Raijintek announced its newest product, PAEAN Premium ATX Full Tower Chassis. The PAEAN PREMIUM ATX chassis has an ample amount of room fitting for a high-end water-cooled PC build. Raijintek focused on the aesthetic and the cooling design as well. With enough room and tons of areas to add fans, the PAEAN PREMIUM ATX case can be an enthusiast case.

PAEAN PREMIUM ATX case features full water-cooling capability and Dual Tempered glass panels

Raijintek’s full tower case is a perfect case for the flashy and showoff enthusiasts out there. The 4mm tempered glass on the side and front showcases the complicated hardware inside of it. The tempered glass uses the tool-less entry design, handy when building a system inside.

The component’s RGB and lighting effect can be observed, bridging a vibrancy in the whole PC setup. The PAEN PREMIUM is a well built full tower case, supports a full ATX motherboard and a full-length graphics card.

The case features tons of potential for water cooling. The PAEAN can outfit a total of 13 fans inside it. The bottom of the case supports 6 fans, 3 on each side for the air intake. Whereas the top of the case fits 3 120mm fans, the side supports 3 fans, and the rear supports a single 120mm or 140mm fan for exhaust.

The potential for water cooling, in this case, is endless. The case supports radiators on the bottom intake as well as the sides. Or you can switch things up and install a distro block on the side of the case. All the intakes on the bottom and the top feature a mesh design, and a dust filter prevent the dust from entering the case.

The PAEAN PREMIUM features 2 mounting locations on the back of the motherboard tray for storage—the mounting location supports the 2.5 inches and 3.5-inch drive. The front IO ships with 2 x USB 3.0 port, a single Type-C port, and a microphone audio combo jack.

Raijintek priced the full tower case at $250. Considering its full form factor, water cooling potential, and full-length GPU support, it is an excellent case for the price. The case has everything that a PC enthusiast might look for. Raijintek PAEAN PREMIUM ATX is currently not available for purchase. The chassis will be available next month.