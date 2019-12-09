AMD outclassed Intel in the CPU market this year with the release of their Ryzen 3000 processors. But in another market sector, the GPU market, they have been struggling to keep up with competitors Nvidia. But despite this, they have big plans for next year. And AMD has continually been launching cards in all price ranges. The Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are two cards that fall in the mainstream range. AMD has marketed these cards as the better alternative to the RTX series by Nvidia.

In this article we will be looking at the Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT, and discussing how you can tweak the RX 5700 and significantly improve its performance.

Radeon RX 5700 series: Performance

So let is start by talking a bit about how well the RX 5700 and 5700 XT cards perform in their factory settings. From the beginning AMD has marketed the RX 5700 as the better alternative to the RTX 2060 and the RX 5700 XT as the better alternative to the RTX 2060 Super. And benchmark tests run by Tom’s Hardware seems to verify this. The tests showed the Radeon RX 5700 XT outperforming the GeForce RTX 2060 Super across multiple games. Both of these graphics cards are priced at $399. The $349 Radeon RX 5700 trailed close behind the RTX 2060 Super in terms of 1440p performance. The RTX 2060 that the RX 5700 is being competed against trailed behind its AMD nemesis.

It is worth noting that AMD have put an artificial block on the RX 5700 cards, so as to differentiate it from the RX 5700 XT. With some clever tweaking, it is possible to get a performance closer to the RTX 2070 Super from the Radeon RX 5700. And we will be getting into that shortly.

Comparing the Navi 10 based RX 5700 series cards to their Vega based predecessors, AMD has made real progress. The $349 RX 5700 for instance easily outperforms the $499 RX Vega 64 in every factor: frame rate, thermals and power efficiency. The RX 5700 for instance at its peak consumers 26% less power than the RX Vega 64 while maintaining a core temperature that is 10°C cooler.

Radeon RX 5700 series: Unleashing the true power of the GPU

We would like to end this article by sharing with you a neat little trick. The $349 Radeon RX 5700 can be tweaked to perform just as well as the $500 GeForce RTX 2070 Super. AMD has placed artificial barriers on the GPU clock speed and power of the RX 5700, possibly in order to market two different versions of the graphics card, the other being the RX 5700 XT. But you can remove these barriers and significantly improve the framerates on your RX 5700, almost matching those of the much more expensive RTX 2070 Super.

You could achieve this by replacing the VBIOS of the RX 5700. But of course, that is a very risky process and you could potentially end up bricking your graphics card. But fortunately, there is another non-risky way you can achieve the same thing. It will require you to use a third-party software.

MorePowerTool

A community member of the german website Igor’s Lab, recently created a handy tool called MorePowerTool. You can download this tool by following this link and scrolling to the bottom of this page:

MorePowerTool

The Introductory page at Igor’s Lab does offer a bit of a disclaimer:

“The software MorePowerTool (MPT for short) linked here in the article is an experimental intervention in the system and not suitable with all settings for 24/7 use in productive systems! Especially the now possible higher voltages are a big unknown in the usual overclocker milkmaid calculation. Because if you overdo it, you might save the money for the next faster card at the moment, but you also risk your hardware and your entire investment in the long run.”

You should do this at your own risk. But worry not, for we will provide exact steps on how you can unleash the true potential of your RX 5700 card.

Follow these steps:

1: Download and install MorePowerTool.

2: Download the RX 5700 XT VBIOS from TechPowerUp. You can find the download link here:

RX 5700 XT VBIOS

3: Open MorePowerTool. Check to see if the drop down menu at the top identifies your RX 5700.

4: Click on ‘Load’ and then select the RX 5700 XT VBIOS you just downloaded.

You will now be presented with the newer power and frequency limits. Try and refrain from pushing these limits further as you could potentially destroy your card. You can find detailed instructions on tweaking the power and frequency limits here:

MorePowerTool – Navi and Radeon VII Tweaking and Overclocking Software

5: Once you are done, click on ‘Write SPPT’ to save the new power and frequency limits.

6: Close MorePowerTool and restart your computer.

After this, all you’re left to do is the traditional Navi overclocking and undervolting.

Overclocking & Undervolting

7: Open the Radeon Settings software. Click on ‘Gaming’ tab and select ‘Global Settings’. Within that you should find the ‘Global WattMan’ tab. Click on it.

8: In the Global WattMan tab, you will find the ‘Frequency/Voltage’ switch at the bottom of the column on the left. Click on it and you should be presented with a new frequency/voltage curve with the new clock speed and power limits.

You can download Heaven 4.0 Benchmark test for this so that you can compare the performance difference as you overclock and underclock. Heaven 4.0 is a free software that can be used to test the performance and stability of a range of computer hardware including graphics cards. With this tool you can compare how your game looks with the factory RX 5700 settings and your new overclocked/undervolted system.

You can download the Heaven 4.0 Benchmark test tool here:

Heaven

Now you can change the frequency and voltage settings in your AMD Radeon Settings software. As you change the voltages and clock speeds, if you start seeing weird flashes, pixels and colors on the Heaven 4.0 window, you should realize that you are pushing the limit. This could potentially destroy your card. The RX 5700 card can be safely overclocked up to 2000 MHz (way above its default 1850 MHz limit) and undervolted down to 1175 mV.

We hope this helped.

Radeon RX 5700 series: Specs

Like all AMD GPUs, the RX 5700 comes in two different versions, a regular version and a better XT version. Both have the same underlying structure, 10.3 billion Transistors packed in a 251mm2 die. Also both are AMD Navi 10 GPUs based on the 7nm RDNA micro-architecture. AMD also launched a third special edition of the RX 5700, the RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition with higher clock speeds.

Here is a quick summary of the specs of the three different versions of the Radeon RX 5700:

Radeon RX 5700 ($349)

GPU: AMD Navi 10

AMD Navi 10 Process node: 7nm

7nm RDNA Cores: 2,304

2,304 Compute Units: 36

36 Base Clock Speed: 1,465MHz

1,465MHz Game Clock Speed: 1,625MHz

1,625MHz Boost Clock Speed: 1,725MHz

1,725MHz VRAM: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 VRAM Bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s TDP: 180W

Radeon RX 5700 XT ($399)

GPU: AMD Navi 10

AMD Navi 10 Process node: 7nm

7nm RDNA Cores: 2,560

2,560 Compute Units: 40

40 Base Clock Speed: 1,605MHz

1,605MHz Game Clock Speed: 1,755MHz

1,755MHz Boost Clock Speed: 1,905MHz

1,905MHz VRAM: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 VRAM Bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s TDP: 225W

Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition ($449)

GPU: AMD Navi 10

AMD Navi 10 Process node: 7nm

7nm RDNA Cores: 2,560

2,560 Compute Units: 40

40 Base Clock Speed: 1,680MHz

1,680MHz Game Clock Speed: 1,830MHz

1,830MHz Boost Clock Speed: 1,980MHz

1,980MHz VRAM: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 VRAM Bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s TDP: 225W

Analysis

For a price difference of just over 14%, the Radeon RX 5700 XT packs 4 more compute units and 256 more RDNA cores than the Radeon RX 5700. Also the RX 5700 XT has a base clock speed that is 140MHz faster, a game clock speed that is 130MHz faster and a boost clock speed that is 180MHz faster than that of the RX 5700. AMD has introduced a new spec called the game clock speed to reference the real world gaming performance of the RX 5700 cards. A clever marketing ploy indeed! AMD has included a footnote on their official webpage for the RX 5700, describing what a game clock speed is:

‘Game Frequency’ is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary.

Memory wise, both the RX 5700 and the RX 5700 XT have 8GB of GDDR6 VRAMs built on a 256-bit interface. Both VRAMs have a speed of 14 Gbps and a bandwidth of 448 GBps.

And finally, the RX 5700 XT has a Thermal Display Power (TDP) of 225W, in contrast to the 180W TDP of the RX 5700.