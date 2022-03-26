How To Recover Deleted Files From Recycle Bin In Windows

The deleted files will automatically shift to the Recycle Bin unless you’ve permanently deleted them by pressing Shift + Delete. And If not cleared prior, the files on the recycle Bin will stay there for 30 days and will be deleted after that.

But sometimes, you might unintentionally delete an important file, and you want to bring it back. That’s when the recycle Bin comes in handy.

Recover Deleted Files From Recycle Bin In Windows

Within 30 days, you can restore the deleted files in the Recycle Bin. You can restore them in various ways.

If you haven’t emptied the recycle bin recently, go through the methods discussed below to recover accidentally deleted files.

Undo Delete

After deleting a file, instantly click the Ctrl + Z button to undo the delete.

If you missed that, then follow the steps as follow:

Right-click on an empty space on the Desktop or File explorer to bring a drop-down menu Now, click on Undo Delete



This will restore the file to its original location.

Restore Files From Recycle Bin to Original Locations

You can directly restore deleted files from the recycle Bin to their original locations. To restore files from the Bin, follow these simple steps:

Double click on the Recycle Bin icon to open it Right-click on the file you want to restore Select Restore



Now the file is restored to the location it was deleted from.

For simplicity, you can follow these steps:

Open Recycle Bin and the files’ original location side-by-side Left-click and hold the file you want to restore Drag the file and drop it

You can also drop the file on the desktop or anywhere you want to move the file to that location.

Interesting fact: Even if you’ve cleared the file from the recycle Bin or deleted it permanently. It only deletes the address in the file table to make the computer forget about the file. And over time, the file will be overwritten by a new set of bits as more data is accumulated.

Using Windows Backup & Restore

If the file was recently deleted, it could be restored using the Windows Backup & Restore. You should have the File History turned on for this method to work. To check if it is on or not, follow these steps:

On the desktop double-click on the Control Panel icon to open it. Click on System and Security. Make sure the View by option is set to category.

Click on File History. Now check if the File History is on.



If it is off, click on the Turn on button in the bottom-right corner. It will start backing up the files to restore if a similar issue arrives in the future. Now move on to the next method.

But if the File History is already turned on, there’s still a chance to recover the file. Now follow these steps:

Click on the Start menu Type “restore” in the search bar Click on the most relevant result to open it

Now on the bottom, click the green round arrow button



This will restore all the recently deleted files to their original location.

Or you can press the back button to return to the previous version of the backup.

Using Windows File Recovery App

If the File History is off, you can use Microsoft’s Windows File Recovery app to restore permanently deleted files. To install the app:

Click on the Start menu Type “store” in the search bar and click on the most relevant result to open it. Type “Windows File Recovery” in the search bar and press Enter Click Install to download the app



After the installation is completed, follow these steps:

Click on the Open button and click Yes to let it run Command Prompt as Administrator. Now type the following command:

winfr C: D: /regular /n \$Recycle.Bin\%SID%





This command will run a scan on the Recycle Bin and restore the deleted files in the D: drive. You can alter the command to change the drive you want to scan and where you want the files to restore.

Can’t see recently deleted files in the Recycle Bin

If you cannot find recently deleted files in your recycle Bin, you might have deleted them permanently by pressing Shift + Delete.

But if you didn’t, then there might be a chance that your Recycle Bin is disabled.

To check if your Recycle Bin is disabled or not, follow the steps listed below:

Right-click on the Recycle Bin icon and choose Properties Now see if the “Don’t move files to the Recycle Bin.” option is checked. If it is checked, uncheck it.



Now the files will be moved to the Recycle Bin after you delete them.

To restore permanently deleted files, use the methods discussed in the above question.

However, if the “Don’t move files to the Recycle Bin” option is unchecked, there’s a chance that another issue is causing the problem.

Other various issues that might cause this trouble are:

Corrupted Recycle Bin Recycle Bin is full Recycle Bin’s storage size is too low The files you deleted were on an external drive

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I empty the Recycle Bin?

Here are a few methods to empty the Recycle Bin.

Using the desktop icon

Right-click on the Recycle Bin icon Select Empty Recycle Bin

Click Ok to confirm

Deleting the files from the Recycle Bin

You can also empty the Recycle Bin by deleting its contents. To do so

Open the Recycle Bin Press Ctrl + A to select all the files and folders Now press the Delete button to delete them all

Why can’t I find my Recycle Bin?

If you can’t find the Recycle Bin icon on the desktop, it might be hidden. To unhide the Recycle Bin:

Right-click anywhere on the blank space on the desktop Select Personalize Go to Themes > Desktop icon Settings Check the Recycle bin if unchecked

Click on Apply and then Ok to save the changes

How can I change the storage size of the Recycle Bin?

Just like we partition the drive with designated storage capacity, Recycle Bin is also assigned a specific amount of storage by the system.

You can manually increase or decrease the storage size of the Recycle Bin. To do so, follow these steps: