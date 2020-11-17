AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT is set to launch this week. Gamers are itching to get hands-on with the latest Radeon RX 6800 XT. New leaks have emerged showcasing the Radeon RX 6800 XT’s power in the Ashes of Singularity benchmark. AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT is building up to be a significant threat to RTX 3080.

Radeon RX 6800 XT posing a massive threat to RTX 3080 with excellent benchmark scores on AOTS

The leaked score is publicly visible at the Ashes of Singularity database. The leaked scores are not from the US for more information. The system used an Intel Core i7 – 8700K processor with 32 GB of RAM and the graphical setting set at Crazy 4K preset. The Radeon RX 6800 XT showcased exhilarating performance with a score of 9200.

If we look at the leaderboard, the Radeon RX 6800 XT tops its class with similar specifications. The system with Intel Core i7 – 8700K paired with RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 scores lower than the Radeon RX 6800 XT. There is a 5.8% difference between the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RTX 3090. If the benchmark is accurate, then AMD is truly dismantling the RTX series altogether.

But the benchmark scores on Ashes of the singularity doesn’t work correctly. There are some uneven scoring previously recorded in the game. The RTX 3080 loses the Radeon RX 6800 XT by 4.5%. There is no information about other factors, like clock speed, power draw, etc. There are Crazy 1080p preset benchmark scores where the Radeon RX 6800 XT beats the RTX 3080. The Radeon RX 6800 XT scores 10,100 coming close to RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 scores 10,400. Consider the Radeon RX 6800 XT is a $699 card whereas the RTX 3090 cost $1,499.

AMD announced the Radeon RX 6800 XT comes with 72 compute units and 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. It has a 2,015 MHz game clock and 2,250 MHz boost clock with AMD’s latest infinity cache of 128 MB. The card sits on the 256-bit GDDR6 memory interface. But the infinity cache boost improves the performance and bandwidth of the card.

Nvidia is ready to counter AMD’s latest card with its RTX 3080 Ti and release lower-end cards and mid-range cards. Nvidia is increasing its reach to the lower end cards as well. It is quite amazing to see AMD finally stepping up and releasing the enthusiasts and top-tier cards. AMD’s direct competition with Nvidia is shaping to be great for the companies and consumers itself.