The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is finally up for pre-order. The Intel Extreme Kit NUC featured in Razer’s CES presentation is finally here. The NUC showcases its brilliance with a box design with a 10-liter chassis.

Razer Tomahawk finally opened for pre-order with two hardware configurations.

Razer is only selling two variants of the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop. For people wanting just a PC with portability in mind, the Razer has a no GPU Razer Tomahawk. The PCIe x16 slot is unpopulated allows for future upgrade. The Razer Tomahawk is available with an RTX 3080 GPU increasing the overall graphical performance. As for the Intel NUC, both configurations comes with the same Intel NUC.

The NUC comes with Intel’s latest 9th-gen Core i9-9980HK processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The RAM can be user upgradable paired with 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with 2 TB HDD running at 5,400RPM. The 750-watt power supply takes care of the overall system. The NUC doesn’t draw as much power leaving ample room for the GPU.

The 10-liter case is small and compact enough to fit the NUC and GPU. The case has ventilation on the side, and the back acts as an exhaust. The cooling is handle by a single 120mm fan located on the top of the case. The NUC comes with its pre-built cooling array with a fan. The ventilation on the side allows the GPU and NUC to receive air to cool the system altogether.

During CES, Razer had a glass side panel on the Tomahawk. But since the glass obstructs the ventilation of the components, Razer opted for an aluminum side cover. As for the connectivity, the Tomahawk comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, pair of ethernet ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack.

As for the price, the Tomahawk doesn’t come cheap. The Tomahawk without the GPU cost $2,399.99. The Tomahawk paired with an RTX 3080 will cost you $3,199.99. Razer is a premium brand, and its product doesn’t come at a cheap deal. Plus, an SFF build is quite expensive and portable as well. The processor is quite outdated, considering the 10th generation mobile CPU is already out, and the 11th gen CPU is coming in CES 2021. Intel hasn’t released a statement for the 11th Gen NUC kits as of now.