Console players have been playing Red Dead Online for over two years now. The game produced and designed by Rockstar has kept its audience hooked.

Red Dead Online has held challenges, updates, and events on a regular basis. Reddit user UnderTheChin posted about one of the challenges. The user shared how many times they have returned to the title consecutively.

500 Day Streak

The user shared an image on Reddit after playing Red Dead Online for 500 consecutive days. The original challenge in the game was for players to play the game 28 days in a row. The online community was visibly moved by the dedication shown. And given the number of technical glitches and bugs that the game had, the users’ feat is more impressive. A 500-day streak on Red Dead Online is not something that many had anticipated.

In the recent post, the user shared a screenshot of the gameplay with the caption “Yes, I’m letting it end.” Hence, the 500-day streak by the user of the online game is ending. The player says that they have 1450 coins which they can spend when they return to the game. On seeing the Reddit post, many shared their amazement at the dedication. And some even asked the user to let the streak continue a little longer.

Rockstar released the Beta version of Red Dead Online in November 2018. Later in May 2019, the game was fully revealed. After the full release, the game got a lot of new co-op missions and challenges. Rockstar took a lot of player feedback from the Beta version. By using the feedback, they tried to understand what the players wanted. Players have been enjoying free roam missions, poker, posse challenges, dynamic world events.

In the Red Dead Redemption, players get to experience elements of the wild west. There are bounties, chases, robberies, and more. The online experience of the game is ver action-focused. Some players have dedicated a lot of time and effort in the online game. Reddit user UnderTheChin is one among many to do so.

Ongoing challenges and more

There are a bunch of ongoing challenges in the game right now. Frontier Pursuits and Specialist Roles is one. Here the players can choose roles ranging from Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector. The characters are all customizable. Another event is the Legendary Bounties. This is a limited-time weekly event where players need to perform specific tasks.

And if we see last year’s plan, we can say that a Halloween event is coming soon. Fear of the Dark was last year’s Halloween event in the game. In it, the players pit against the Night Stalkers. And looking at the recent leaks, zombies may come into play this year. The update may let players turn into ghost animals to complete missions.

If you want to try it out, Red Dead Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.