World’s biggest smartphone chipmaker – Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 732G. It is a gaming-focused chipset.

The 732G is an upgrade of the Snapdragon 730G released last year. It is the newest entry in the series of processors for mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm chipsets range from entry-level smart devices to flagship. And recently, the company has been working on processors for laptops too.

The recently announced 732g is for mid-range smartphones. The chipset expands the clock speed of Kyro 470 CPU from 2.2GHz to 2.3GHz. It has the same 8nm design as the 730G but it boasts a “bolstered” Adreno 618 GPU with a 15% improved graphics rendering.

It supports immersive gameplay backed by smarter and faster Artificial Intelligence. The 4th generation Qualcomm AI engine also supports neural processing. The upgraded CPU and GPU are also remarkable.

Besides, it also enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to players. This gives seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., shares –

Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance.

Many of us are spending a lot of time indoors during the pandemic. Qualcomm took this as an opportunity to release this gaming-focused chipset.

Kondap adds-

The latest 732G mobile platform aims to offer a much better overall as well as gaming performance to our consumers.

There are other commendable features like Quick Charge 4+, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 support. There is aptX Adaptive and Qualcomm TrueWireless audio capabilities. The X15 LTE Modem on it doesn’t support 5G, it offers remarkable upload and download speeds. It is also expected to offer “breakthrough W-Fi performance”. Snapdragon 765G and 768G are the only chipsets by the company for mid-range phones that support 5G.

The chipset offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experience. This also improves battery life efficiency.

The 732G chipset has a built-in ISP that can record 4K video at 30 fps. It supports HDR10 and HLG for high dynamic range footage. Additionally, it supports 22MP+22MP dual camera, 48MP single camera support. It allows multi-frame processing and 192MP snapshot capabilities.

Users who have the Snapdragon 730G will not see much difference here in core performance.

The 732G will power an upcoming mid-range Poco smartphone. The company claims that this will set a new bar for mid-range devices.

Qualcomm and Poco have worked together before. Poco F1, Poco X2, and Poco M2 Pro are some phones with chipsets by the company.

Sam Jian, Head of Products at Poco Global shares –

We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities.

Following the reveal of the chipset, POCO also went on Twitter to reveal the upcoming device.

👀 Exactly The XXX You Need 👀 Here's something brand new and #ExactlyWhatYouNeed when it comes to extreme performance… The world's leading 4G processor, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G. Don't miss the launch event on September 7th, 20:00 (GMT+8). pic.twitter.com/uQS0WPc9Eq — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 1, 2020

The new Poco X3 NFC will be the first smartphone to use the new processor. It is set to launch on September 7th.