Did you accidentally shut down your PC? Or, did your computer crash before you could save your Excel file? Even if you didn’t hit Save, Excel has a backup copy of the unsaved files in your local C drive.

So, let’s get into how we can revive all your unsaved Excel files on Windows, Mac, and more.

How to Recover Unsaved Excel File on Windows

There are several ways you can recover unsaved Excel files on Windows. One of them is through settings within the Excel program. Another one is by checking the File History, and the last one is digging through your C drive.

Let’s go through the first way on how you can recover unsaved Excel files:

Open Excel workbook. Click on File. Select Open. Click on the Recent option. Click on the Recover Unsaved Workbooks button at the bottom of the menu.

Clicking on it will now open a pop-up window where you can find all your unsaved files.

Select a file and click on Save As.

This is another way you can revive your unsaved Excel files. You can find the File History system facility on your Windows 10. Here’s how you can use it:

Type in “Restore files” in the search bar. Select the file you want to revive and click Restore to. You can choose a folder that’s convenient for you.



Finally, you can also recover your unsaved Excel file from your C drive. You can easily access all your files in this default folder since Excel has backup copies of all the unsaved files. You can simply follow these steps.

Hold Windows + R key to open Run. Type, appdata Go to Local > Microsoft > Office. Here, you can find your unsaved files.



How to Recover Overwritten Excel Files Within Excel

Let’s say you made some changes to a document that you had already saved. But, you’re not satisfied with it and now want the original file, you can still recover your overwritten Excel file. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on File. Click on Info. Click on the Manage Workbook option where you can view all the previous versions of files. You can click on any version you desire to restore.

Click on Save. Save the file with a new name. When opening a previously saved version, click on Restore to go to the previous version.



How to Recover Unsaved Excel File on Mac

For Mac users, there’s an exclusive version of MS Office. So, whenever you want to recover an Excel file, there are several ways you can retrieve it.

The first method is by using the built-in recovery tool. You can simply refer to our above method as it’s similar to the process for Windows. Nevertheless, you can just click on File > Open > Recent > Recover Unsaved Workbooks.

The second method you can try is using the Terminal, the command line system. It may sound complicated, but here are some easy steps:

Open Applications. Go to Utilities. Now, open the Terminal app.

You’ll see a small pop-up window where you’ll need to type in the command “ open $TMPDIR .” This will open a folder where you can find the temporary files.

Click on the TemporaryItems folder and click on the Excel file you want and click on Restore.

If you’re having a hard time locating the file you want to recover, scanning through the dates of the files can help save time.

How to Recover Unsaved Excel File in Office 365?

Even if you use an Excel file in Office 365, the process to retrieve your unsaved Excel file is the same. You can refer to our first method in the article to get your file.

Simply, open your Excel. Click on File > Open and then click on Recent. Now, click on Recover Unsaved Workbooks. You can now access all your unsaved files.

How to Enable AutoSave and AutoRecover in Excel?

It’s natural to forget to save your Excel files. So, if you don’t want to go through the above steps again in the future, you can enable the AutoSave feature if you haven’t already.

You can only access the AutoSave feature in Office 365. When you have this feature enabled, Excel will continue saving your work as you’re progressing. So, here’s how you can enable the AutoSave feature in Excel:

Open Excel and click on File in the top-right corner. Select Options. In the Excel Options pop-up window, click on Save. Tick the box that says “Autosave OneDrive and SharePoint Online files by default on Excel.”

We also recommend ticking the box that says “Save AutoRecover information every.” Click on OK.

How to Automatically Create a Backup Copy of the Saved Excel File?

Unlike the Autosave and AutoRecover features, the backup feature automatically creates another copy of your file. But, your backup copy will be one version older than your current primary file. Suppose you made some changes to your file and saved it, the backup copy will not save it. But, once you hit Save for the second time, it’ll update your backup version as well.

This feature is helpful when you want to keep a copy just in case you’re not happy with the current file. You can always find your backup copies with the file name, like “Backup of ABC.xlk.’ So, here’s how you can do it:

Click on File. Select Save As. In the pop-up window, click on Tools at the bottom-right corner. Select General Options.

Tick the box that says Always Create Backup.

Click on OK.

How to Recover Deleted Excel files?

If you accidentally deleted your Excel file, you can still restore it. There are many ways to recover your deleted Excel files:

Using Recycle Bin

Open the Recycle bin on your PC. Locate your Excel file and right-click on it. Select Restore.



Using OneDrive Recycle Bin

Open your OneDrive cloud and click on Recycle Bin. Locate your Excel file and right-click on it. Click on Restore.



How to Recover an Unsaved Excel Document in SharePoint

If you use SharePoint, you can follow these steps to recover an unsaved Excel document: