AMD first unveiled the Radeon RX 5500 back in early October. But two months later, it still hasn’t been officially released as a standalone card. The Radeon RX 5500 is part of AMD’s new 7nm GPU Family “Navi”. It is believed to be a successor to AMD’s previous wildly popular budget king, the RX 580 “Polaris” card, which the company could soon retire.

Although standalone RX 5500 cards have not yet been released, some enthusiasts have been able to get their hands on it through pre-builds. And based on early tests and reviews, the RX 5500 could very well take on Nvidia in the budget section of the GPU market.

In this article we will discuss all that we know about AMD’s new budget card, the Radeon RX 5500. Let’s get started.

Radeon RX 5500: Specs

Let us start with the specs of AMD’s new budget card. The RX 5500 is part of AMD’s new family of 7nm GPUs called “Navi 14”. Like the mid-range RX 5700 series cards, the RX 5500 will be based on AMD’s RDNA graphics architecture. The 158 mm2 silicon chip will physically feature 22 RDNA compute units that together will amount to 1,408 stream processors.

The RX 5500 is expected to have a sibling in the form of the RX 5500 XT. Both will have similar features, but the XT variant could have two more RDNA cores (24) and a higher clock speed. Both variants also feature PCIe 4.0 support, which offers twice the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0.

Here’s a quick summary of the specifications of the RX 5500 and the XT variant:

Radeon RX 5500

GPU Family: Navi 14

Navi 14 Process Node: 7nm

7nm RDNA compute units: 22

22 Stream Processors: 1408

1408 Boost Frequency: Up to 1845 MHz

Up to 1845 MHz VRAM: up to 4 GB GDDR6 (Speeds of up to 14 Gbps)

up to 4 GB GDDR6 (Speeds of up to 14 Gbps) Memory Interface: 128-bit

128-bit Die Size: 158 mm 2

158 mm Transistors: 4 billion

4 billion Typical Board Power Requirement: 150 W

150 W Peak Single Precision Compute Performance: 2 TFLOPs

Radeon RX 5500 XT

GPU Family: Navi 14

Navi 14 Process Node: 7nm

7nm RDNA compute units: 24

24 Stream Processors: 1536

1536 Boost Frequency: Up to 1900 MHz

Up to 1900 MHz VRAM: up to 8 GB GDDR6 (Speeds of up to 14 Gbps)

up to 8 GB GDDR6 (Speeds of up to 14 Gbps) Memory Interface: 128-bit

128-bit Die Size: 158 mm 2

158 mm Transistors: 4 billion

4 billion Typical Board Power Requirement: 150 W

150 W Peak Single Precision Compute Performance: 2 TFLOPs

One of the ways we have been able to speculate the existence of an XT variant of this card is due to the VRAM listing. The official specifications in AMD’s webpage for the card says that it will have up to 4GB of memory. And last month, AMD announced that the RX 5500 series cards would offer 4GB and 8GB of memory.

Performance

Specs aside, how well will this card actually perform?

AMD released benchmark results for the RX 5500 card, with three different games: Gears 5, Borderlands 3 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. On all three games, the card seemed to outperform both the Radeon RX 480 and Nvidia’s GTX 1650. But the games were run at medium settings with DirectX 11. In the esports domain, AMD reported that the RX 5500 was outrunning its potential market competitors by as much as 37%.

The GTX 1650 is currently priced at $150 and the RX 480 was a $250 card at launch. Another potential competition is AMD’s own RX 570, a $130 card that is considered by most to be the best budget card in the market right now.

If AMD are serious about penetrating the mainstream market with these budget cards, the price of the RX 5500 needs to be on point.

Release Date

This is where things get a bit tricky. AMD officially announced the Radeon RX 5500 back in October. But two months on, they still haven’t provided an official release date for the standalone card. The RX 5500 has already been released as part of pre-build HP and Lenovo systems, and are set to come out with pre-built Acer computers in December. But there’s still no news of when the standalone card is coming out. It seems AMD made the official announcement just so that it’s partners could release the pre-built computers.

Back in June, all of AMD’s big AIB (add-in-board) partners including MSI, Sapphire, Gigabyte and Asus registered a number of RX 5000 series names. These included the RX 5500 and RX 5500 XT. But AMD has only responded by saying that the cards will be launched sometime in Q4. The peak of the holiday season is approaching. AMD needs to release these cards now if they want to make the big Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and January sale.

Most recently, MSI registered an 8 GB RX 5500 XT SKU. Back in October 1, Gigabyte registered a number of GPU SKUs (both by AMD and its competitor Nvidia). These included one RX 5500 card and four different RX 5500 XT cards. Again, on November 1, they registered two more RX 5500 XT cards. All of this seems to be hinting towards a late 2019 release.

Price

Once again, this is a predictions game. But we believe AMD could put the price tag for the RX 5500 at around $150 (given how they’re comparing it’s performance to that of the GTX 1650). And the RX 5500 XT could be priced at the $200-250 range as it’s performance is being compared to that of the GTX 1660 Ti.

Pricing these cards appropriately is a must for AMD, given the large number of alternatives in the current GPU market. These of course include cards by their competitor, Nvidia. But there is also a slew of their own cards in the market like the RX 590, RX 580 and RX 570 that could hinder the sales of the new RX 5500 cards. At $200, the RX 590 can deliver a performance close to that of the GeForce GTX 1660. And at $150, the RX 570 is one of the most desirable budget cards right now in terms of price-performance balance. Both these cards are in stock all around at this moment. That’s something for AMD to consider.

Radeon RX 5500: How does it compare to other budget cards?

The RX 5500 doesn’t claim to be more than what it is. It is a budget card. AMD wants it to be the successor to its wildly popular RX 580, which two years since its release is till the top budget card in the market.

Here are some of the RX 5500’s top competitors in the budget market section (including some of AMD’s own old Radeon cards):

Less expensive

GTX 1050

GPU: GP107

GP107 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1354 MHz / 1455 MHz

1354 MHz / 1455 MHz VRAM: 2 GB GDDR5 (128-bit)

2 GB GDDR5 (128-bit) CUDA cores: 640

640 Release Date: October, 2016

October, 2016 Price: $135

GTX 1050 Ti

GPU: GP107

GP107 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1290 MHz / 1392 MHz

1290 MHz / 1392 MHz VRAM: 4 GB GDDR5 (128-bit)

4 GB GDDR5 (128-bit) CUDA cores: 768

768 Release Date: October, 2016

October, 2016 Price: $150

GTX 1650

GPU: TU117

TU117 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1485 MHz / 1665 MHz

1485 MHz / 1665 MHz VRAM: 4 GB GDDR5 (128-bit)

4 GB GDDR5 (128-bit) CUDA cores: 896

896 Release Date: February, 2019

February, 2019 Price: $150

RX 570

GPU: Ellesmere

Ellesmere Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1168 MHz / 1244 MHz

1168 MHz / 1244 MHz VRAM: 4 GB GDDR5 (256-bit)

4 GB GDDR5 (256-bit) Shader Units: 2048

2048 Release Date: April, 2017

April, 2017 Price: $130

More expensive

GTX 1650 Super

GPU: TU116

TU116 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1530 MHz / 1725 MHz

1530 MHz / 1725 MHz VRAM: 4 GB GDDR6 (128-bit)

4 GB GDDR6 (128-bit) CUDA cores: 1280

1280 Release Date: November, 2019

November, 2019 Price: $160

RX 580

GPU: Ellesmere

Ellesmere Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1257 MHz / 1340 MHz

1257 MHz / 1340 MHz VRAM: 8 GB GDDR5 (256-bit)

8 GB GDDR5 (256-bit) Shader Units: 2304

2304 Release Date: April, 2017

April, 2017 Price: $180

GTX 1660

GPU: TU116

TU116 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1530 MHz / 1785 MHz

1530 MHz / 1785 MHz VRAM: : 6 GB GDDR5 (192-bit)

6 GB GDDR5 (192-bit) CUDA cores: 1408

1408 Release Date: February, 2019

February, 2019 Price: $220

GTX 1660 Super

GPU: GP107

GP107 Base Clock Speed/Boost: 1530 MHz / 1785 MHz

1530 MHz / 1785 MHz VRAM: 6 GB GDDR6 (192-bit)

6 GB GDDR6 (192-bit) CUDA cores: 1536

1536 Release Date: October, 2019

October, 2019 Price: $230

Conclusion

The upcoming RX 5500 standalone cards has all DIY enthusiasts excited. But the date of release and the price will hugely influence how well the card penetrates the market. The GPU market is absolutely ruthless at the moment. That is of course good news for the consumers as prices will drop as competition rises.

It was recently reported that the company lost 5% of the GPU market share to Nvidia in Q3, despite the release of the Radeon RX 5700 cards. So for AMD’s sake, they need to be on point about their release dates and prices.

We will keep you informed.

Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below.