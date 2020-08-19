Xiaomi- leading electronics company- is making big bucks in the smart TV market. The company has sold 1,660 units of Redmi Smart TV Max 98″ in a single day. The company revealed the great feat in a promo image in August 2020.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98″ has made quite a mark since its arrival. During its initial release in June 2020, 1000 units of the product got sold in less than three and a half minutes. Following the astronomical figure, 500 TVs were purchased in less than eleven hours.

Suppose the current sales are any indication the Smart TV is here to stay (at least for a while). For a better perspective, rival brands reportedly sell around 100 units of smart TV/ month. That is a monopoly and popularity by a considerable margin.

What is Special about Redmi Smart TV Max 98″?

There is no rocket science behind the craze of Redmi Smart TV Max 98″. The combination of brand name and product value has brought phenomenal sales.

Redmi, sub-company of Xiaomi, is known for its quality products in a budget. Consumer’s trust in the brand is a major driving force behind the success.

The Redmi Smart TV Max 98″ has a price of around US$2,877. The cost is a steal for a 98-inches smart TV. The products with similar features are approximately ten to twenty times expensive.

Furthermore, the product has features to look out for. The giant 98-inch TV comes with MEMC motion compensation. The 4K Ultra HD and 192 zones dynamic backlight provide the ultimate viewing experience. It comes with built-in Xiao Ai classmates for the voice assistant function. Not to miss, the large cavity four-unit speaker offers you a theater-like experience.

Details on Specs

Redmi Smart TV boasts 3840×2160 resolution with a 178° viewing angle. It supports 85% NTSC wide color gamut. Direct type backlight and 60Hz refresh rate complete the display parameters

The smart TV comes with a cortex A55 processor and Mali-G31 MP2. The memory is available in ample amount. The memory reads 4GB, and flash memory is 64GB. It has Bluetooth and infrared: support. The Wi-Fi is supported between 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Features: Patch Wall operating system

4K Ultra HD

Built-in apps

App Store

DOLBY AUDIO and DTS- HD audio dual decoding

Built-in Xiao Ai classmates

4GB+64GB large storage

Supports devices in Xiaomi AIoT ecosystem

The TV comes with three HDMI ports. There is one each port of AV, Analog signal DTMB, Ethernet, and S/PDIF. It has two USB ports.

Moreover, Redmi Smart TV has a built-in Mi-Player that supports a variety of formats. They include mainstream formats, RM, FLV, MOV, AVI, MKV, TS, and MP4. As for video decoding, the product supports MPEG1/2/4, H.264, Real, to name a few. It comes with DOLBY AUDIO and DTS- HD audio dual decoding. 2×8W speakers complement the audio decoding.

At 98 inches, the TV is huge and requires huge space. Its measurements read 2,190 mm x 1,255 mm. The width read 1345mm when measured through the TV stand. And the bare metal weight alone is 68.0kg.

Likewise, Redmi Smart TV Max 98″ has Patch Wall operating system. It comes with built-in applications, calendars, game centers, and HD players. There are TV, Butler, the weather and the app store.

Extra Function

Smart TV allows the intelligent control of devices connected to the Xiaomi AIoT. Some examples of such devices are air-conditioning, air purifiers, and light. It boasts a built-in Milian protocol that works with mobile, tablet, and notebook projection. The TV also works with projection protocols like Airplay and Miracast.