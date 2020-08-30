The Norwegian company Remarkable has released the new second-generation digital notebook that, the company claims, is as close to paper as it gets!

Priced at $399, reMarkable 2 comes with an updated look, better specs, and a handier pen. Claimed to be the world’s thinnest tablet, reMarkable 2 is here to make some point as the next generation paper tablet!

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications of the reMarkable 2.

Specifications: Size: 7.4 x 9.6 x 0.19 inches – World’s thinnest tablet!

Weight: 403.5 g

Screen size: 10.3 inches Canvas display

Resolution: 226 DPI

Operating System: a custom Linux-based OS – Codex

RAM: 1GB LPDDR3 SDRAM

Processor: 1.2 GHz dual core ARM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Storage: 8 GB – no external storage support

Supported file formats: PDF and ePUB

Battery Life: Up to two weeks

Charging: USB C

Extras: Automatically synced to your phone and computer with the reMarkable cloud service, No backlight, Supports palm rejection

Marker Specifications: Weight: 15g

4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Special high-friction Marker tip

No battery

50 degrees of tilt for exceptional writing experience

Immediate functionality – no pairing, setup required

Magnetic

Even prior to its release, the developers of the tablet had announced that reMarkable 2 was set to redefine note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents with utmost paper-like feel. For people who want to keep their main focus on reading and writing without any external distraction that easily exists on the internet, this tablet offers advanced features.

In comparison to the first-generation tablet, the new one is far sleeker in terms of the design and build. The previous plastic build has now been replaced by an aluminum frame with a polished finish. Designed by a team that’s careful of left-handed people, the tablet functions ambidextrously well. There is a single button in the top-left corner for the sleep/ wake functionality. For faster charging and file transfer, the micro USB port has been replaced by a Type-C port.

The canvas panel on the reMarkable 2 offers a better, sharper display. There is a textured resin layer on top of the display which brings the overall feel of writing on the tablet a lot closer to writing on paper! Apart from this, the latency for writing has been reduced to 21ms. This further adds to the regular pen and paper feel.

Adding more to the overall feel of working on the new tablet, users can actually hear the stylus writing on the surface! Yes! There is actually a sound like that of when you sue a Sharpie to write on regular paper.

Making annotations on documents is easier here and there is a simple and easy drag and drop transfer feature too. You can also easily sync your notes and documents via Wi-Fi.

You can use the device to make drawings and doodles and share the file from the tablet as a PDF or a PNG or in SVG format via email. The device also offers a handwriting recognition service that allows you to analyze your handwritten notes and convert them into editable text!

Accessories

The $69 Folio is a minimalist polymer weave which is the original sleeve for reMarkable 2. It contains built-in magnets that allow you to simply snap the device to the sleeve. The Marker priced at $49 is a basic gray stylus that gives users the maximum feel of the pen and paper vibe.

The pre-order deal of the tablet comes with free Folio and a free Marker. So, upon pre-order, you can save up to $137.

Along with the redesigned tablet, the company also released another stylus – Marker Plus. It weighs about 19g and comes with an eraser!

All in all, the new device is a definite upgrade from its predecessor. And if you are really serious about getting a digital notebook to focus more on reading, writing, taking notes and drawing without expecting your tablet to be a master of all trades, reMarkable 2 delivers as promised! The device is a pretty convincing digital evolution of paper!