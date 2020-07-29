After the BlackWidow Chroma V2 to Keyboard Bag V2, Razer releases the Cynosa V2. Apart from gaming keyboards, the “V2” series is dominant in Razer’s gaming mouses and headsets. And why not? They are Razer products, after all.

The latest budget gaming keyboard from the famous gaming peripherals manufacturer hits shelves on 31 July. Razer’s Cynosa V2 will cost its buyers $59.99, which is the same amount the Cynosa cost when it launched in 2017.

What’s the same from the previous version?

The release prices, as mentioned earlier, are the same for the Cynosa Chroma and Cynos V2. The budget gaming keyboard also continues sporting membrane switches instead of mechanical ones. The membrane keys could be a dealbreaker for many gamers out there accustomed to mechanical keys. But, the Cynosa V2 is still the cheapest way into the latest Razer gaming keyboards.

Membrane keys are more “cushioned” than mechanical options making the Cynosa V2 quiet at keypress. This “soft” feedback can benefit gamers who do not want disturbances while gaming at night. It can also help reduce sound for streamers when they stream games for their viewers.

The Cynosa V2 also has Razer Chroma RGB with 16.8 million customizable color options. For the price, the original Cynosa was an excellent option as it offered a way into Razer’s commendable RGB peripherals. The Cynosa V2 provides the same opportunity for those looking for a keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting.

Another essential Razer feature is the inclusion of the Razer Synapse 3 interface. The Synapse technology allows the Cynosa V2 to have full customization of the keyboard lighting. Games like Overwatch, Apex Legends, Fortnite, etc. have integrated lighting effects. The dynamic lighting will change as you interact with Razer Chroma supported games. The RGB lighting will also be configurable with the Razer Chroma-enabled devices. Even Phillips Hue devices are supported, which means your room could light up along with your PC!

The Cynosa and Cynosa V2 also share,

1000Hz Ultrapolling to keep the response time of the keyboard as swift as possible

Fully programmable keys that support many profiles and macros through Hypershift

Durable spill-resistant design

Two incline settings

Compatibility with the Xbox One

What’s new in the Cynosa V2?

Razer has stressed that the Cynosa V2 has per-key backlighting in its membrane gaming-grade keys. The per-key backlighting will, in theory, allow for more customization through Razer Synapse 3.

The Cynosa V2 comes with NKRO (N-key rollover) from the 10-key rollover from the Cynosa Chroma. For gamers, this will be a very significant and much-needed update.

The most significant upgrades found in the Cynosa V2 are as follows,

Dedicated media keys on the top right corner of the keyboard layout

Cable routing options on the back of the keyboard for cleaner gaming setups

The Cynosa V2 also omits the backlit Razer logo from the bottom of the keyboard and opts for the new Razer name variation.

All in all, the Cynosa V2 looks like a small update over the Cynoza Chroma. The dedicated media controls, cable routing, NKRO, and per-key backlighting are welcome additions.

For many, the membrane switches will not be comparable to mechanical keys. But at $59.99, the Cynosa V2 like Cynosa Chroma offers excellent value along with Razer Chroma RGB and Synapse 3.

Check the Razer Cynosa V2 out on their website. Purchasing directly from RazerStore can get you 14 days of risk-free returns and up to 2 years of warranty.