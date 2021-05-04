AMD has gained massive success with its latest RDNA2 graphics card. It only has been few months, but the RDNA2 Graphics cards are gaining a lot of attention. The RDNA3 architecture is already in the works, and leaks have already surfaced online. KittyYYuko has some exciting news on the upcoming Navi 33 GPU.

Navi 33 will have similar specification as the NAVI 21 GPUs

The RX 6000 series graphics cards have surpassed their older generation RX 5000 graphics cards. The RDNA2 architecture brings Ray-tracing and improved rasterization performance. Now the NAVI 33 GPU is up in the line, and according to KittyYYuko, the newer graphics will share similar specifications with the older Navi 21 GPU.

2.5x is too little.

Take a guess :p — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) May 2, 2021

According to the leaker, the NAVI 33 GPU will feature the exact specification as the NAVI 21 GPU in addition to NextGen IP Core. The NAVI 33 GPU comes with 80 compute units and the new IP core. It seems the new mid-range graphics card will be on par with the high-end RX 6800XT, RX 6800, and RX 6900XT.

If the rumors are true, then the NAVI 33 will have around 80 compute units, 5120 streamline processors. That is almost double to AMD’s offering in the Navi 23 GPU on the RX 6600 and 6600XT.

On similar news, the high-end NAVI 31 is speculated to have 160 compute units and 10,240 shaders. That already is a 2.5x improvement over the current flagship. But we still don’t know about the newer Next Gen IP core and performance advantages. As far we know, TSMC’s 5nm process node helps optimize the latest RDNA3 architecture.

The 5nm from TSMC will improve the speed by 15% or see a 30% reduction in power consumption. Better than the 7 nm-based RX 6000 series graphics cards. If all the leaked sources are to be trusted, then the latest RDNA3 will rely on TSMC’s 5nm process node and a supposed chipset design. According to RedGamingTech, AMD’s latest GPU will come with ray tracing performance and machine learning capabilities like the Ampere GPUs.

Only time will tell the truth as AMD aims to tease the graphics card at the end of 2022 or early 2023. So take all the information with a grain of salt.