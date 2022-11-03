What Does Queued Mean in Gmail?

Are your emails not reaching the recipient? If so, they might not be lost yet in the Google server but stuck in a different email folder after leaving your draft.

Issues with storage, the internet, and even the entire Gmail application can cause problems with your account. In such cases, your emails do not go out to your recipients but remain in your Gmail Outbox in an email queue.

But do not worry if you think you’ve lost your email; you can apply techniques to get them to their intended use. But before you try fixing them, let’s learn what exactly queued emails are.

What is Queued in Gmail?

Queued in Gmail refers to the emails that you’ve sent out to a recipient, but the receiver has not received them due to Gmail’s technical complications. These emails, which you can find in the Outbox folder, have red Queued written next to your email heading.

When your emails are in queues, it can take from several minutes to hours for them to go out. Sometimes, they might stay in the outbox for an indefinite time.

The following factors may contribute to emails remaining in the outgoing queue in Gmail. Corrupted Cache Files

Bad network connection

Outdated App

Google Storage Limit

Offline Mode in Gmail

Server issues

Mailing Limitations

Checking the attachment size or your internet connection are a few ways that you can use to prevent your emails from staying in the queue. But if you use Gmail regularly, delayed and queued emails require quick solutions. Luckily, we have compiled several fixes and precautions to help you deal with queued mail in this article.

How to Fix Queues in Gmail?

Your outgoing emails can get queued if there’s an issue with Google Server, your device, or the Gmail app. However, you can try some fixes to solve these issues or apply some precautionary measures to prevent them in the first place. You can try some of the fixes mentioned below to do so.

Clear Browser and App Cache

Corrupted cache files stored on your device can cause issues like the program not opening, not responding, or even queues in outgoing mail. Clearing the cache is an effective method to fix the queued emails on Gmail. You can use the process mentioned below to clear cache files from your device.

On Android

Open Settings on your phone. Click on Apps. (Or Application Management depending on your android version.)

Locate and click on Gmail. Click on Storage.

Tap on Clear Cache. (Tap Yes on the confirmation menu if it pops up on your android device)



On iOS

Open Settings on your device. Tap on General. Scroll down and tap on iPhone Storage.

Locate and tap on Gmail. Tap on Offload App.



On Desktop Browser

Open your preferred web browser. Click on the three dots at the top right corner. Click on Settings.

Click on Privacy and Security > Clear browsing data.

Click on the dropdown box in the Time range section and select All Time.

Keep Cache images and files and Cookies and other site data marked. Click on Clear data.



The queued emails on Gmail are majorly an issue on Mobile Gmail App. However, you can follow the steps for clearing the cache on instances when you encounter queued emails on your web browser.

Fix Network and Data Stability

An improper connection from your device to the Google server can cause queued emails. So, check your internet connection in such cases. Try opening other apps and websites that require internet access to verify your connection.

You can try restarting your router or reconnecting your WiFi to maintain a stable connection. You can disable mobile data and enable it back on for mobile data users.

Disable/enable Sync

Sync issues on your devices can sometimes cause mailing malfunctions, such as queues in Gmail. Disabling the sync and then reenabling it afterward will fix syncing issues. You can follow the method listed below to disable and re-enable sync on your Google account.

On Desktop Browser

Open the Google Chrome browser on your computer. Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner and click on Settings.

Click on Sync and Google services.

Click on the Turn off button next to your Username and Gmail address. Again, click on Turn off to confirm. (You will be logged out of your account).

Log back into your Gmail account using your credentials.

Repeat steps 1 to 3 and go to Sync and Google services. Click on Turn on sync.

Click on Yes, I’m in on the confirmation menu or Confirm.

On Android

Open Settings on your phone. Locate and open Accounts and backup.

Click on Accounts or Manage accounts.

Tap on the Gmail account you want to unsync. Tap on Sync account.

Use the toggle button and disable sync on Gmail.

Close all settings and background apps and follow steps 1 to 5. Use the toggle button and enable sync on Gmail.



Note: You can face slight differences in the names of the steps mentioned above depending on your Android device model.

Re-login Your Google Account

If clearing the cache or changing sync settings does not work, try logging out of your account. Then, log back in and check to see if the message is sent or resend the message. You can log out of your Gmail address using the method mentioned below.

Open the Gmail app on your device. Click on the profile icon at the top right corner of the screen. Tap on Manage accounts on this device.

Under your Username, tap on Remove from this device. (Tap on the Gmail address and then on Remove account for Android) Tap on Remove on the confirmation menu.

Then, repeat steps 1 and 2. Tap on Add another account.

Tap on Google and verify your access.

Login using your Gmail credentials.

You can log out of your Gmail account from the web browser by clicking the Sign Out button after clicking on your profile icon.

What Can I Do to Prevent Queues in Gmail?

While you can fix the queued mail with the methods mentioned above, it is necessary to take precautionary measures to prevent it in the first place. So, follow the methods mentioned below to make sure your emails do not get stuck in a queue.

Prevent Offline Mode

Using Gmail in Offline mode via a web browser can cause your emails to stay in an outbox queue. If you’ve previously enabled it, immediately disable it and check to see if it works. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open Gmail on your web browser. Click on the gear icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on See all settings.

On the General section, tap on the Offline tab.

Keep Enable offline mail unmarked (If marked). Click on Save Changes.



Track Daily Mailing Limitations

Sending out hundreds of emails right after creating a new Gmail account can cause emailing issues. Such actions lead to queued emails, spam in outgoing emails, and accounts being banned. Try sending out a few emails if you’re using a new account and gradually increase the number as weeks and months pass.

Update Gmail

Using an outdated version of the Gmail app can cause queues on outgoing emails. You can easily update them from the App store or the Google Play store. Follow the methods mentioned below to do so.

For iOS

Open App Store. Click on the search bar at the top and search for Gmail.

Tap on the Update button next to Gmail. (If available)

For Android

Open the Play Store on your device. Search for Gmail from the search bar.

If any updates are available, tap on Update.

Server Issues

Occasionally, Google server issues can cause minor problems, such as your outgoing emails staying in the queue. You’ll need to wait until Gmail fixes the issue or complete its server maintenance.

Manage Google Storage Limitations

Free Google accounts have 15 GB of storage available that you can use across all Google programs. Sending out emails with attachments while you have full storage might cause the emails to stay in the outbox queue. You can delete files and folders from Google Drive to empty the storage space. Similarly, attachments on individual emails should not exceed 25 MB.