As we adjusted to the new normal, our meetings shifted from a round table to our electronic devices. While our communication medium changed, so did our way of keeping notes.

Students and professionals who largely attend meetings on Microsoft Teams prefer recording the sessions rather than making meeting minutes. In hindsight, this is smart as you can only cover so much while taking notes. If you landed on this page, you know exactly what we mean.

In this article, we will be discussing how you can start and stop recording meetings in Microsoft Teams. Additionally, this article will also share some insight on how you can access your recordings.

Why Record Meetings?

Meetings are mostly hosted to discuss imported agendas. While you may want to record sessions for personal reasons, you could also record them for individuals who’ve missed them.

When you record a meeting on Microsoft Teams, it is accessible to all of your team members. Taking the initiative to record a meeting might also make a good impression among your peers.

Recordings can also be quite resourceful. You can always go back to the recording whenever you’re working on the discussed agenda to refresh your memory.

How to Record Microsoft Teams Meeting

The process of recording meetings in Teams is quite straightforward. One thing you need to remember is that you need to be attending the meeting to record it. Teams currently do not offer the feature to record meetings from outside.

Start Recording

Before recording a meeting, ensure the admin has enabled permissions for recording the session. It is also worth remembering that guests and attendees joining from other organizations cannot record the sessions.

After you’ve ensured you meet the necessary criteria, you can go ahead and start recording the meeting.

Follow these steps to record a meeting in MS Teams:

Join the meeting you want to record. In the meeting, locate and select the horizontal three-dot menu (More Actions). From the list of options, choose Start Recording.



When you start recording the meeting, Microsoft Teams will alert all attendees that the session is being recorded.

Note: Some places legally require you to take permission from the attendees before recording them.

Stop Recording

If you meet the requirements to start a meeting, you can also stop one. Until you manually stop the recording, the session keeps getting recorded until everybody leaves. Even if someone forgets to leave the meeting, the recording is stopped after 4 hours.

The recording continues even if the organizer leaves the session. Here are the steps you can follow to stop recording a session:

Click on the More Actions button on the top left corner of the meeting window. From the option, select Stop Recording.



Teams will automatically remove the message that was alerting the attendees about the recording.

How Do I Access the Recordings?

If the recorded meeting was hosted in a specific channel, all members could access the meeting link in the channel itself. The meetings hosted in channels are saved to SharePoint, while all other meetings are saved in OneDrive.

While recordings are automatically available for members, to make the recordings available for guests and external members, members need to share the video link.

To get the meeting link, follow these steps:

Go to the channel with the recording. In the recorded video, select the horizontal three-dot menu (More Options)

Choose Open in OneDrive. Once you’re redirected to the browser, click on Share. You can add individuals to share the video or through external links. Set the editing/viewing permissions accordingly.

If your organization uses Microsoft Stream to save Team recordings, the member who started the meeting will receive a message from Teams. Please note that the video will not be immediately available as it requires processing time. The meeting video will also be available in the chat.

Note: If your company’s admin has set a policy, you need to skim through it and then accept to start the recording.

Set an Expiration Date

Meetings are mostly confidential. Setting an expiration date for your meeting recordings is a good idea. In that way, the meetings will automatically get deleted on the set date even if you forget to delete them manually.

Although setting an expiration date is optional, it is recommended. Follow these steps if you want to set an expiration date for your meeting recordings: