Razer has finally released a new product and continues with a fabulous launch spree. The Razer Tomahawk brings premium flavors to the PC case. The new cases come in ATX and ITX sizes, appealing to the mid-range and SFF builders. After its success on the PC peripheral secretion, the company is focusing on the gaming PC section.

Razer unveils the latest Tomahawk ATX and ITX cases.

The Razer Tomahawk was the first NUC-based enclosure. The enclosure showed stunning performance with its modular design. Now the company is expanding its Tomahawk lineup, introducing two ATX and ITX cases.

Today we are looking at the ATX Tomahawk case. Razer has genuinely defined itself, standing out from the competition. The Tomahawk is made out of steel. There is not even a single aluminum component in the case. The Tomahawk is attractive yet simple. The front has a clean finish and a Razer logo with RGB LED backlighting. The case features dual tempered glass panels and mesh intakes.

Key Features:

Supports E-ATX, ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX.

Up to 6 x 120mm or 4 x 140mm case fans.

Features 2 x 2.5” and 3 x 3.5” drive bays.

Maximum: GPU length 384mm, CPU cooler height 176mm, and standard ATX PSU length 210mm.

Dual Tempered glass side panel design

7 PCI-E slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A x 2, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C x 1, and Audio In/Out ports.

Weight: 13.5 Kg

The Tomahawk is a mid-tower case with up to 7 PCIe expansion slots. The front and the top act as an intake vent with a single exhaust on the back. Razer has aggressively focused on the aesthetic of the case. The Tomahawk is compact, compromising the whole performance of the system. For enthusiasts, the Tomahawk ATX is a bad case. But that won’t stop Razer FanBoys from building a PC.

You still have a lot of room for cooling using an AIO or a custom water cooling loop. But due to the limited intake, you might have a problem properly cooling your whole system. Razer doesn’t include any fans or fan hub in the case. That is a downside as the case cost over $200. The Tomahawk does support a full-sized 384mm graphics card. Razer has included a Chroma Underglow to customize according to your satisfaction.

The Tomahawk ATX comes with a year warranty, and that is a plus point in the books. But the $249.99 price point is a tough pill to swallow. Yes, it looks good, but the limited intake and compact form factor might pose a problem in the system. Plus, there are tons of significant cases like the Corsair 4000X, Lian Li O11 Dynamic, NZXT H510 offering better performance at a lower cost. The Razer Tomahawk ATX is an impressive case, but its high price makes it a tough pill to swallow.