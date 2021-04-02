Razer has always adopted Intel processors for all its gaming laptop lineups. From the basic to the high-end gaming laptop, use the same Intel processors. But that is to change as Razer’s upcoming new device is spotted using the Ryzen 5000 APU. Razer Blade 14 is supposedly getting a Ryzen 9 5900HX, an upgrade that we all were waiting for.

Razer Blade 14 spotted with latest Ryzen 9 processor on 3D Mark Fire Strike.

We are pending for a hardware update on the Razer Blade 14 laptop. The 14inch device was last updated in 2016 and needs a serious upgrade. Recently, Twitter user _rogame spotted a 3DMark submission showcasing Razer and its latest gaming laptop.

Razer Pl411 was spotted in the 3DMark library. The Razer laptop features AMD’s flagship tire Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. The 8-core processor is a powerhouse considering its overclockable design. It goes against Intel high-end Core i9 10900HK and the upcoming Core i9 11980HK.

The 8 core processor has a 16 MB L3 cache and has a base clock of 3.3 GHz. The laptop comes with a cTDP between 35W and 54W. The processor has a boost clock of 4.6 GHz and goes higher considering the thermal configuration of the Razer Blade 14. The cTDP of the Razer blade offers higher processing power, but it all comes down to Razer and its cooling solution.

There are two engineering samples spotted on the 3DMark website. The Razer Pl411 comes with two discrete GPU, a GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070. We still don’t know the full range of supported mobile GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

The first model ships with the standard or the Max-P variant of the GeForce RTX 3060. The 14 Gbps memory speed confirms it as a Max-P variant.

The second model ships with the RTX 3070 graphics card. It comes with a weaker variant of the RTX 3070. The 12Gbps memory makes it clear as a GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q. It isn’t powerful like its higher-end variant but still can put up good performance paired with the Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The Razer Pl411 comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512 NVMe SSD. All the laptops mentioned above are engineering samples, so there might be changes in the final model. Razer is pending to update its Razer Blade 14 lineup.

The company has been loyal to Intel processors. But we still don’t know whether Razer is going to release the Ryzen based Blade series laptop. If we look at the specification, we might see these Ryzen based Razer laptops selling like Hot-cakes.