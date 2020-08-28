Much to our longing, Razer has developed a brand new gadget that gives touch sensory responses from our favorite games. So say ‘Goodbye’ to your traditional ‘head-to-computer’ headsets! This top-notch headset from Razer is entitled ‘Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset.’

Razer has been serving the market with exceptional quality and high-performance peripherals. Hence it is one of the biggest names in the gaming market. The device is priced at 200 pounds, so it must be giving outstanding services to justify the price label.

Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset

This time, it is the all-new headset that leaves behind other previously seen headsets. The Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset features the THX Spatial Audio, which can create a 360 sphere of sound (from both above and below). The THX is similar to Dolby Atmos processing. Furthermore, it includes a more sophisticated headset roar/concrete response system called the RazerHyper Sense. You also get aluminum sub-frame, gel-infused ear pads, a rugged microphone, and other necessities.

The Gaming Headset is fundamentally aimed at Xbox One controlling, but it is also fully compatible with your PC in wireless mode. The gadget comes with a 3.5 mm jack, making it flexible to be supported on just about any input device. Let’s look at the features of the device!

Features

THX spatial audio:

THX spatial audio provides a seamless 360° positional audio for a more natural and realistic feel. You also feel the depth added to your sound as the sounds below and above you are simulated to submerge into the game completely. Forget the defined 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround sound, THX spatial audio surpasses traditional virtual surround sound. It is available with Razer synapse.

Hypersense technology:

With this technology, your gaming experience enters the next level as you feel entirely inside the game. The Razer Nari Ultimate features Hypersense technology that receives audio cues and uses vibrations to add tactile feedback. This lets you ultimately be in the sync with the game, and feel every action realistically. Whether it be a vehicle chasing you, or a building exploding, experience all the fun with an ultimate sonic overhaul

2.4 GHz wireless audio:

You will also find a plug-and-play wireless USB transceiver in the headset. With the transceiver, you can enjoy a wireless range of up to 12 m smoothly. This high-fidelity gaming audio comes with 2.4 GHz wireless technology and is lag-free.

Cooling gel-infused cushions:

The Razer Nari headset features cooling gel-infused ear cushions. These ear cushions minimize absorbed heat. Besides that, the contemporary headset also comes with plush leatherette on the rims of the ear pads. The leatherette is for sound isolation and comfort of ears.

Auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups:

The gadget comes with an auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups. It is designed this way for maximum adjustability to fit your head without any fuss. Also, the overall aluminum frame guarantees its lightweight with long-lasting durability.

THX Spatial Audio

“THX Spatial Audio goes beyond traditional surround sound by simulating sound in a 360° sphere around you. With the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can now react to any in-game movement, even if it’s coming from above or beneath you, giving you heightened senses during your game. Unleash your predatory instincts with sound as a weapon.” – Razer

Razer Hypersense

“We’re raising the bar when it comes to immersion by letting you feel the impact of battle. The Razer Nari Ultimate is powered by Razer HyperSense – featuring haptic technology that creates touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues from the game. Now you can sense planes roaring overhead or recoil from the bursts of gunfire, creating a whole new layer of immersion for the ultimate gaming experience. – Razer

Packaging & Specifications

1. Headphones

Price: $200

Driver Type: 50mmImpedance: 32 Ohm at 1 kHzFrequency Response: 20Hz–20kHzDesign Style: Closed cup $20050mm32 Ohm at 1 kHz20Hz–20kHzClosed cup Connectivity: USB, 3.5mm 4-pole jack Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 107 ± 3 dB Input power: 30 mW (Max) Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets Inner ear cup diameter: Width 56mm / Length 67mm Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with cooling gel, perfect for long-wearing comfort Connection type: Wireless USB Transceiver / 3.5mm analog Wireless range: 12 m / 40 ft Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz Analog connection: 4 – pole Battery life: 8 hours with Razer Chroma lighting and HyperSense / 20 hours without Razer Chroma lighting and HyperSense Weight 15.2oz Cord Length 4.3 feet

2. Microphone

Microphone Type: UnidirectionalFrequency response: 100 – 6.5 kHz Signal-to-noise ratio: > 50 dB Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

3. Lofelt L5 Haptic Drivers

1 in each ear cup maximum Generated Force: 4.3 G Frequency Response: 20 – 200 Hz Intelligent Digital Signal Processing

System Requirements

Internet connection for driver installation

At least 500 MB of free hard disk space

PC with USB port; PlayStation™4*

Windows™ 10 / Windows™ 8 / Windows™ 7

* Only Static lighting effect and 2.0 stereo audio output is available

The Razer arrives in a durable box that has a dual-layer design. The particular design is meant for keeping the headset securely packed. Furthermore, Razer combines rich colors: black and bright green. The box has a clear photo of the headset on the front. The package also shows the details of the main features with it. Likewise, at the backside, you will find some of the more advanced features listed.

When you open the box, you will find the headset fitted into a firm plastic mold. Besides this, you will also see a USB charging cable, a small stack of documentation.

What’s more with functionality and performance?

Undeniably, this headset is one of the head-turners while you shop for headsets. It doesn’t even have an RGB shade, but the matte black and neon green doesn’t fail to grab your attention.

The ergonomics of the gadget is just off the mark! Featuring fully folding ear cups, the headset is very comfortable to wear around your neck at game-recess. Also, you will get the fulcrum that lets the headset properly fit around your ears. It also distributes the weight evenly.

Additionally, the ear cups are made up of a thick layer of “cooling gel-infused cushions” that are incredibly comfortable. The material is very soft, and it distributes the weight of the headset properly. As a result, your marathon gamers receive long term comfort.

Furthermore, you can easily remove the ear cups. So, you can remove them and clean or replace them with new ones if needed. Note that the room inside the ear cup is quite spacious. Even the largest of ears can fit without any hassle. Besides, you will also find a small tucking space in there if you have huge ears!

The gadget’s texture is pierced. This makes them look like open back drivers, but they are actually closed-backs. This visually pleasing aesthetics does wonders and makes the product look fantastic!

You will see a large circular design with a Razer logo in the middle at the back of the driver. The drivers are quite large. However, they effortlessly fitfully around your ears rather than on your ear as they come with huge earcups.

If you don’t use it for a few minutes, the headset will turn off itself. This saves you power and battery life. The battery life (after fully charged) is 8 hours with lighting and HyperSense on, and 20 hours if they are not on. This is a pretty nice deal for gaming. You can still charge and play with the headset at the same time.

Additionally, there is a multi-function tool on the side for control. The wheel makes controlling smooth and easy. You can click to mute or turn it, either way, to adjust the game/chat mix on the fly.

The built-in microphone that the headset comes with is easy to be grabbed or held. It does not fully break into the ear cup. It has a flexible boom that makes it easier for placing the mic. You can pull it out and use it. The mic includes a unidirectional pickup pattern.

Furthermore, it has excellent clarity and crisp sound quality. The microphone is very sensitive at absorbing sounds, so do not keep it sticking on your lips. Just maintain a little distance between your mouth and the mic. Unquestionably, the microphone gives an excellent performance and a good quality sound. Remember to set up and sync the mic to your PC correctly.

After using the microphone, tap the mute button to slide it back into the earcup. Now, let us shift our focus towards the headbands. The headbands also come with soft luxurious padding with a durable PU leather layer on top of it. The main headband is two durable aluminum strips. Likewise, the inner headband is attached to some springs which make it automatically adjusts to fit in.

For your information, Razer has given it a PU leather band on the interior and exterior. This design helps in noise isolation effects that you get from a leather ear cup pad. With the comfort of the soft fabric, it also adds durability.

The headset is engineered so that despite being large, its weight remains well balanced, and it is ideal for long gaming sessions. Irrespective of its size, the product doesn’t feel uneasy on your head, it remains stable and intact.

For your information, this headset from Razer comes with two sets of drivers. There’s a nice switch on the other ear cup, letting you switch controls between HyperSense and Volume controls. The wheel will then alter the levels of each, or you may push the button to mute either of the cups.

The HyperSense feature of this Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset gives a fantastic experience. It lets you add huge bass levels even at lower volumes. However, it could pose impacts of vibrating your face and ears. Many people also reported it is a real bone shaker!

With exquisite sound quality, the maximum volume in the Nari Ultimate Headset isn’t excessive. Nevertheless, if you need that extra buzz to your sound, you can EQ it. It can give you the experience of listening to a sub-woofer.

This gaming headset, as the name suggests, is best for playing games and watching movies. The THX Spatial Audio works give you a full 360-degree surround sound realistic experience. However, the headset does not really favor music but is excellent for multi-channel sources.

How much does the headset cost?

The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and PC costs you £199.00 on Amazon UK and $199.99 in the US. It is available right now directly from Razer and most major retailers.

The product is definitely a bit expensive, but the price range matches that of its other rival brands. Give or take £20; it’s the same price as the SteelSeries Arctis 9X, Corsair Virtuoso SE, Logitech G Pro X, etc.

You will also find different headset versions in the market, including PewDiePie Edition, Overwatch Edition, and one with a fancy RGB stand!

Build Quality

A wide range of materials from aluminum to dual-layer PU-leather and to cool gel-infused cushions are used. The spacious earcups let you comfortably wrap the headset around your ears – even if your ears are large! The ear cup padding is nice and thick, and you get a dual-layer of PU-leather on the side walls too. Also, the headband is automatically adjustable. The headband is robust and comes with a durable aluminum design. The built-in microphone feature is also convenient.

The overall aesthetics of the headset is fantastic! Its design is durable and ergonomic made for the long term and comfortable use.

What are the ‘YAYs’ and the ‘NAYs’?

Well, if you are ‘an above than average’ gamer or a regular movie maniac, then go for it! Although the price range is high, the quality, features, and performance that it comes with are exceptional. It is actually intended for Xbox One, so it is the best for the gamers! The THX Spatial Audio and HyperSense feature are great for the overall ultimate realistic experience. Also, its ergonomic, comfortable design augments the headset’s capabilities. Hence, if you are not getting ripped off by the purchase, the Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset is a worthy investment to make.

Pros: Unique haptic feedback system.

Quite low latency.

Well-built and relatively comfortable. Cons: Poor isolation performance.

Unstable fit is prone to slipping off head.

Disappointingly short battery life.

Bass delivery varies significantly across users. Sensitive to glasses.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Razer Nari Ultimate is a thump up for a gamer or a regular movie watcher. It comes with THX Spatial Audio and HyperSense feature for an overall ultimate realistic experience. The gadget also features a comfortable design with big ear cups and comfy headbands. To add to it, the headset is primarily an Xbox One headset, intended for the gamers! So it works both on the Xbox One and the PC.

Also, these headsets can be used in offices. However, they only last around five hours off a single charge when being used wired. They are also not ideal for blocking background noise. It is best not to use them for sports or traveling as they could easily fall off the head.