The Radeon RX 6800XT is AMD’s best bet to beat Nvidia’s Ampere GPUs. Enthusiasts, on the other hand, are overclocking the snot out of the cards. The overclocker league is known as HWBOT, where everyone competes as an overclocker. As of now, the Radeon RX 6800XT looks to beat the RTX 3090 in 3D Mark Fire Strike, and the score gap is quite significant.

Radeon RX 6800XT smashes 3D Mark Fire Strike records beating the mighty RTX 3090.

SAFEDISK currently holds the top spot for the 3D Mark Fire Strike record with a score of 47,725. SAFEDISK held the record with an ASUS GeForce RTX 3090. 3D Mark’s Fire Strike test is a benchmark software for testing the GPU’s computing force. Overclockers test their overclocking capability and publish the score online. It is excellent software for casual and overclockers to test out graphics cards and set community standards.

As for TecLab_Takukou, the overclocker sits right below SAFEDISK. TecLab_Takukou acquired 47,044 marks with his Radeon RX 6800XT clocked at 2.75GHz. There is quite a considerable gap between the SAFEDISK and TecLab_Takukou. But it looks like this is not the end for TecLab_Takukou as the overclocker posted an interesting picture.

TecLab posted a picture showing a score of 48,890. Yes, TecLab achieved the score with Radeon RX 6800XT with the card’s clock speed reaching over 2.8GHz. That is mind-boggling considering the Radeon RX 6800XT GPU. The 2.8GHz on the Radeon RX 6800XT isn’t easy to get, and the overclocker is squeezing each ounce of performance from it.

But the scores haven’t been validated. so the TecLab_Takukou needs to maintain a similar performance and get validated. If the scores get validated, it is an easy win for the Chinese national with a stunning overclock on the AMD GPU. Takukou used a testbench composed of a Ryzen 9 5950X at 5.6 GHz and 32 GB of DDR4 system memory. Both the CPU and GPU cooled down with LN2. Props to AMD for releasing a stellar card.

The ranking taken here is only for the single GPUs section. As for the total, KINGPIN holds the top spot overclocking 4 x GTX 1080 Ti with a clock speed of 3 GHz. Adding more GPU means additional graphical horsepower but TechLab_Takukou single card 3D Mark Firestrike score is quite absurd. Fascinating achievement by Takukou with the Radeon RX 6800XT.