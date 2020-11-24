Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched with ray-tracing on all next-gen platforms. However, many gaming geeks seem doubtful about this as the in-game graphics’ effects could cause glitches in the performance. The fans reported things not being as efficient after the ray-tracing was enabled. So, the gamers playing in multiplayer would most likely disable this setting while playing online.

Players have noticed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer sessions, the framerates are not matching. This has only been reported on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Inactivity could be the reason for this as per some fans. Nonetheless, other fans suppose that the reduced FPS could be due to the enabling of ray-tracing.

The Issue?

Even though the ray-tracing setting brings out different effects on the game, the feature cannot be bartered for the game’s performance. Besides the frame rate issues, fans have also witnessed other issues hindering the gaming experience. Consequently, many of the problems have been fixed by opting for a lesser rendering system while turning off the feature.

Gamers found the game to be stutter-free and lag-free with stabilized framerate once the ray-tracing was turned off. Not to forget, this did make the game less rich graphically. Yet, it offered a better gaming experience to the gamers.

Many Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players do hope for some issues that could be resolved with a patch without disabling the feature. But others believe that this could be a hardware problem, and the patch may not help.

Issues have occurred since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the platforms like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. So once both the companies fix and augment their consoles with the required updates, ray-tracing could be more effective and efficient in gaming.

But until then, the players are suggested to turn off the ray-tracing feature while they face any performance glitch during their match of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

You will get Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.