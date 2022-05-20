How to Remove Microsoft Account From Windows 11

Windows 11 recommends each user to set up using a Microsoft account as interfacing with its remote servers can provide better security options, syncing features, and access to its online services.

Additionally, your password and other personal documents will get integrated within the Microsoft server as well.

Thus, in case you decide to sell or give away your computer, you should remove your Microsoft account from the system to ensure that none of your data will be misused.

So, if you want to keep your documents private from the internet itself, you can remove the Microsoft account from your system with a few easy procedures and sign up using a local account instead.

However, keep in mind that removing a Microsoft account only from Windows won’t scrub all your data embedded within the servers.

This guide shall help you efficiently remove your Microsoft account from Windows 11. So, if youre a user who’d like to do so, let’s get right into it!

Removing Microsoft Account From Windows 11

There are a few steps you have to follow first before removing your Microsoft Account from your PC. You have to start by creating a local account to log in from and set this account as an administrator to give it admin access over your system.

However, if you already have a local account set up on your computer, you can skip this step. Make sure that you have set it as an administrator as well.

Create a Local Account

As a substitute for a Microsoft account, Windows 11 allows its user to sign in using a local account as well. It is an internet-independent account that is not integrated within the Microsoft servers.

Hence, if you’re using a local account, all your files, folders, and important data are kept within the local storage of your computer.

The steps below show you how to create a local account.

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Select Accounts on the left panel. Click on Family & other users. Under the Other users section, click Add account.

Select I don’t have this person’s sign-in information on the Microsoft sign-in screen.

On the Create Account page, click on Add a user without a Microsoft account.

Type the username and confirm the password for this new account when prompted. Enter the security question and answers. Click Next to continue.

Set the Local Account as an Administrator

Now that you’ve created your local account, the next step is to give it administrator access. By setting the local account as an administrator, you give it access to make changes to your computer.

These changes include the ability to install software, make changes to other user accounts, and access all files in your system. Follow the steps below to set your local account as an administrator.

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Select Accounts on the left panel. Click on Family & other users. From the Other users panel, select the local user you’d like to give admin access to. Click on Change account type. Under Account type, select Administrator.

Click OK to continue. Log out from your Microsoft account and sign in using this local account.

Remove Microsoft Account After Logging in From a Local Account

So now that you’ve created a local account to replace the Microsoft account, you can proceed to remove it from your system. There are a few ways through which you can do so. All the possible methods to remove your Microsoft account from Windows 11 are listed below.

Make sure that you’re logged in from your local account.

Via Settings

Your Microsoft account can be removed from Windows 11 through the system settings. The procedure is short and simple. Follow the steps below to do so.

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Select Accounts on the left panel. Click on Family & other users. Click on the Microsoft Account you’d like to remove from your system. Select Remove.

Finally, Delete account and data.

Via the Control Panel

Microsoft accounts can also be removed via the control panel. The process is carried out from the Manage Users page in the control panel.

This method first requires you to log in from the local account with administrator access. Considering you’ve already done this, the steps below show you how to continue further.

From the Start menu, search for and go to Control Panel. Select User Accounts. Click on Remove user accounts.

Select the Microsoft account you want to remove. Click Delete the account.

Now, Delete Files if you’d like to delete the files associated with this particular account from your system. Finally, Delete Account.

Via the User Accounts Panel

Alternatively, you can visit the user accounts panel to remove your Microsoft account from your computer. If so, follow the steps below.

From the Start menu, search for and go to netplwiz. On the Users tab, highlight the account that you’d like to remove. Click Remove.

Finally, confirm by clicking Yes when prompted.

Remove a Microsoft Account When Signed in From That Particular Account

You can remove a Microsoft account that youre currently signed in from by visiting the settings page and unlinking the account from your device. Keep in mind that you still have to create a local account to substitute for the deleted Microsoft account.

Once deleted, your system shall automatically sign in using a local account. Follow the steps below to do so.