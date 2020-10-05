The image of the upcoming AMD’s Big NAVI “NAVI 21” GPU has been leaked online. The Big Navi GPU seems to be massive in size beating previous GPU offerings. Coreteks leaked out the alleged picture of the Radeon RX 6900XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6900XT a direct competitor to the RTX 3090

The leaked image from Coreteks is indeed the Big Navi “NAVI 21” GPU featured in the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT. The GPU die is relatively large compared to the previous generation NAVI 10 GPU. The GPU is said to measure around 536mm2, which is a rough estimation.

The image leaked form Coreteks is heavily masked, removing all the references and labels over the GPU die. The sources about the leak are still hidden. The image seen has the NAVI 21 die, but edited RX 5700XT Caps and all product references.

The community found 4 NAVI 21 ID on the GPUID featuring NAVI21 XTX, NAVI21 XT, NAVI21 XL, and NAVI21 XE. The alleged NAVI 21 image is depicted as the NAVI21 XT/ NAVI21 XL. That does seem to be the limited edition card like the RTX 5700XT Lisa Su edition.

But according to sources, it is the full flagship RX 6900XT. There is still confusion about the memory, whether the NAVI 21 XTX will utilize the GDDR6 memory or the faster HBM2 memory. AMD has used the HBM2 memory configuration in the past, but we are still in the dark for the Radeon RX 6900XT.

The leaked PCB picture’s recent leaks and the image suggest that the card features a 16 GB GDDR6 memory sitting across a 256-bit memory bus interface. There is also tons of speculation about a 512-bit interface featuring the same 16GB memory configuration. The Radeon RX 6900XT is said to feature 80 compute units and reach clock speed above 2.0 GHz.