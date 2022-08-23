How to Record Discord Audio With OBS?

Discord is a favorable platform for many users due to its screen sharing and audio communication features. But, Discord’s lack of recording features put the extra work on software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS). Users can record the audio, capture the entire window, and save it for future use via the OBS software.

The OBS Studio is available for free and works well in Windows and Mac. The open-source software is intuitive and can help Discord users to record and even stream videos.

So, without further ado, let’s check out the overall process to record Discord in OBS.

How to Record Discord in OBS

With OBS, you can record audio and the entire windows from Discord. You need to have the Discord app on your computer for the windows capture mode. If you don’t have the Discord app on your PC, you can download it from the official Discord site.

Using Audio Output Capture

To record the audio on Discord in OBS, open the discord on the website or app and join a call or server voice channel. Now, you can carry out the steps below:

First, launch OBS on your computer. Under the Sources section, select the + icon.

Then, click the Audio Output Capture option from the list.

Now, choose the Create new option and name it ‘Discord Audio Output Capture’ or other names of your choice. Next, hit the OK button. Also, make sure to check the Make source visible box.

You will need to select the audio output device. Then, select the OK button. After that, you will need to press the Start Recording option under the Controls segment.

A new window asking to add a video source will appear. Here, you can click Yes. The software will now start the recording. You will see the ‘REC:’ at the bottom of the software window. After you are done with the recording, hit the Stop Recording button.

At the bottom of the window, you will see the path where the recording is stored.

Using Windows Capture

Before you start recording the entire Discord window on OBS, make sure to keep the Discord app open in the background. After that, you can follow the following steps:

Open the OBS software. Then, click the + icon under the Sources segment. Next, hit the Window Capture option.

Now, ensure you select the Create new option. Then, input the name and press OK. Likely, ensure to keep the Make source visible section checked. Next, check the Window section and select the [Discord.exe]. Now, select the OK option.

After that, you can change the display screen size and press the Start Recording to begin recording the discord windows. Similar to Audio Output Capture, you will see the ‘REC:’ at the bottom of the screen. You can press the Stop Recording option when you finish recording the screen.

You will see the ‘Recording saved to’ option displaying the file path.

How to Check the Recording Files of OBS?

After you use the Audio Output Capture or the Windows Capture feature, you can see the path on the bottom of the windows. But, it becomes difficult to memorize the file path. So, to see the recording files, you can try the following steps.

On the OBS window, click File. You can find it on the top panel. Then, select the Show Recordings option from the list.

It will direct you to the destination folder, where all the audio and windows capture is saved.

You can also change the destination folder for the recordings. To do so,

From the OBS windows, choose the File option. Then, choose Settings. Now, hit the Output option from the left sidebar. Next, click the Browse button next to the Recording Path under the Recording section. After that, select your desired folder and then hit the Select Folder option. Now, click the Apply options and then hit OK.



Can I Change the Recording Quality and Format in OBS?

Yes, you also get the option to change the recording quality and format of the recording files. You can either keep the recording quality the same as the streaming video or tweak it. Likely, you can also change the recording format.

The OBS software puts the recording in the mkv format. Unfortunately, this format doesn’t run smoothly in all media players, requiring an additional codec pack. So, you may consider changing the format to mp4 or other available formats.

Here’s how to change the recording quality and format in the OBS software.