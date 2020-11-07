Ubisoft is ready to release the next entry of their previously stealth franchise. Following 2018’s Odyssey, Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla is making its debut on November 10th.

Today, we’re discussing the game’s top features, the bundles you can buy, and Ubisoft’s plans for the title.

The company has deviated from the series original formula. That brings a significant advantage, though: new players are welcome to enjoy the experience as well.

So, if you don’t know anything about the war of templars vs. assassins, stick with us. Learn everything about the game before getting yourself a copy. I invite you to learn the important stuff about the Viking experience before you get yourself a copy.

We named Assasin's Creed: Valhalla as one of the most awaited console games of 2020

Who is creating Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla? Ubisoft Montreal is creating the game. However, about 12 other studios got involved with the production. The Canadian developer acts as the main headquarters of the Ubisoft name. Their titles include the Assasin’s Creed saga, the Far Cry franchise, the Price of Persia Franchise, and most Tom Clancy’s games. Moreover, they created the original Watch Dogs title. Their new Viking game is coming to Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and various cloud gaming services. Spot Here’s the latest TV spot of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. It’s safe to say Ubisoft has spared no expense in the advertising of the game. For better or worse, we all know it’s coming. The main character’s brother, Eivor, is the star of the spot which, by the way, looks great. I just don’t know how does pop music combines with a Viking raid.

A combat-oriented Assasin’s Creed The game follows the new style Ubisoft set for the series on 2017’s Assasin’s Creed: Origins. Once again, there will be a greater focus on combat gameplay and RPG elements while focusing less on stealth mechanics. Furthermore, it has a familiar open-world setting, so players are free to explore and tackle the main quests as they wish. Regarding graphics and gameplay, Valhalla is taking its cues from CDPR‘s masterpiece, The Witcher 3. Our new character, Eivor, even gets to ride on a horse while exploring the medieval fantasy settings of the England shores. However, it has some unique elements that partake as integral parts of the Viking king experience. Being the Viking clan leader, managing your settlement, and conquering your enemies is a crucial feature of the game. There’s also a great deal of Norse mythology in the game. Mythological beasts and divine dreams will help you ascend to Valhalla as well. That said, here’s a video talking about the matter: What is the game’s plot? Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is an open-world action RPG. It also seems to be an immersive sim, as it’s going to mix many elements to make you feel like a Viking king. That means politics, stealth, settlement management, economy, exploration, skills, treasures, combat, beard trimming, and more. And most of all, the element that makes it an immersive sim is the ability to make choices and live to see the results. You play as Eivor, the raider clan leader looking to create a home in England, 873 AD. Completing your mission relies on you dealing against the current four “kings” of the land. You can address the objectives either through direct combat, castle raids, politics, or stealth. These kingdoms are East Anglia, Wessex, Mercia, and Northumbria. One of those is the remnants of deceased Viking king Ragnar Lothbrok, and they are eager to ascend to Valhalla through combat. Your brother Sigurd is your second in command, helping you claim home on the Anglo-Saxon lands. In classic Assassin’s Creed fashion, we fully expect a betrayal. Assassins? There’s also a bigger mystery underneath. Eivor comes across the “Hidden Ones,” an organization that precedes modern-day assassins. Because both parties share similar interests, Eivor becomes an ally in the fight against the “Order of the Ancients.” Again, the Ancient’s order is a predecessor of the Templar household. Overall, it looks like a faint connection to the series’ overarching plot, almost like an afterthought. Bearing the “Assasin’s” name no longer means playing like Ezio.

What makes Valhalla so different? The gameplay is about completing the main quests, optional activities, and side quests. Every time you reach a new kingdom, a new layer of hunts and activities opens up. Moreover, you get to decide how to achieve your goals, and, often, your decisions have long-lasting consequences. Players can also encounter NPC factions and characters they can influence through conversation. All of that leads to completing quests, which gives you points to invest in your progressive skill three. Eivor doesn’t level up like a regular RPG character. Instead, you invest in a dynamic set of powers that cover archery, combat, and stealth. Several activities are new to the series. The one that stands is the ability to manage your settlement. Like the Far Cry franchise, you grow your colony and decide which buildings to construct and develop. The core features of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Raids Another feature that stands is the Assaults, which refers to raids on enemy settles or castles. These are large-scale combats where you lead troops against a fortified position. You can do it by land, which forces you to ram the door or climb the walls, or you can do it by longboat, which forces you to storm the beach. Your raiding party can secure personnel and resources. Because this was a big part of the Viking life, Ubisoft made sure this was one of the game’s core features. Home With your newfound resources, you can grow Ravensthorpe, your settlement. It serves as your operations base, the world’s hub, and your sandbox. Moreover, your settlement can grow to level six, which means that your buildings can grow to grade six. As you construct and level structures, you unlock troops you can recruit, services as longboat upgrades, story missions, activities, and side quests. As you see, settlements and raids are an integral part of the game. It’s not Fallout 4’s settlement management, which only served as a place to waste some time. Fun

There’s also some fun to have on your settlement; not everything is about blood and tears. For instance, you can unlock the ability to trim your beard or get tattoos. Moreover, you get the ability to throw massive Viking feasts to celebrate your victories and hang out with your friends. Gameplay Here’s the latest gameplay trailer recorded on an Xbox Series X/Series S. As it stands, it looks like the game revolves about being the Viking clan leader. Here’s the video:

Character

Lastly, you can play as either female or male Eivor. You can even swap your character’s genre at any time during your gameplay, so the genre is never definitive.