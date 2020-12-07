The AMD Radeon RX 6900XT launch is this week with some high expectations. Till now, there is official information about the GPU, but there are some benchmark surfacing online. The Ashes of the Singularity benchmarks library shows the Radeon RX 6900XT with some impressive scores.

AMD Radeon RX 6900XT AOTS benchmark leaked with neck to neck performance to the RTX 3090.

TUM_APISAK posted the leak on Twitter showcasing the Radeon RX 6900XT. The Ashes of Singularity (AOTS) benchmarked surface online running in the Crazy_1080p preset. The RX 6900XT system scored 10100 points, with an average FPS sitting around 102FPS.

The RTX 3090 scored 10,400 points, with an average FPS sitting around 105FPS. The RTX 3090 system is running on the Crazy_1080p preset as well.

The test system consist of Core i7 – 8700K with 32GB of system memory. Both GPU testing is done on the same system. It is not a good benchmark test as the AOTS benchmark system doesn’t fully show the card’s full potential.

The benchmark shows the test done on the 1080p preset, which doesn’t fully show the card’s performance. If the test were done on 4K it would truly show the potential and the performance of the card. Since the game is CPU-bound, take the AOTS benchmark with a grain of salt.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is the biggest RDNA2 card on AMD’s front. The RX 6900XT comes with 80 compute units and 16 GDDR6 VRAM. The card sits on the 256-bit bus with a total bandwidth of 512 GB/s. The Radeon RX 6900XT has 80 ray-accelerator cores. The card draws a total of 300W. It is a direct competitor to the RTX 3090, but looking at the early ray-tracing hardware, AMD still has a long way to go.

AMD is set to launch the Radeon RX 69000XT is set to launch on December 8th. AMD has genuinely improved their GPU. XFX and other AIB have teased the custom Radeon RX 6900XT cards, but the stock problem remains. The shipping industry’s current constraint started limited stock supplies, and it seems the RX 6900XT will also face the same problem.