Rockstar is releasing Red Dead Online in December 2020. It’s the multiplayer standalone version of the studio’s masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2.

That means two things. First, you no longer need the original game to play online. Let’s remember the feature is already present in the single-player game.

Secondly, Rockstar can put a price on the RDO experience apart from Red Dead Redemption 2. You’d have to buy the online version for PC, PlayStation, or Xbox as it’s not going to be free. Moreover, you’d need the extra PS Plus or Xbox Live account to log in on consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 already includes RDO.

Info: The last multiplayer update we saw was coming from Ghost of Tsushima. Recently, Sucker Punch released Legends, a free co-op multiplayer mode for all PS Plus members.

Red Dead Online – Price, release date, and platforms

The standalone multiplayer version of the Western game is releasing on December 1. Rockstar is selling Read Dead Online for $20.

As for available platforms, the game is releasing for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows PC.

I should note that Rockstar is unveiling the title with a 75% off discount. The promotion will last until February 15, 2021, and so you could grab the game for $5.

You can buy the game from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Stam, Epic Games, or the Rockstar Game launcher.

Its $20 price tag offers new players a chance to experience Read Dead Online for the first time. Also, it gives access to all future content updates, as the game works as a live-service title.

What does it include?

The standalone version only includes the Online mode of the original game. Still, you require 123GB of available storage to install it on your console or PC.

However, you do have the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode. You’d need to buy the single-player campaign separately, and Rockstar hasn’t shared the price.

I should note the RDO experience is no different from the current multiplayer mode on Red Dead Redemption 2. Existing players wouldn’t get anything new.

Also, Rockstar has not said anything about improvements for PS5 or Xbox Series. Bear in mind that you can still play the title via retro-compatibility.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Key Features

Genre categories: third-person-shooter, RPG, open-world, Western, immersive sim

third-person-shooter, RPG, open-world, Western, immersive sim Developer: Rockstar

Rockstar Publisher: Rockstar

Rockstar Release date : October 2018

: October 2018 Platform: Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Metacritic ratings: 93

93 Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300; 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB; 150GB HDD.

What is Red Dead Online?

RDO is an evolving multiplayer world. You can enter the game as one of the unique roles it offers to build your path as a Western outlaw.

There’re five Specialist Roles: Bounty Hunters, Naturalist, Trader, Collector, and Moonshine. Each one serves a different role on the American frontier.

Additionally, there’s a plot to follow. Widow Jessica LeClerk wants revenge, and you’re there to help her on a co-op questline.

Other activities come from Showdown Modes. These are competitive PvP matches between teams. The gunslingers must complete objectives like capturing supply or conquering a territory.

Free Roam Missions deepened on your fame level, as you can either be nefarious or noble.

Lastly, the game offers Poker games, Daily Challenges, and a constant stream of updates.

Launch day expansion

By the time Rockstar released the standalone Red Dead Online, they will release the Bounty Hunters Role expansion.

The free DLC expands the Bounty Hunter opportunities. There will be more fugitives, outlaws, and criminals to hunt down.

Moreover, Rockstar is adding Prestigious equipment, new skills, and ten more Bounty Hunter ranks.

Notably, developers are adding extra Legendary Bounties plus a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass.

The update starts with the Legendary Bounty Hunter in Rhodes Town. He can give players a Bounty Hunter License to follow a new set of tasks.

There’s another bonus coming with the DLC. Next week’s Bounty Hunter Missions will grant double XP.

In Summary

The standalone version of Red Dead Online doesn’t offer anything new. More than that, the current Read Dead Redemption 2 online mode suffers a lot of backlash for its underwhelming gunplay and lack of activities.

It’s not at the level of GTA Online fame. However, you still need to buy the full GTA V to play online. It’s a new one for Rockstar.

For $20 -or $5- you can enjoy a popular multiplayer experience with no extra fees in the future. It’d say it’s a good deal.