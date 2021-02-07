With the evolution of Laptops, we find ourselves increasingly dependent on a thunderbolt dock. They not only allow us to use every bit of tech we own but also bridges the gap between tech peripherals from today and the old. If you were looking for such an all-in-one answer to the port dilemma, Razer might just have found an answer!

The new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is laden with multiple ports and chroma RGB lights. The company also said that the new product is USB4 compliant, making this beautiful little equipment future-proof.

The Thunderbolt Dock is Full of Ports and Lights

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock features a UHS-II SD card slot, a thunderbolt port for the connection, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Additionally, there are multiple ports on the back, including its 135W power source ending.

The Dock itself comes on a subtle black matte finish. The body is made up of aluminum with support for Razer’s core X external graphics card. It also boasts three additional Thunderbolt ports as well as three USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

It can deliver up to 90W PD while charging your laptop. Additionally, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock allows users to connect up to two 4K 60Hz monitors or a single 8K 30Hz monitor.

Furthermore, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock is compatible with any Windows 10 laptop with thunderbolt 3 or 4 ports. In addition to that, it is also compatible with Macs as long as they run macOS big sur. Both Intel and M1 based Macs should be able to reap the benefits from Razer’s shiny machine.

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is priced slightly higher at $330, while counterparts generally sell under the 300USD mark. We are yet to see how well this device works when put to actual use.

Does the consumer pay extra money just for the RGB aesthetic, or is there substance beneath that makeover?

Do tell us what you feel about the product in the comments below !!!