CD when not cast within a short period. Diluc’s Elemental Skill can be used 3 times consecutively.

Dawn (Elemental Burst)

Diluc releases an intense flame with Pyro DMG to knock back his enemies. This effect summons a Phoenix to unite with his sword to deal with additional Pyro DMG. Like most elemental Bursts, the Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination to deal with additional AoE Pyro DMG. The Phoenix’s aftereffect causes a searing flame to infuse with Diluc’s Sword giving additional Pyro Bonus.

Weapon Suggestions for Diluc:

The Wolf’s Gravestone(5 Star) +80% Buff

+40% ATK Skyward Pride(5 Star) +8% DMG. Creates a vacuum blade with 80% of ATK DMG after using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Bennett

Additional Title: Leader of Benny’s Adventure Team

Sword Artifact Sets: Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Bennett is easily one of the most appreciated Healers within the Genshin Community. Bennett boasts a potent skill of Healing, Physical Attack, and Pyro infusion. As a Healer, he heals the team incredibly quickly using Fantastic Voyage.

His Elemental Burst also provides a Damage Buff when Characters are within its radius. Another big advantage Bennett comes with is that players needn’t struggle much while upgrading him to his highest potential.

Passion Overload (Elemental Skill)

Bennett evokes a fiery sword that deals with Pyro DMG on every strike. Depending on his charge level, Bennett can Strike Twice against opponents. Bennett can also launch 3 consecutive Pyro DMG infused attacks. The last attack sets forward an explosion to ricochet Bennett unto his enemies.

Fantastic Voyage (Elemental Burst)

Bennett unleashes another jumping attack to deal with Pyro DMG. This sets forth an Inspiration Field. Inspiration Field ensures a continuous boost of HP if the Character’s HP is equal or lesser to 70%. This is immediately converted into an ATK Bonus if the Character’s Health is above 70%.

Weapon Suggestions for Bennett:

Aquila Favonia (5 Star) +20% ATK. Regenerates 100% HP of ATK. Deals 200% of ATK as DMG to nearby enemies. Can only occur once every 15 seconds. Primordial Jade Cutter(5 Star) ATK Bonus on 1.2% of Max HP.

+20% HP.

Klee

Additional Title: Spark Knight

Catalyst Artifact Sets: Resolution of Sojourner 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Catalyst Wielder Klee can be a great DPS with her ability to fight using massive AoE Attacks. With Klee’s Pyro vision, she can trigger Melt and Vaporize reactions with little help from her Cryo and Hydro Partners, respectively.

Klee’s Passive Attacks also prove a great advantage for her Team Members. This generates HP for the whole party while she uses Charged Attacks. Overall, Klee can be a great DPS Character if players are able to master the art of using Klee.

Jumpy Dumpty (Elemental Skill)

Klee summons a Jumpy Dumpty that bounces thrice when thrown. This deals with AoE Pyro DMG. The Jumpty Dumpty releases a bundle of mines on the third bounce. These mines explode on contact with the enemies resulting in AoE Pyro DMG.

Sparks ‘n’ Splash (Elemental Burst)

Klee bids a Sparks ‘n’ Splash to deal with AoE Pyro DMG against enemies.

Weapon Suggestions for Klee:

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5 Star) +10% Movement SPD. 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. This can stack up to 4 stacks. Dodoco Tales (5 Star) +16% Charged Attack DMG for 6 seconds after Normal ATKs hit opponents. Charged Attack hits on enemies increase ATK by 8% for 6 seconds.

Xiangling

Additional Title: Chef de Cuisine

Polearm Artifact Sets: Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Emblem of Severed Fate 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

With her high Attack Speed and High Base Attack, Xiangling can work well as a DPS if players are able to ascend her well. Xiangling can be a great Sub- DPS or DPS with her Polearm Damage and ability to trigger Elemental Reactions. You can deal significant damage with Xiangling by utilizing her quick mobility skill.

Guoba Attack (Elemental Skill)

Xiangling conjures a Guoba that fires hot breaths of fire against enemies dealing with AoE Pyro DMG.

Pyronado (Elemental Burst)

Xiangling summons a fiery spiral around her and the polearm weapon to deal with AoE Pyro DMG against enemies.

Weapon Suggestions for Xiangling:

Engulfing Lightning (5 Star) +80% ATK Bonus. +30% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after using Elemental Burst.

+28% ATK from Energy Recharge over the base 100%. Dragon’s Bane (5 Star) +20% DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro.

Yoimiya

Additional Title: Owner of Naganohara Fireworks

Bow Artifact Sets: Gladiator’s Finale 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Yoimiya’s can do damage on the field with her ability to Buff her Team Members and Debuff enemies. Yoimiya can also deal with high CRIT Damage with impressive scales.

Players can use this Bow Wielder with the ability to imbue her Normal Attacks with Pyro. Yoimiya has greater capabilities to trigger Elemental Reactions easily and triumph as a handy Sub- DPS.

Niwabi Fire- Dance (Elemental Skill)

Yoimiya waves a sparkler to conjure a Ring of Saltpeter to form around her. This gives a form to Niwabi Enshou. At this state, all the arrows thrown by Niwabi become inflamed to deal with Pyro DMG against enemies. Niwabi Fire- Dance also ensures that the inflamed arrow DMG is higher. This effect is immediately terminated once Yoimiya leaves the field.

Ryuukin Saxifrage (Elemental Burst)

Yoimiya leaps onto the air along with her fabricated Ryuukin Saxifrage to activate this burst, shooting her blazing rockets that deal with AoE Pyro DMG. This action also singles out one enemy to attack with the Aurous Blaze. The Aurous Blaze prompts an explosion onto the marked enemy dealing with AoE Pyro DMG. In case a character manages to destroy the enemy before the explosion, it moves onto the next nearest enemy. Aurous Blaze deactivates once Yoimiya is down. Until then, you can trigger the explosion every 2 seconds.

Weapon Suggestions for Yoimiya:

Thundering Pulse (5 Star) +20% ATK along with a Thunder Emblem

Base Attack 46 DMGCRIT DMG 14.4% Skyward Harp (5 Star) +48% Base Attack.

+4.8% CRIT Rate.

+20% CRIT DMG at Skill Effect

Yanfei

Additional Title: Harbor’s famed legal adviser

Catalyst Artifact Sets: Emblem of Severed Fate 2- Piece Set (4 Star), Tenacity of the Milleth (4 Star)

Yanfei utilizes Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst to deal with great Damage while using up less stamina. Yanfei uses her Scarlet Seals by using her Normal Attack and Elemental skill which then converts into massive Charged Attacks. Players can use Yanfei to do significant damage with a good investment.

Signed Edict (Elemental Skill)

Yanfei projects bursts of hot flames against enemies to deal with AoE Pyro DMG. Yanfei receives Scarlet Seals from hitting her enemies through the flames.

Done Deal (Elemental Burst)

Yanfei activates an explosion of flames onto opponents that deal with AoE Pyro DMG. This Elemental Burst applies Brilliance unto Yanfei for additional Pyro DMG. Brilliance releases Scarlet Seal onto Yanfei that helps her deal with additional Pyro DMG during her Charged ATKs.

Weapon Suggestions for Yanfei:

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5 Star) +10% Movement SPD. 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. This can stack up to 4 stacks. Solar Pearl (4 Star) +20% Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Burst DMG after Normal Hit for 6 seconds. +20% Normal Attack DMG after Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits 6 seconds.

Thoma

Additional Title: The Kamisato Clan’s Housekeeper

Polearm Artifact Sets: Emblem of Severed Fate 2- Piece Set (4 Star), Tenacity of the Milleth (4 Star)

Thoma is a passive Shield Support with Pyro Vision who is a great Sub- DPS for protecting his Team Comp. Players can use Thomas to increase the Party’s Normal, Charged, and Plunge Attacks. Players can significantly boost up Thoma by collecting his Constellations to increase his supportive capabilities.

Blazing Blessing (Elemental Skill)

Thoma summons a Blazing Barrier that deals with AoE Pyro DMG. Thoma also casts the Pyro unto himself during this summoning. The Blazing Barrier absorbs the Pyro DMG 250% more efficiently. Everytime Thoma summons a new Blazing Blessing, the old one’s DMG Absorption stacks onto the new one.

Crimson Ooyoroi (Elemental Burst)

Thoma deals with AoE Pyro DMG swinging his polearm onto his enemies to deal with AoE Pyro DMG. Along with attacking his foes, Thoma engulfs them into a Scorching Ooyoroi. Scorching Ooyoroi also boosts Thoma’s Normal Attacks to ignite a Fiery Collapse to deal with AoE Pyro DMG. Scorching Ooyoroi absorbs the Pyro DMG 250% more efficiently. This burst will be cleared if Thoma suffers a fall.

Weapon Suggestions for Thoma:

Staff of Homa (5 Star) + 20% HP. ATK Bonus is equal to 0.8% of the Character’s Max HP. If the Character’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP. Skyward Pride(5 Star) +8% DMG. Creates a vacuum blade with 80% of ATK DMG after using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Xinyan

Additional Title: Liyue’s sole rock ‘n’ roll musician

Claymore Artifact Sets: Crimson Witch of Flames 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Retracing Bolide 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Berserker 4- Piece Set (4 Star)

Players can use Xinyan’s Shield to boost greater Physical Damage. You can also use her Shield Buffs to support other characters in the party. Along with her strong Energy Recharge, Xinyan can use her fourth Constellation to reduce her opponent’s Physical Resistance

Sweeping Fervor (Elemental Skill)

Xinyan wields her instrument to deal with AoE Pyro DMG. She also summons a Shield formed out of her Audience’s Passion. Xinyan’s Shield gains DMG Absorption Scales based on the number of opponents hit. When Xinyan hits 3 or more enemies, it grants her a Shield Level 3 namely Rave. This effect deals with Pyro DMG to nearby enemies. When this third shield is formed, it permeates Xinyan with Pyro.

Riff Revolution (Elemental Burst)

Xinyan launches off her opponents using her musical skills. This inflics enemies with Pyro DMG. Xinyan infuses the air with an energy with an ability that leads to explosion unto nearby enemies dealing with additional Pyro DMG.

Weapon Suggestions for Xinyan:

The Unforged (5 Star) Grants +20% Shield Strength

+4% ATK on hitting enemies. This lasts for 8 seconds. Max 5 stacks. Skyward Pride(5 Star) +8% DMG. Creates a vacuum blade with 80% of ATK DMG after using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack. Lasts for the 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Amber

Additional Title: Outrider

Bow Artifact Sets: Wanderer’s Troupe 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Instructor 4- Piece Set (5 Star), The Exile 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Players can use Amber for her AoE Pyro Damage, a good option when you need Long-Range Attacks or need to start a fire in the icy regions of Tevyat. Players can use this Character in the early stages of the game and make her reach her full potential by ascending her. You can use her Baron Bunny Elemental Skill to deal with additional Damage against opponents.

Explosive Puppet (Elemental Skill)

Amber conjures her friend Baron Bunny to take up the arena alongside her. The Baron Bunny taunts the enemies to draw them into the line of fire. The Baron Bunny explodes to deal with AoE Pyro DMG once its time runs out. You can hold and release to place the Baron Bunny’s positioning.

Fiery Rain (Elemental Burst)

Ambers fires down a rain of inflamed arrows onto enemies to deal with AoE Pyro DMG.

Weapon Suggestions for Amber: