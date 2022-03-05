Best Ranger Builds in Path of Exile

Ranger is a pure dexterity class in Path of Exile. Her character is slim in appearance and is very agile and fast. As the name suggests, the Ranger class is associated with ranged weapons which are recommended for this class.

But as PoE lets players go out of their class to build something new, you can also go for melee weapons. With the ranged weapons she equips, she deals lots of critical damage and can avoid damage too.

The main gears that characterize this class are Hoods, Tunics, Hide Gloves, Bucklers, and Hide Boots. As with other classes, this class also has three Ascendancy Classes.

Deadeye Raider Pathfinder

With these ascendancies in mind, you have to build the character for the game. And if you are in a dilemma about what to do in builds, don’t worry. This article will cover it. So, here are some of the best rangers builds.

Crit Based Elemental Hit Deadeye Build

Character Class: Ranger Ascendancy: Deadeye

This build is focused on the Elemental Hit skill gem, which is one of the strongest skills in PoE. This build helps you to stack Critical Strike for massive single-target damage.

With high clearing speeds granted by Ascendancy skills like Tailwind and Ricochet, you can also kite any enemy you don’t want to deal with. Deadeye’s ascendancy can be very comfortable for League Starters as it is suitable for mapping and leveling.

This build has lots of areas for improvisation.

Pros: High Clearing Speed

Ranged Playstyle makes it easier to avoid enemies

Satisfying Gameplay

Best for end-game bossing

Single target damage is massive Cons: End-game gear can be expensive

Players need some skill of evading to avoid damage from bosses

Not good for Solo Self-found (SSF)

Play Style

This build has a playstyle like some MOBA games like DOTA 2 and League of Legends. If you are a fan of the mechanics that these games provide like me, you will surely like the playstyle. You have to play with kite mechanics with high evasion, mobility reflex, and great positioning.

Never stay in the same place for a long time. Always be on the move and be close to bosses for single target damage. Use Far Shot skill to get more range on your attacks.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Starkonja’s Head or Frostferno or Devoto’s Devotion

Starkonja’s Head or Frostferno or Devoto’s Devotion Amulet: Xoph’s Blood or Yoke of Suffering

Xoph’s Blood or Yoke of Suffering Chest: Farrul’s Fur or Queen of the Forest or Loreweave or Kaom’s Heart

Farrul’s Fur or Queen of the Forest or Loreweave or Kaom’s Heart Gloves: Rare Gripped Gloves

Rare Gripped Gloves Boots: Use any rare boots available. Or Bubonic Trail

Use any rare boots available. Or Bubonic Trail Belt: Rare Stygian Vise or Headhunter

Rare Stygian Vise or Headhunter Ring 1: Pyre

Pyre Ring 2: Any Rare Ring or The Taming

Any Rare Ring or The Taming Weapon: Rare +3 Gems Thicket Bow or Highborn Bow

Rare +3 Gems Thicket Bow or Highborn Bow Quiver: Any Rare Quiver

Leveling

This build is focused on ranged weapons. So, for this, use Rain of Arrows for leveling. For Weapons, you can use Storm Cloud or The Tempest for smooth leveling.

You can also pick Silver Flask or other flasks in the early game for DPS. The link for Rain of Arrows during leveling should look like this:

Rain of Arrows

Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

Added Lightning Damage Support

Added Cold Damage Support

Fast Attacks Support

Concentrated Effect Support

Gem Links

The main gem Elemental Hit should have two links for this build as this build heavily relies on it. One is for Single Target and another is for Clearing.

For a single target too, you have a choice for 6-link or 4-link. You can use 4-link if you are low on investment and in the early game. But for end-game, 6-link is recommended. We have a setup for movement, endurance, and Auras.

Here are the gem links for this build.

Elemental Hit Single Target (6-Link) It is recommended to have all the gems at Level 21 for this link.

1) Elemental Hit

2) Awakened Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

3) Combustion Support

4) Barrage Support

5) Awakened Fire Penetration Support

6) Damage on Full Life Support or Empower Support

If your gear is not that good and you don’t have Jewels, you can use Increased Critical Strikes Support instead of Damage on Full Life Support or Empower Support.

You can also do a 5-link by taking out the last slot gems and replacing Fire Penetration Support with Increased Critical Strikes.

If you are using Frostferno as your headgear then you can 4-link the Elemental Hit like this:

1) Elemental Hit

2) Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

3) Fire Penetration Support

4) Combustion Support

For clearing, you can replace Fire Penetration Support with Greater Multiple Projectiles Support. Elemental Hit Clearing (6-Link) This is another 6-link of Elemental Hit used for Clearing.

1) Elemental Hit

2) Awakened Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

3) Awakened Greater Multiple Projectiles Support

4) Awakened Chain Support or Mirage Archer Support

5) Inspiration Support

6) Awakened Fire Penetration Support or Damage on Full Life Support Auras (4-Link) 1) Heard of Ash

2) Summon Skitterbots

3) PrecisionEnlighten Support (Level 3 or 4)

You can replace Herald of Ash with Flesh and Stone and use Level 1 Precision gem. Also, if you don’t want to use Enlighten Support, you can take it out. Dash (4-Link) 1) Dash or Blink Arrow

2) Second Wind Support or Faster Attacks Support

3) Summon Stone Golem

4) Sniper’s Mark

Also, there is another gem setup instead of this.

1) Decoy Totem

2) Summon Ice Golem

3)Portal

4) Blood Rage Cast When Damage Taken Support (4-Link) 1) Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 11)

2) Steelskin (Level 15)

3) Increased Duration Support

4) Vaal Grace (Do not active Grace)

Ascendancy

Ascendancy is very crucial for a build to work properly. Choose these nodes in the ascendancy for your character:

Gathering Winds Ricochet Endless Munitions Focal Point

Bandits

A quest called “Deal with Bandits” will help you get passive points to invest in a skill tree or other rewards. You have to choose what you will do among these choices:

Kill All Bandits Save Bandit Kraityn Save Bandit Alira Save Bandit Oak

For this build, you need to help the bandit Lord Alira or kill all the bandits. The choice is yours.

Pantheons

You can get powers of 4 major gods and 12 minor gods in PoE for more defensive stats. You have to choose which gods to choose by defeating them.

For this build, you can choose either Soul of Solaris or Soul of Lunaris for Major god. For Minor gods, either Soul of Gruthkul or Soul of Yugul.

Scourge Arrow Pathfinder Build

Character class: Ranger Ascendancy: Pathfinder

The above build was not for SSF. But this build is especially for SSF. In this build, Scourge Arrow is the main gem with Poison Damage. Every gear for this build is very easy to acquire and can level them up.

Although being good for SSF, this build can manage to make the character extremely tanky with enough damage. Pathfinder ascendancy combined with this build will grant Evasion, Resistance, and Spell Suppression.

This build will scale Poison damage to be able to deal high damage.

Pros: Very Tanky

Easy Map Mods

Cheap Single Target Build

Spamming Flask is easy Cons: Gears can be expensive (Not all)

Uses Damage over Time (DoT) on enemies

Play Style

We have to deal with Poison Damage as much as we can. In PoE, there is not a fixed number of Poison Damage an enemy can take. Pair poison Damage with Scourge Arrow for a lot of Poison Damage. Scourge Arrow fires a projectile of only one arrow, and every 3rd projectile in a row misses the enemy.

So, you should have another arrow so that all of the projectiles hit the enemies. You can use the Dying Sun flask or more arrows on a bow or a quiver to create more arrows.

For defense, pick Crystal Skin. Also, flasks like Taste of Hate, Quartz Flask, and Eternal Life Flask are very good. Channel the 5 stages of Scourge Arrow for more damage per stage before you release. For bosses, you need to make sure every arrow projectile hits, so try to make more and more arrows.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: Rare Lion Pelt with High Life (Nearby Enemies have -#% to Chaos Resistance)

Rare Lion Pelt with High Life (Nearby Enemies have -#% to Chaos Resistance) Amulet: Rare Agate Amulet with High Life, Resistances, and Crafted Added Chaos Damage to Attacks

Rare Agate Amulet with High Life, Resistances, and Crafted Added Chaos Damage to Attacks Chest: Rare Assassin’s Garb with High Life, Resistances, Maximum Life as Extra ES craft and #% of Physical Damage Taken as Fire Damage

Rare Assassin’s Garb with High Life, Resistances, Maximum Life as Extra ES craft and #% of Physical Damage Taken as Fire Damage Gloves: Any Rare Gloves with Life, Resistances, and Spell Suppression

Any Rare Gloves with Life, Resistances, and Spell Suppression Boots: Rare Slink Boots with High Movement Speed, Life, Spell Suppression, and Resistances

Rare Slink Boots with High Movement Speed, Life, Spell Suppression, and Resistances Belt: Rare Leather Belt with High Life and Resistances

Rare Leather Belt with High Life and Resistances Rings: One Circle of Nostalgia and Rare Two-stone Ring with High Resistances, Despair on Hit, Life, and Intelligence

One Circle of Nostalgia and Rare Two-stone Ring with High Resistances, Despair on Hit, Life, and Intelligence Weapon: Darkscorn

Darkscorn Quiver: Rare Quiver with Chaos Damage over Time Multiplier, Bow Attacks Fire an Additional Arrow, High Life, and 5% Frenzy Charge on Critical Strike

Leveling

In early games, you can use skills like Caustic Arrow and Toxic Rain. You cannot get Scourge Arrow until you are level 28 and is very crucial for the endgame. But if you like using Caustic Arrow and Toxic Rain, you can use them until the endgame. We have broken down leveling for this build into 4 parts.

So, this is how you need to level in this build.

KILL BRUTUS First, get two Iron Rings and a Rustic Sash and link the sockets with Caustic Arrow, Pierce Support, and Chance to Poison Support. After acquiring these and linking, kill Hailrake after completing Mud Flats. Then pick Quicksilver Flask and Dash. Then kill Brutus in Upper Prison of ACT 1 and change your link to Caustic ArrowPierce SupportVoid Manipulation Support KILL MERVEIL Get to the final boss of ACT 1 in Cavern of Anger and kill Merveil (Boss). Then make your link like this:

1) Toxic Rain

2) Change to Poison Support

3) Void Manipulation Support

If you can make up to 6-links, use these gems in order of importance.

1) Mirage Archer Support

2) Deadly Ailments Support

3) Unbound Ailments Support

Then you can use Wither and Spell Totem Support as auras. But make sure to drop Wither for boss fights. Use of Summon Skitterbots and Herald of Agony until Level 28 is recommended with Blood Rage. SCOURGE ARROW SWAP At level 28, you can acquire Scourge Arrow, but you should wait until you get Added Chaos Damage Support will is around Level 31. The link you should go for is:

1) Scourge Arrow

2) Added Chaos Damage Support

3) Deadly Ailments Support

4) Chance to Poison Support

5) Mirage Archer Support

6) Unbound Ailments Support

Along with this gem setup, also set up this gem link.

1) Spell Totem Support

2) Wither

3) Faster Casting Support

Also, get these gems anywhere but you don’t need them to link:

1) Dash

2) Herald of Agony

3) Summon Skitterbots

4) Blood Rage Leveling Uniques Tabula Rasa is one of the gears that grants you a 6-Link early in the game. The use of Wanderlust will help you in leveling, granting you more movement speed, and Goldrim will provide Elemental Resistance while leveling.

Gem Link

As discussed in Leveling section, gem links will be the same as above but with some variations for the end game.

The main gem link is Scourge Arrow, but Poison Damage is also the main priority in this gem link. These are all the gem links for this build:

Scourge Arrow (6-Link) 1) Scourge Arrow

2) Lifetap Support

3) Awakened Unbound Ailments Support

4) Awakened Deadly Ailments Support

5) Mirage Archer Support

6) Awakened Void Manipulation Support Aura Setup (Double 2-Link) 1) Herald of Agony

2) Culling Strike Support

3) Malevolence

4) Defiance Banner

Herald of Agony is linked to Culling Strike Support and Malevolence is linked to Defiance Banner. All 4 should not link. Wither and Ballista’s (5-Link) 1) Scourge Arrow

2) Ballista Totem Support

3) Withering Touch Support

4) Focused Ballista Support

5) Unbound Ailments Support

This is another link of Scourge’s arrow to scale damage rapidly with the use of Ballista Totem Support. Defensive Setup (4-Link) 1) Vaal Grace

2) Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 9)

3) Immortal Call (Level 9)

4) Increased Duration Support

For this gem setup, you need to activate the Grace all the time to run the non-Vaal portion of the gem. Plague Bearer (4-Link) 1) Plague Bearer

2) Enhance Support

3) Awakened Increased Area of Effect Support

4) Dash

This gem link with the use of Plague Bearer will grant you AoE.

Ascendancy Nodes

This build goes in a different direction than the first build in Ascendancy nodes. These nodes which are listed in order of importance, will make this build more deadly and effective.

Nature’s Reprisal Master Toxicist Nature’s Boon Master Alchemist

Bandits

2 Passive skills are too tempting to leave. So, choose to kill all the bandits and help Eramir with the skill points.

Pantheons

Pick Soul of Solaris for Physical Damage in terms of Major God. Pick Soul of Shakari for Physical Damage Reduction, and 5% Reduced Chaos Damage in terms of Minor God.